A new government opens the books on its predecessor’s purchase, while a row over a prosecutor’s police protection surfaced the same day.

Ground staff unload bags beside a turboprop at Praia's international airport, pictured in February 2012; Praia and Sal are linked to Providence by Cabo Verde Airlines. Photo: Ji-Elle / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde’s Prime Minister, Francisco Carvalho, promised in the National Assembly in Praia, the capital, on Thursday 26 November 2026 to publish information on a Coast Guard aircraft bought by the previous government. He called the King Air plane a “negócio cabeludo”, a “hairy deal”, during the 2027 State Budget debate.

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He gave no date for the data. The same day he spoke for the first time on police protection withdrawn from a prosecutor who handles a drug-trafficking case.

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Key Facts Who. Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho and the centre-right opposition Movimento para a Democracia (MpD), in the National Assembly.

What. Carvalho promised data on the King Air plane and cited “squandering” of public resources.

Next. No date or form has been given for publishing the aircraft data.

As of. 26 November 2026, 19:15 GMT.

A new government opens the books on its predecessor’s purchase, while a row over a prosecutor’s police protection surfaced the same day.

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The PAICV (African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde) won the 17 May 2026 parliamentary election with 37 of 72 seats, against 33 for the Movimento para a Democracia (MpD), the centre-right party that governed from 2016 to 2026. Its absolute majority lets it pass the 2027 budget of 101.7 billion escudos (about US$1.0 billion at 100.5 escudos per dollar, the fixed rate of 110.265 per euro converted at the 25 November euro rate) alone.

In the debate, Carvalho named the aircraft and other cases as examples of improper use and “dilapidação”, or squandering, of public resources. He asked for “maior rigor, transparência e responsabilidade” (greater rigour, transparency and responsibility), and cited the “alleged” purchase of basic food baskets just before the May 2026 legislative election.

The Plane at the Centre of the Row

The plane is a King Air 360ER, a Beechcraft turboprop that arrived in April 2025 for Coast Guard work, search and rescue and medical evacuations. A government resolution authorising the Finance Ministry, the ministry that runs state finances, to spend on it was published in the Boletim Oficial (the official gazette) No 29 on 11 April 2025.

Defence and Foreign Affairs Minister Manuel Amante da Rosa put a price on it on Friday 31 July 2026, in the annual State of the Nation debate in parliament. He said the previous government paid “more than 2.1 million contos, about 22 million dollars”; a conto is 1,000 escudos.

The price is the minister’s own figure. He gave no contract number or award terms.

Da Rosa said the state pays about 190,000 contos (190 million escudos, or about US$1.9 million) in service contracts to keep the aircraft running. The two original engines are being repaired in Canada and South Africa, and the plane has flown on rented engines whose contracted hours are used up.

His solution is to return the rented engines and sign no new contracts. “O avião vai parar”, he said, meaning the plane will stop until someone explains concretely the origin and need for the project.

Da Rosa also said the plane damaged its right propeller and engine on its first operation in April 2025, an accident “not yet properly clarified”. With the rented engines going back, the aircraft stays grounded for now.

Celso Ribeiro, vice-president of the MpD’s parliamentary group, said in the budget debate that the 2027 budget “spends the inheritance and postpones the future”, and the party says the plan does not deserve its confidence. The prime minister’s remarks on the plane therefore came inside a wider fight over the budget.

Aerial view of Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, undated file photo. Photo: David Trainer, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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A Prosecutor’s Guard in Dispute

Asked by MpD deputy Luís Carlos Silva about the withdrawal of police protection from Nilton Moniz, a procurador da República (public prosecutor), Carvalho said it rested on “razões de natureza técnica”, or technical reasons. He gave no more detail.

Moniz handles Operação Shark, an organised-crime and drug-trafficking case. Silva told parliament that Moniz has brought charges against Carvalho over his time as mayor of Praia.

That is Silva’s statement in parliament, not a court finding, and Carvalho is presumed innocent. The prosecutors’ union ASSIMP (Associação Sindical dos Magistrados do Ministério Público de Cabo Verde) rejected the withdrawal the same day.

An order of the Internal Administration Minister, who oversees the police, replaces the personal security “gradually” with other measures, the union says. It says the risk assessment rates the threat as “moderate”.

ASSIMP demands “immediate and full restoration” of the protection until a new risk assessment is made. It notes that, per the parliamentary debate, Moniz has charged the current prime minister, says it does not allege intent, and has asked the Internal Administration Minister for an urgent audience.

“Não se pode esperar por uma ameaça corroborada, ou por um atentado”, the union said, meaning one cannot wait for a confirmed threat or an attack. It argues that a magistrate who investigates organised crime needs protection before harm is done.

The MpD demands full explanations of the legal and operational grounds. The government has said only that the reasons are technical.

Both disputes reached the National Assembly on the same day, and both test how the new government handles Cabo Verde’s courts and its coastal security. Neither Carvalho nor Da Rosa has said whether the plane will fly again, or when the King Air data will appear.

More: Cabo Verde news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the King Air plane in dispute?

The prime minister calls the purchase a “hairy deal” and promises data, while the defence minister says the state cannot keep paying for its upkeep. Neither has said whether the plane will fly again.

Why does a prosecutor’s protection matter?

The prosecutor handles a drug-trafficking case, and his union says guards should not wait for a confirmed threat. The government says the decision rests on technical reasons.

Will the aircraft data be published soon?

No date or form has been given. The plane’s future also depends on an explanation the defence minister has asked for.

Sources National Assembly of Cabo Verde, 2027 State Budget debate, 26 November 2026 · Defence and Foreign Affairs Minister Manuel Amante da Rosa, State of the Nation debate, 31 July 2026 · Boletim Oficial No 29, Resolução n.º 25/2025, 11 April 2025 · ASSIMP statement, 26 November 2026

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