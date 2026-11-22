Mexico: Security · Brief

A man reported to be a nephew of the cartel founder Rafael Caro Quintero and his bodyguard, a retired soldier, were shot dead in the central Mexican state of Puebla on Saturday 21 November 2026. Samuel Aguilar Pala, the state’s secretary of Gobernación (its interior minister), confirmed on Sunday that a relative of Caro Quintero was among the dead.

The best-known of the dead was “a relative of Caro Quintero,” Aguilar Pala said on 22 November, adding that the bodyguard was a retired soldier, Aristegui Noticias, a Mexican news site, reported (translated from Spanish). Caro Quintero is in US custody and faces US charges over the 1985 kidnapping, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

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Key Facts Who. A reported nephew of Rafael Caro Quintero and his retired-soldier bodyguard were shot dead.

Where. Santa Clara Ocoyucan, Puebla state, central Mexico.

When. Saturday afternoon, 21 November 2026; confirmed Sunday 22 November.

Open. No arrests, suspect or motive have been announced.

As of 22 November 2026, 22:15 GMT.

Officials confirm a relative of Rafael Caro Quintero and his escort died in an attack in Puebla, with no suspect or motive made public.

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Puebla’s state prosecutor’s office said police went to the Lomas de Angelópolis III housing development in Santa Clara Ocoyucan on Saturday afternoon after an alert about gunfire. They found two men with bullet wounds, and paramedics confirmed neither had vital signs, El Financiero, a Mexican business daily, reported on 22 November.

The prosecutor’s statement named the dead as Juan Pablo and Paulino, Aristegui Noticias reported the same day.

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File photo from 2008: a Pemex pipeline on a steel bridge over the Atoyac River in Puebla state. Not from the attack (Photo: Isaacvp, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons).

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El Financiero identified the nephew as Juan Pablo Quintero Navidad, known by the nickname “El 25”. It reported, citing early information, that the attackers fled in a gray Volkswagen Taos and that a .556-caliber firearm was found at the scene.

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Aguilar Pala said investigators would keep working to establish a motive, and he did not confirm a link to drug trafficking. He added that federal authorities have been involved since 21 November, Aristegui Noticias reported.

Neither outlet reported any arrest, and the scene remained cordoned off on Sunday. Officials have named no suspect.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Rafael Caro Quintero?

He founded the Guadalajara Cartel, a Mexican trafficking group of the 1980s, and is in US custody over the 1985 murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Is the killing linked to drug trafficking?

Officials have not said. Puebla’s Aguilar Pala did not confirm a link and said the motive is still being investigated.

Sources

Samuel Aguilar Pala, Puebla secretary of Gobernación, remarks to reporters, 22 November 2026; Fiscalía General del Estado de Puebla, statement of 21–22 November 2026, as quoted by Mexican press; El Financiero (Mexico), 22 November 2026; Aristegui Noticias (Mexico), 22 November 2026.