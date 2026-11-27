The opposition-led watchdog wants police and the Auditor General, the public-spending auditor, to examine the vouchers. The government says genuine repairs took place and promises corrective action.

The Parliament Square buildings in Nassau, with the statue of Queen Victoria in front, photographed in May 1996. Photo: Larry Syverson / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Brief: Bahamas

A parliamentary watchdog in the Bahamas has asked police to examine how the government handed out US$1.56 million in building-material vouchers weeks before the 12 May 2026 general election. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the spending watchdog of the House of Assembly, the lower house of parliament, tabled its report on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

It found “systemic mismanagement, maladministration and political misuse of public resources”. The report does not find anyone criminally liable, leaving that to investigators.

Key Facts Who. Michael Pintard, the Opposition Leader, chairs parliament's Public Accounts Committee.

What. The committee urges police to examine pre-election building-material vouchers.

Where. The Bahamas; the Ministry of Finance, the state finance department, funded the vouchers.

When. Report tabled Wednesday 25 November 2026; vouchers approved in March and April 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

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The opposition-led watchdog wants police and the Auditor General, the public-spending auditor, to examine the vouchers. The government says genuine repairs took place and promises corrective action.

The inquiry began after April 2026 revelations that gift certificates worth more than B$200,000 (US$200,000) went to residents of Abaco, a Bahamian island, carrying the names of candidates and officials of the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). The Ministry of Finance paid for them.

The Ministry of Finance approved and funded B$1.564 million (about US$1.56 million) in the two months before the vote for building-material vouchers; the Bahamian dollar is pegged one to one to the US dollar. Government procurement records show US$1,563,519.34 bought from seven suppliers by direct award, without competitive bidding.

Jerome Fitzgerald, then adviser to Prime Minister Philip Davis and PLP election coordinator, is now minister of economic affairs. The report says his office handled most distribution, and neither he nor his office signed for vouchers or recorded how many they received.

Recipients did not sign, and there was no public application process or published rule on who qualified. Fitzgerald told the committee: “I can't say what the amount is, but I know I would have distributed quite a bit to several contractors throughout various constituencies throughout the country.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force headquarters in downtown Nassau, photographed in November 2025. Photo: Bluerasberry / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The report places “primary institutional responsibility” on the ministry and ultimately on Financial Secretary Simon Wilson, the ministry's chief accounting officer. Asked whether assessments had been done for 2026 recipients, Wilson answered “No.”

Pintard called that “a serious management failure on his part”. The committee recommends a formal review of how Wilson carried out his duties.

A separate B$150,000 (US$150,000) government-funded account at Pinder Enterprises, a building supplier, was divided among PLP figures. Lawmakers JoBeth Coleby-Davis (Elizabeth) received B$40,000 (US$40,000), Fred Mitchell (Fox Hill) and Zane Lightbourne (Yamacraw) B$30,000 (US$30,000) each, and Leslia Brice (Sea Breeze) B$25,000 (US$25,000).

Keno Wong, a PLP candidate for St Anne's and a private citizen, also received B$25,000 (US$25,000). Only Pinder Enterprises handed over detailed records, so the full scale of the spending is unknown.

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The committee recommends sending the evidence to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the national police service, and other competent authorities, including the Auditor General. No police response has been published, and who received most of the vouchers is unknown.

In its statement the government said the evidence “does not establish that the 1.5 million dollars spent had any impact, determined or materially influenced the outcome of the 2026 General Election”. It said “some transactions identified by the Committee warrant further examination” and that “the appropriate corrective administrative adjustment and action will follow”.

The government plans to expand the Small Home Repair Programme, a state scheme that pays for repairs to low-income homes, and tighten controls. The statement did not mention the police referral and did not dispute the committee's findings on record-keeping.

The committee wants a government response by about 25 February 2027, three months on. It also asks for mandatory numbered vouchers and signed receipts, recovery of misused money, and a bar on candidates and party officials controlling state aid.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the committee recommend?

It asked for the evidence to go to the police and the Auditor General. It also asked for a government response within three months.

Did the government accept the findings?

It said some transactions warrant further examination and promised corrective action. It disputed that the spending influenced the election.

Why does this matter outside the Bahamas?

The Bahamas is a close US neighbour, and its dollar is pegged one to one to the US dollar. The committee wants police to examine the spending.

Sources Public Accounts Committee report to the House of Assembly, tabled 25 November 2026

Government of The Bahamas statement, 25 November 2026

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