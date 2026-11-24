Angola’s ruling party gathers its leadership two weeks before a congress that will confirm one candidate for party president, while its 2027 presidential candidate stays unnamed.

File photo. A weathered colonial-era building with office towers behind it in central Luanda, Angola's capital.

Politics: Angola

The MPLA (People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, the party in power since independence in 1975) Political Bureau, its top decision body, is due to meet in Luanda on Tuesday 24 November 2026 under party president João Lourenço. The meeting comes two weeks before the party’s 9th Ordinary Congress, where Lourenço is the only validated candidate for party president.

A final communiqué is expected, and none had been published when this article was written. Lourenço cannot run for a third term as head of state in 2027, and the party has not said who will.

Key Facts Who. The MPLA, Angola’s ruling party, led by President João Lourenço.

What. Its Political Bureau is due to review the party’s internal life and the last congress preparations.

Where. At the party headquarters in Luanda, the capital.

When. Tuesday 24 November 2026; the congress follows on 9 and 10 December 2026.

As of. 24 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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Angola’s ruling party gathers its leadership two weeks before a congress that will confirm one candidate for party president, while its 2027 presidential candidate stays unnamed.

Lourenço has led Angola since 2017, and the constitution limits a president to two terms. He announced his bid for another term as party president on 9 May 2026, and the party’s candidacies subcommission later validated his file, the only one it accepted for the post.

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Two declared rivals did not get through: in July 2026 the subcommission voided the candidacy of retired general Higino Carneiro, citing forged identity cards and unregistered signers. Its coordinator, Job Capapinha, said Carneiro’s agent had declared 19,158 forms in 152 folders on 25 June, but the subcommission found 14,493 on file and counted only 2,561 (17.6%) as valid.

Of the 14,493 forms on file, the subcommission ruled 9,659 invalid and 2,273 false, which left 2,561 valid. That left Carneiro far short of the minimum number of subscriptions the statutes require.

Capapinha gave examples of what the subcommission found. In Luanda a support declaration was falsely attributed to Djamila Huguette da Silva de Almeida, a member of the Political Bureau, who wrote to the subcommission that she had neither written, authorised nor signed it.

In Cabinda a support declaration carried a forged identity card, and Capapinha said such irregularities could lead to criminal liability. A source in Carneiro’s camp confirmed that the candidacy had been notified of the decision and was studying it.

In early November 2026 Capapinha announced that the party had rejected the candidacy of António Venâncio, another member who sought the leadership. The Central Committee is the party’s governing body between congresses, and the congress elects it.

File photo, 2013. Traffic on an avenue in central Luanda, Angola’s capital. (Photo: Fabio Vanin, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Capapinha said the party statutes require at least 5,000 member subscriptions with representation across the provinces. The subcommission counted 2,918 forms, of which 459 (15.7%) were valid.

The other 2,459 forms were invalidated. The race for the party’s top post therefore ended with one name after two rivals were disqualified on file checks.

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Asked on Friday 13 November 2026, at the opening of an industrial technology centre in Luanda, who the party’s candidate for the 2027 general elections would be, Lourenço said in Portuguese, here translated: “For now not even I know. For now.” He added that the name would become known when the time comes.

Lourenço said the congress would elect only the party president and the Central Committee, because the party saw no need to revise its statutes or programme. He said the congress would therefore, in principle, boil down to those two elections.

Since an extraordinary congress in December 2024, the party statutes have let the Central Committee designate the presidential candidate on a proposal from the Political Bureau. Before that change, the party president was automatically the candidate.

The congress meets on Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 December 2026 in Luanda under the motto “Commitment to the People, Confidence in the Future”. About 3,000 delegates from across Angola and its diaspora are expected.

More: Angola news.

Related coverage: Angola Ruling Party Sets 9 December Congress

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be the MPLA’s presidential candidate in 2027?

The party has not named one, and Lourenço has said that even he did not yet know. When the name will be announced is not known.

Can João Lourenço run again?

The constitution limits a president to two terms, so he cannot stand for president in 2027. He is, however, the only validated candidate to lead the party itself.

What happens at the December congress?

Delegates are due to elect the party president and the Central Committee. Lourenço has said no change to the statutes or programme is planned.

Sources MPLA candidacies subcommission statements of July and early November 2026; MPLA statutes as amended in December 2024; statements by João Lourenço of 13 November 2026

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