Argentina has brought home a suspect accused of running a fake-love fraud ring, and officials link part of the money to crime in Nigeria. None of it has been proven in court.

A check-in hall at Ezeiza, Argentina's main international airport, which gets US$794 million under the new plan. File photo, 2022. (Photo: Vmzp85, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Crime: Argentina

A man known as King Papa Yaw, reported to be 46, landed in Buenos Aires on Monday 23 November 2026 after being extradited from the Philippines. Argentina’s Ministry of National Security said on Tuesday 24 November that the federal police had brought home the Argentine citizen, a suspect in an alleged romance-scam network, on an international arrest alert.

He is a suspect, and no court has found him guilty of anything. The ministry’s account is an allegation that has yet to be tested at trial.

Key Facts Who. A suspect known as King Papa Yaw, reported to be 46; real name not public.

What. Extradited from the Philippines over alleged romance-scam fraud; not tried, not convicted.

Where and when. Landed at Ezeiza airport, Buenos Aires, on Monday 23 November 2026.

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

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Argentina has brought home a suspect accused of running a fake-love fraud ring, and officials link part of the money to crime in Nigeria. None of it has been proven in court.

He was arrested in Manila, the Philippine capital, on 6 March 2026 during a migration check, according to press accounts, and the Argentine investigation into his network dates back to 2019. The federal police, known as the PFA, had asked for a red notice, an alert issued through Interpol, the international police cooperation body, asking police worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person.

The route home ran from Manila by air to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, and on to Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires. The PFA’s Federal Fugitives and Extraditions Investigation Division handled the transfer, the ministry said in its release of 24 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Extradition is the legal handover of a suspect to the country that wants to try him. He is now at the disposal of Criminal and Correctional Court No. 5, run by judge Manuel de Campos.

The mounted corps headquarters of the Policía Federal Argentina, the federal police that carried out the transfer. File photo. (Photo: Metrónomo, CC BY-SA 2.5 AR, via Wikimedia Commons)

The ministry describes him as an organiser of a transnational network engaged in fraud. Its release says the network used fake profiles on social networks and dating apps to build emotional ties with victims.

Once trust was established, the ministry says, the group simulated an emergency and asked for money. Payments went to third-party accounts that kept a commission and moved the funds onward to make tracing harder.

The ministry says the movements were traced in Brazil and that transfers from Argentina were received in Uruguay. The offence it cites is “estafa con asociación ilícita”, which means fraud by an unlawful association.

Press accounts of 24 November say the fake personas included a US military figure. Reports differ on the sums involved, and the ministry gives none.

Fake personas of soldiers posted far from home are a known device in online romance fraud. Press accounts say this network used one.

The release names no victim count, so the scale of the losses is unknown. The ministry also gives no figure for the money that moved through the network.

The ministry’s release says the judicial investigation found that the group “destinó parte del dinero obtenido al financiamiento de actividades terroristas y de narcotráfico en África, puntualmente en Nigeria”, in English that it used part of the money to finance terrorist and drug-trafficking activities in Africa, specifically in Nigeria. That is the most serious claim in the case, and the release names no group.

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Press accounts say investigators suspect Boko Haram, a jihadist group active in north-eastern Nigeria, but that remains a hypothesis under investigation. No court ruling on the financing claim has been published, so it stands as an allegation and not as an established fact.

Other members of the network were arrested earlier, and an alleged senior figure of the Argentine cell was arrested in 2025, according to press accounts. The group’s alleged leader remains at large and is the subject of an international red notice.

No public statistics place this case in a wider trend of Argentine extraditions from Asia. No official Argentine data on romance-scam losses was found either, which makes the national scale of the problem hard to judge.

His real name has not been made public, and neither have any charges beyond the ministry’s wording. It is not known whether he will plead, and no statement from his defence has been published.

Nothing in the case has been proven in court, and the terrorism-financing claim is an allegation that a judge must still test. What the extradition does settle is where the case will be heard: in Buenos Aires, before judge de Campos.

For US readers, the ministry’s description shows how a fake profile and a story of urgency can move money across several countries. The next step is his first appearance before the court, and no date has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a red notice?

It is an Interpol alert asking police worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person. It is neither a conviction nor a global arrest warrant.

Has King Papa Yaw been convicted?

No. He is a suspect, and no court has ruled on the allegations against him.

Why does the case matter to US readers?

The persona described here, a soldier far from home, follows a script used against Americans too. A request for money from an online partner never met in person is the classic warning sign.

Sources: Argentine Ministry of National Security release, 24 November 2026; Federal Police (PFA); Criminal and Correctional Court No. 5.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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