COLOMBIA · SOCIETY

Firefighters recovered the lifeless body of a young person of about 17 at the Salto del Tequendama waterfall, south-west of Bogotá, on the afternoon of Monday 23 November 2026. The Cundinamarca fire service, the fire brigade of the department that surrounds Bogotá, says it appears to be the university student reported missing since Thursday 19 November.

Identification is not yet official, and investigators of the Attorney General’s Office now hold the body. We do not name the student, who was a minor, and no authority has stated how the person died.

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Key Facts Who Believed to be a 17-year-old Universidad de los Andes student, missing since 19 November.

Where Salto del Tequendama waterfall, Cundinamarca, south-west of Bogotá.

Status Identity not yet official; the CTI, the Attorney General’s investigative corps, is working on it.

Inquiry The cause of death has not been stated; the investigation continues.

As of 24 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

A body recovered at a well-known waterfall near Bogotá is believed to be a missing university student. The official identification and the circumstances are still open.

Where the Search Began

The student’s family reported him missing on Thursday 19 November 2026, after he left home in the Kennedy district of Bogotá. He was a student at the Universidad de los Andes, one of Colombia’s best-known private universities.

He was last seen on that day heading toward the university by motorbike, hired through a ride-hailing app. The authorities have not said where he went afterwards, and we do not speculate.

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On 23 November, Captain Álvaro Farfán of the Cundinamarca fire service said: “This afternoon the lifeless body of a young person of about 17 was recovered.” He added that it appears to be the young person reported missing since the previous Thursday, and the service did not say how the person died.

File photo of the place. The canyon at the Salto del Tequendama, Cundinamarca. Photo: Petruss, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Soacha’s official fire brigade and volunteer brigades from Soacha and San Antonio del Tequendama took part in the recovery. The body was handed to the CTI, the Cuerpo Técnico de Investigación, the Attorney General’s Office’s investigative corps.

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What the Authorities Have Said, and Have Not

The CTI is to establish the identity and the circumstances of the death. The fire service gave no details on how the person died, and no date for the result has been announced.

The Salto del Tequendama is a waterfall south-west of Bogotá, in Cundinamarca, the department that surrounds the capital. It lies near Soacha and San Antonio del Tequendama, whose firefighters joined the recovery.

For families of students abroad and for visitors to Bogotá, the established facts so far are limited to the recovery and the pending identification. No report we found says whether access to the falls has changed.

Anyone struggling with distress, or worried about someone close, can call Línea 106 in Bogotá. Colombia’s Ministry of Health lists it as a free, confidential line open 24 hours a day.

The next official step is the CTI’s identification of the body, for which no date is confirmed. We have not been told when the CTI will report, or whether the family has made a statement since the recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the person been identified?

Not officially. The fire service says it appears to be the missing student, but the CTI must still confirm the identity.

Why is the student not named?

He was a minor and the identity is not yet confirmed, so we do not print a name.

What are the authorities investigating?

They are working to establish the identity and the circumstances. No cause of death has been stated.

Sources: Cundinamarca fire service (Bomberos de Cundinamarca) statement, 23 November 2026; Ministry of Health of Colombia (Línea 106).

More coverage is on our Colombia news page.