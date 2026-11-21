Capitec says its edge is that most farm workers already bank with it, and it will judge the farmer more than the crop.

File photo. Citrus orchards at Citrusdal, Western Cape, South Africa, 2007. Photo: Danie van der Merwe, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

SOUTH AFRICA · BANKING

Capitec, South Africa’s biggest retail bank, plans to become a serious lender to commercial farms within three to five years, starting with wine estates in Stellenbosch. Executives of Capitec Business, its unit for companies, set out the plan to journalists this week.

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Farmers are a new customer for a bank that built its name on low-cost accounts for workers. For US readers who follow African lenders, the move shows where one of the continent’s most closely watched banks is looking for its next source of growth.

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Key Facts Who Capitec, South Africa’s biggest retail bank, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

What Capitec Business, its unit for companies, wants to lend to farms, starting with Stellenbosch wine farms.

Goal Executives want to be “a player” in farm lending in three to five years.

Start The bank entered commercial agriculture at the end of 2025 and has a few clients.

Capitec says its edge is that most farm workers already bank with it, and it will judge the farmer more than the crop.

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A Capitec Business executive told journalists the bank looked at farming because up to 70% of farm workers already bank with Capitec. The bank is starting in Stellenbosch, a wine-growing town in the Western Cape province.

Riaan Klopper, executive head of business banking, said the bank entered commercial agriculture at the end of last year and has signed a few clients. He said the bank looks at “the jockey behind it”, meaning the farmer, more than at the crop.

Absa, a larger South African bank, dominates farm lending, where banks provide production loans, asset finance and money to buy new land. Capitec starts with only a few clients against that incumbent.

Karl Kumbier, the executive of Capitec Business, said the bank has the products farmers need. He said the bank will stay out of mining, which he said it does not understand.

The push builds on a business franchise that has grown fast. In September Kumbier said Capitec’s small-business clients had more than tripled in two years to 280,000, and that its small-business loan book had grown from nothing to R4 billion (about US$227 million at about R17.6 per US$, the 20 November rate).

He also said merchant clients had risen from 28,000 to 135,000 and total business lending from R17 billion to more than R30 billion (about US$1.7 billion). Counting its township entrepreneur account, Capitec said it has about 500,000 business clients.

Farming brings risks that a bank built for workers rarely faces, such as drought, crop disease and swings in export prices. The size of the planned lending has not been disclosed.

The three-to-five-year goal is the only timeline executives have given. The first real signal will be whether Stellenbosch’s wine estates accept a bank that started with workers’ accounts.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Capitec’s new retail rivals.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Capitec Moving Into Farming?

Executives say many farm workers already bank with Capitec, and farmers need production loans and equipment finance. They describe the move as an ordinary commercial opportunity.

Will Capitec Lend to Mining Companies?

No. Executives say they do not understand mining and will stay away from it.

How Fast Will Capitec Expand in Agriculture?

Executives say they want to be a player in farm lending within three to five years. No lending target has been given.

Sources: Capitec Business media briefing, week of 16 November 2026 (statements by Riaan Klopper and Karl Kumbier); Capitec Business client briefing, Gqeberha, September 2026; Capitec Bank Holdings investor relations, capitecbank.co.za; RT exchange rate for 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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