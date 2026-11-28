Cabo Verde's president will take the oath for his last term on 8 December. Which foreign leaders will come is still open.

File photo. A street corner in Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, on the island of Santiago. Photo: Garbsen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Cabo Verde

On Saturday 28 November 2026, José Maria Neves, the re-elected president of Cabo Verde, an island nation off West Africa, said he will be sworn in for a second five-year term on Tuesday 8 December 2026. He gave the date in a radio interview less than two weeks after he won the first round of the presidential election.

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The term runs from 2026 to 2031. It is his second and last under Cabo Verde’s two-term limit for presidents.

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Key Facts Who. José Maria Neves, Cabo Verde’s re-elected president, announced the date.

What. He will be sworn in for a second and last five-year term, 2026 to 2031.

When. Tuesday 8 December 2026, 23 days after the 15 November vote.

Guests. Regional leaders and the UN Secretary-General are invited; confirmations are pending.

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:45 GMT.

Cabo Verde’s president will take the oath for his last term on 8 December. Which foreign leaders will come is still open.

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Neves had first meant to hold the ceremony on Thursday 10 December, the day of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to draw attention to the challenges still facing rights. He kept to that message in the interview.

His reason for the first choice was plain, and he repeated it in the interview. “If we have already achieved a lot of equality, a lot of affirmation of political rights, we still have an enormous way to go; we have an enormous inequality of income and wealth,” he said, in a statement translated from Portuguese.

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Neves, a former prime minister, won the first round on Sunday 15 November 2026 with about 64% of the vote. His main opponent, former minister Joana Rosa, backed by the opposition Movement for Democracy (MpD), conceded.

About 420,000 voters were registered, according to the National Elections Commission (CNE), the body that runs the vote. Abstention in the provisional count was about 68%, up from 52% at the previous presidential election in 2021.

The timing follows the last handover. In 2021 Neves was elected on 17 October and sworn in on 9 November 2021 before the National Assembly, the parliament, in a special session in Praia, the capital, 23 days later.

File photo. The Paúl valley on Santo Antão island, Cabo Verde, photographed on 27 November 2021. Photo: CaptainDarwin, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Neves said invitations went to the presidents of the CPLP (Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries) and of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), and to other heads of state of the region. The UN Secretary-General and the presidents of the African Union Commission and the ECOWAS Commission were also invited, and confirmations are awaited.

On Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Neves said, in a translated statement: “He told me he would make an effort to come, but he is very involved in forming the new government, which is very demanding, and also has a very intense national and international agenda.” Neves recalled that Lula travelled to Cabo Verde the day after the election to congratulate him in person.

Neves admitted that some guests may not come because of earlier commitments, including the congress of Angola’s ruling party, the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), planned for 9 and 10 December. He said absences may be about agendas, not about difficulties in relations with Cabo Verde, and added: “In any case, a strong presence shows Cabo Verde’s standing in the world.”

The president and the government come from the same political camp, so there is no cohabitation. Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho’s government took office on 19 June 2026 with 15 ministers and three secretaries of state.

The ceremony matters beyond the islands. Cabo Verde has a diaspora in the United States, notably in New England.

The ceremony and its guest list will matter to Cabo Verdean Americans. The presidency has not said which foreign leaders will attend, what the programme will be, or the exact time and venue.

The first fixed date is Tuesday 8 December, the day of the oath.

More: Cabo Verde news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will attend the swearing-in?

Invitations went to regional presidents, the UN Secretary-General and African and West African organisations, and confirmations are pending. Brazil’s President Lula has said he will make an effort, but his attendance is not confirmed.

Can Neves run for president again?

No. The constitution limits a president to two terms, and this is his second.

Sources President José Maria Neves, interview statements of 28 November 2026; National Elections Commission (CNE), results of the 15 November 2026 presidential election; Constitution of Cabo Verde.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error