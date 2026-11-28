The UN refugee agency says violence in northern Nigeria is pushing families into Niger and, in smaller numbers, Benin, while a lack of funds leaves most unregistered.

A farmer feeds fonio bundles into a small threshing machine in Natitingou, northern Benin. File photo, 2025. (Photo: Crop Trust, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Benin Refugees

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said at a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that several hundred Nigerians have fled violence into Benin. Far more have gone to Niger, where nearly 64,000 people have arrived since January.

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Dominique Hyde, UNHCR’s director of external relations, called the Benin numbers small but a sign of “the widening geographical impact of insecurity in northern Nigeria”. The agency is asking donors for US$11.4 million to cover Niger, Nigeria and Benin.

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Key Facts Who. Nigerians fleeing armed violence, and the UN refugee agency that supports them.

What. Several hundred reached Benin; nearly 64,000 reached Niger this year.

Where. Northern Benin and Niger’s Diffa and Tahoua regions.

When. Briefing in Geneva on Tuesday 10 November 2026; arrivals counted since January.

As of. 28 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

The UN refugee agency says violence in northern Nigeria is pushing families into Niger and, in smaller numbers, Benin, while a lack of funds leaves most unregistered.

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For a decade, attacks by Boko Haram (a jihadist group), the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and criminal gangs have displaced millions in northern Nigeria, the UN says. Niger already hosts more than half a million refugees and asylum-seekers, about 327,500 of them Nigerians.

Benin’s northern border has been under pressure since February 2026, with arrivals recorded in two border areas. UNHCR’s Benin fact sheet, with data as of 30 June 2026, says Ségbana (Alibori department) and Kalalé (Borgou department) kept receiving new arrivals from Nigeria’s Niger and Kebbi states.

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ACAPS, a humanitarian analysis organisation, wrote on 13 April 2026 that over 3,000 refugees had entered Ségbana since mid-February. They fled armed attacks, including killings, kidnappings and village burnings, in Nigeria’s north-west states of Katsina, Niger and Sokoto.

File photo, 2013: raised soil mounds on a farm plot in an inland valley in Benin. Photo: Africa Rice Center, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Most were women and children, ACAPS found, citing information of 7 April from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), a medical charity. They shelter with host communities that have limited resources, and dedicated sites and structured shelter are lacking.

The Benin figures are not directly comparable, because they cover different periods and places. ACAPS counts arrivals in Ségbana since mid-February, the fact sheet counts registrations to the end of June, and Hyde’s phrase describes recent arrivals.

By 30 June, UNHCR had registered 1,540 people from 341 households from Nigeria in Ségbana. In Kalalé it had pre-registered 1,905 people from 381 households, the fact sheet says.

Benin hosted about 85,200 forcibly displaced people by that date, the fact sheet says: 42,840 refugees and asylum-seekers and 42,409 people displaced within Benin. About 8,400 refugees were registered in the first half of 2026, as insecurity in the Sahel and northern Nigeria raised pressure on the border.

Around 30,400 refugees and asylum-seekers in Benin were individually registered at the end of June, the fact sheet says, while about 12,400 asylum-seekers remained unregistered. Benin therefore has a registration gap too, although the fact sheet gives no comparison with Niger.

The World Food Programme (WFP), the UN food agency, gave cash to 1,131 displaced households in Kalalé and 378 in Ségbana. UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, gave cash to 508 host families in Kalalé and 133 in Ségbana.

In Niger, most arrivals went to Diffa in the south-east and Tahoua in the west, both on the Nigerian border. In October alone about 1,200 people crossed into Diffa and about 3,400 into Tahoua, UNHCR said.

In Diffa more than 23,000 people have arrived since January, over two-thirds of them children. UNHCR described malnutrition and disease, makeshift shelters, long walks for water and, in some places, no schools or transition classes.

Only about 5% of Nigerian refugees who arrived this year are registered, UNHCR said, because of limited resources. Without papers, they face barriers to aid and services.

The appeal includes US$2 million for immediate needs: water, food, shelter, health care, registration and protection. UNHCR warned that “without additional resources, thousands of vulnerable families risk being left without essential assistance and protection as displacement continues.”

UNHCR calls the Benin numbers relatively small next to Niger, but says they show insecurity reaching further from northern Nigeria. Its appeal for US$11.4 million covers Niger, Nigeria and Benin.

More: Benin news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Benin facing a mass influx of Nigerian refugees?

No. UNHCR calls the numbers relatively small compared with Niger, but says they show the widening reach of insecurity in northern Nigeria.

Why does registration matter?

Without papers, refugees face barriers to aid and services. UNHCR links the low registration to limited resources.

Who is arriving in northern Benin?

ACAPS found that most are women and children who shelter with host communities in border towns such as Ségbana.

Sources UNHCR press briefing, Geneva, 10 November 2026; UNHCR Benin Fact Sheet, January-June 2026 (data as of 30 June 2026); ACAPS Benin country page, entry of 13 April 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error