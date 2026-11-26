BEL’s chairman links the delay to scarce US dollars, rules out debt as the reason for Mexico’s power cut, and says CFE has agreed time to catch up.

The Swing Bridge in Belize City, the country’s largest city and commercial hub, with about 65,000 residents (Photo: Haakon S. Krohn, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

BELIZE · ELECTRICITY

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL), the country’s main power distributor, is about two months behind on its bills to Mexico. Its executive chairman, Lynn Young, said so in a television interview broadcast on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The creditor is CFE (Comisión Federal de Electricidad), Mexico’s state power company. Young rejected a worry he said many people shared, that Mexico’s recent curtailment, a cut in the power it sends, was driven by the debt: “That’s not the case.”

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Belize story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Belize’s power utility is two months behind on bills to CFE, Mexico’s state utility.

Cause A shortage of US dollars, as fuel costs absorb them.

Window Chairman thinks CFE allowed about four months to catch up; no end date.

Unknown No CFE statement yet; the currency of the monthly bill was not stated.

As of 26 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

BEL’s chairman links the delay to scarce US dollars, rules out debt as the reason for Mexico’s power cut, and says CFE has agreed time to catch up.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Belize Email address Follow

The trouble began with the June and July bills, Young said at a press conference on Wednesday 28 October 2026. BEL had enough Belize dollars for the June and July bills from CFE but could not get US dollars, and he said the government gave BEL some assistance to pay CFE.

Fuel is the main pressure point, in Young’s telling. In September about 80% of BEL’s collections from customers went on diesel alone, he said on Wednesday 28 October, and he said fuel costs are straining the supply of US dollars in the country.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo, 2024. A Belize Electricity Limited high-voltage substation; the sign on the gate reads Lake Independence Substation. (Photo: Vasnihpech, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

On 25 November Young said the high cost of fuel “has been using up a lot of the US dollars in the country”. BEL must apply to banks and wait for US dollars to become available, he said, and the government’s investment means “we are able to pay them off”.

Young described the debt on Wednesday 25 November by saying “Our bill to Mexico is about ten million a month” and called twenty million dollars “about two months’ backlog”. At the 28 October press conference he put the overdue sum at “twenty million Belize dollars”, which is US$10 million at the fixed rate of BZ$2 to US$1, according to the Central Bank of Belize.

He did not say which dollar the monthly bill of ten million is in. If it is Belize dollars, that is US$5 million a month.

CFE, Young said, “agreed on a, I think it’s like a four-month period for us to catch up on the backlog”. He gave no start or end date for that window, and no CFE statement on the arrears has been published.

At a House sitting on Friday 31 July 2026, Prime Minister John Briceño put the Belize Electricity Investments Bill 2026 to the House of Representatives, the elected lower house of Parliament. The Bill would authorise about 73 million dollars (about US$36.6 million at the fixed two-to-one rate, if in Belize dollars) from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, the government’s main account, to buy 8,138,020 preference shares in BEL, which rank ahead of ordinary shares for payouts, at 9 dollars each.

Opposition Leader Tracy Panton told the House of Representatives during the debate that BEL “belongs overwhelmingly to the people of Belize” and that “we want it to succeed”. She noted the government already owns 66% and the Social Security Board, the state pension and benefits fund, “a little over thirty percent”.

Panton also asked whether Parliament was being given “all the information necessary” before it authorised that much of taxpayers’ money. Minister of Public Utilities Michel Chebat answered that growth “is placing a significant increase in electricity demand”, requiring BEL to “make substantial investments to expand and modernise the country’s transmission and distribution network.”

Young’s account rules out the debt as the cause of Mexico’s curtailment, in his words. Nothing in the record rules out a further delay, because payment still depends on US dollars becoming available.

Two earlier Rio Times reports give the wider picture: one on Mexico’s promise to keep supplying power and one on BEL’s request to the Public Utilities Commission, the regulator, to raise the cap on a monthly bill add-on that tracks power costs. Neither changes what Young said about the arrears on Wednesday.

The terms of the Bill described here come from the House debate, not from the text of the Bill. The four-month window has no stated end date, and no named source has given a next step.

More: Belize news in English from The Rio Times.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Belize 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Belize about to lose Mexican power over the debt?

BEL’s executive chairman, Lynn Young, said the debt did not drive Mexico’s recent curtailment. No CFE statement on the arrears has been published.

Why can BEL not pay in Belize dollars?

Young said BEL had Belize dollars at times but struggled to get the US dollars it needs. He said high fuel costs use up many of the country’s US dollars.

How is the government involved?

A Bill before Parliament would put public money into BEL by buying shares. Young said the investment lets BEL pay off CFE.

Sources: statements by BEL executive chairman Lynn Young in a TV interview on 25 November and a press conference on 28 October 2026; House of Representatives debate on the Belize Electricity Investments Bill 2026, 31 July 2026; Central Bank of Belize for the exchange-rate peg.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error