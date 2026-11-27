Bci is raising its startup lending for a second year and adding a centre in Viña del Mar. When that centre opens is still unknown.

Brief | Business: Chile

Bci (Banco de Crédito e Inversiones), one of Chile’s largest private banks, plans to lend US$200 million to startups in 2027, a third more than in 2026. The bank announced the plan at EtMday, the Chilean entrepreneurship fair held each year, and published it on Friday 27 November 2026.

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It wants 40% of that money to go to businesses led by women. For US readers, the plan shows a major Latin American lender backing a startup scene that feeds regional fintech and cross-border expansion.

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Key Facts Who. Bci, one of Chile’s largest private banks, announced the plan at EtMday.

What. US$200 million for startups in 2027, up 33%; 40% aimed at women-led firms.

Next. A free Bci Nace centre in Viña del Mar; two programmes double to six firms.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

Bci is raising its startup lending for a second year and adding a centre in Viña del Mar. When that centre opens is still unknown.

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The 2027 budget is 33% above this year’s. In November 2025 the bank said it would raise startup financing by 50% to US$150 million for 2026, from a US$100 million target in 2025.

Bci will open a free entrepreneurship centre called Bci Nace in Viña del Mar, the coastal city next to the port of Valparaíso. It joins centres in Santiago, Concepción and Antofagasta, and will be open to clients and non-clients for advice, training and networks.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Two acceleration programmes, Scale Bci and Scale W, help firms expand abroad. They grow from three to six Chilean companies in 2027, and the programmes have included a trip to Miami.

File photo (Carlos Figueroa Rojas, CC BY-SA 4.0): the National Congress building in Valparaíso, the port city next to Viña del Mar.

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“Supporting entrepreneurship is part of Bci’s history and commitment from its origins,” said Rodrigo Corces, head of Bci’s retail banking division, on 27 November 2026. “Through Bci Nace, over the last 20 years we have developed a model that combines financing, advice and collaboration with different players in the ecosystem.”

Bci Nace, the bank’s entrepreneurship brand, turns 20 in 2026, having started in 2006. The bank says it has supported more than 24,000 entrepreneurs who created more than 100,000 jobs, and that it has given more than US$1 billion in financing.

In 2026 the bank opened the Bci Nace MUT centre at the Mercado Urbano Tobalaba site in Santiago. It also opened the first regional regional “Zonas Nace” entrepreneur hubs in Concepción and Antofagasta.

Banca Nace Scaleup, created in 2022, serves more than 1,000 high-growth companies. Valor Pyme, a platform for small and mid-sized firms, runs with Walmart, Microsoft, the Chilean company Abastible and the Universidad Católica, a Chilean university.

Valor Pyme has more than 400,000 users and 22 tools, free to non-clients at valorpyme.cl. The bank offers it as a way to reach firms that are not its customers.

The company has not said when the Viña del Mar centre will open. It has also not said how much of the 2026 money was actually lent.

The 2027 target follows the rise the bank announced a year ago. Whether lending reaches US$200 million will only be known once the bank reports its actual figures.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bci Nace?

It is Bci’s entrepreneurship brand, with free centres offering advice, training and networks. A new one is planned for Viña del Mar.

Who can use the Bci centres?

They are open to Bci clients and non-clients alike. The services are free.

What is still unknown?

The company has not given an opening date for the Viña del Mar centre. It has not said how much of the 2026 budget was lent.

More: Chile news

Sources Bci press statement, 27 November 2026; Bci announcement at EtMday, November 2025; Bci Nace programme; Valor Pyme platform, https://valorpyme.cl.

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