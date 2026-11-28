The governor-elect of Minas Gerais says a Cemig restaurant for 30 directors will end from 6 January, but the figures are his own claims and no supporting records had been published as of 17:30 GMT.

Photo: Paulo JC Nogueira / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

BRAZIL · POLITICS

Cleitinho Azevedo, the governor-elect of Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, said on Saturday 28 November 2026 that a restaurant for directors of the state power utility Cemig will end once he takes office on 6 January 2027. He recorded the video inside the restaurant and put its cost at R$3 million (about US$540,000) a year for 30 directors.

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Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) is the state’s power utility, and US investors can hold it through American depositary receipts (ADRs, certificates that let them own Brazilian shares) under the ticker CIG. Azevedo, a federal senator from the conservative Republicanos party, won the governorship in October.

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Key Facts Who Cleitinho Azevedo, governor-elect of Minas Gerais, takes office on 6 January 2027.

What He says a Cemig restaurant that serves 30 directors will end from that date.

Claim He puts its cost at R$3 million (about US$540,000) a year.

As of 28 November 2026, 17:30 GMT

The governor-elect of Minas Gerais says a Cemig restaurant for 30 directors will end from 6 January, but the figures are his own claims and no supporting records had been published as of 17:30 GMT.

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In the video Azevedo describes, in our translation from the Portuguese, “a Cemig restaurant to serve 30 directors” that costs R$3 million a year (about US$540,000). He adds that Cemig has 5,000 employees “who do not have the right to this perk.”

He says one director’s meal costs R$400 a day (about US$72) and that “whoever pays this bill is you.” His wording leaves open whether the R$400 covers one meal or a director’s whole day.

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Our own arithmetic matches his figures: R$400 a day for 30 directors over about 250 working days comes to R$3 million (about US$540,000). The match shows that his numbers are consistent with each other, not that they are correct.

Azevedo promised: “From 6 January, this rascality, this perk, will end.” He also said he will no longer tolerate such practices at any state company or public body.

The vice-governor-elect, Luiz Eduardo Falcão, a former mayor of Patos de Minas, a city in Minas Gerais, commented under the video and promised the same approach across the state government. He also pledged to make Cemig more efficient.

The Cidade Administrativa, the Minas Gerais state government complex in Belo Horizonte, seen at night with its reflection in a pool (undated file photo). Photo: Cidade Administrativa / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

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Brazil’s electoral court, the TSE, says Azevedo won the governorship in the first round on Sunday 4 October 2026 with 6,321,351 votes, or 55.40% of valid votes, with 99.99% of ballots counted. He takes office on 6 January 2027, a date set by Constitutional Amendment 111 of 2021, which fixed the start of governors’ terms.

Cemig’s shareholder table, updated on 5 November 2026, shows that the State of Minas Gerais holds 487,540,664 common (voting) shares, which is 50.97% of that class and 17.04% of all shares. The state is the largest voting holder, ahead of FIA Dinâmica Energia, an investment fund with 32.82% of the common shares, and BNDES Participações, the investment arm of Brazil’s federal development bank, with 11.14%.

The company has 623,775 shareholders in all, including US holders of its ADRs. Azevedo takes office only on 6 January, so any change to the restaurant would come after that date.

For the company’s finances, see our report on its third-quarter results. It covers the quarter that ended on 30 September 2026.

The restaurant has no name in his video, and the R$3 million and R$400 figures are his own, with no contract or payment record published as of 17:30 GMT. It is also not stated who may eat there, how many meals are served each day, or whether the cost includes staff and rent.

All reais in this report are converted at R$5.56 per US$, the market close of 27 November 2026. The conversions are rounded.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did the Governor-Elect Say About Cemig?

He said in a video that a restaurant for 30 Cemig directors will end from 6 January. He called it a rascality and a perk.

Can He Act on It Now?

Not yet, because he takes office only on 6 January 2027. After that, the state is the largest voting shareholder in Cemig.

Has the Claim Been Checked?

Not independently. The figures are the governor-elect’s own, and no contract or payment record had been published as of 17:30 GMT.

Sources Cleitinho Azevedo, own video recorded at the Cemig restaurant and posted on social media, 28 November 2026

Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE), result for governor of Minas Gerais, 4 October 2026

Cemig, shareholding structure, last updated 5 November 2026. Exchange rate: R$5.56 per US$, market close of 27 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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