Angola’s 2027 budget assumes oil far below the market price. That leaves the government room if crude holds.

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Economy: Angola

Angola, a major African crude exporter, has asked its parliament to approve a 2027 budget built on an oil price of US$71 a barrel, about US$20 below where the global benchmark stood this week. José de Lima Massano, the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, delivered the proposal to the National Assembly, Angola’s parliament, at the end of October 2026.

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Spot Brent, the physical benchmark price, fell from US$128.30 on 23 October to US$91.20 on 23 November, a drop of 28.9%, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the American government’s energy statistics agency. It stood at US$91.80 on 24 November, still US$20.80 above the budget price.

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Key Facts Who. Angola’s Finance Ministry and the National Assembly, its parliament.

What. The 2027 budget assumes US$71 oil, up from US$61 in the 2026 budget.

Next. The final parliamentary vote is due by 15 December 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

Angola’s 2027 budget assumes oil far below the market price. That leaves the government room if crude holds.

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File photo: a liquefied natural gas carrier at a terminal.

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The US$71 reference price is 16% above the US$61 in the 2026 budget. Revenue and spending are both set at 37.34 trillion kwanzas, Angola’s currency (about US$40.9 billion at about 913 kwanzas per dollar, the National Bank of Angola’s recent reference rate), which is 12.3% above the current budget.

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Gross financing needs, the money the state must borrow or raise, come to 15.5 trillion kwanzas (about US$17 billion). The government says that figure could be lower if oil stays above the reference price.

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That gap is the government’s cushion, because oil sold above US$71 can reduce the borrowing the plan now counts on. How large the cushion proves to be depends on how long prices hold.

The proposal expects the economy to grow 5.5% in 2027, led by a non-oil sector growing 7.15%. The oil and gas sector is forecast to shrink 3.82%, with crude output just above 1 million barrels a day.

That is about 44,800 barrels a day less than the roughly 1.046 million assumed for 2026 in the same proposal. The budget therefore does not count on higher output.

The proposal also raises its 2026 average oil price assumption to US$87.4, and expects year-end inflation of 8.6% in 2026 and 7.27% in 2027. It assumes an average exchange rate of 936.7 kwanzas per dollar, a kwanza about 2.6% weaker than the National Bank of Angola’s recent reference.

Angola left the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the oil producers’ group, on 1 January 2024, after announcing its exit on 21 December 2023. It had rejected a 2024 production quota of 1.11 million barrels a day.

Brent is the benchmark that guides fuel prices worldwide, including in the United States, so a swing in it reaches American drivers as well as Angola’s treasury. For an exporter, a budget set well below the market is a way to avoid planning on money that may not arrive.

The National Assembly’s economy and finance committee approved the joint committee report on the proposal by 11 votes to 4, with no abstentions, and the full chamber approved it in general terms. Specialised committees now have 30 days, and the final global vote must come by 15 December 2026.

Angola’s general election is set for August 2027, and the longer election-year budget calendar should apply from the 2028 budget. This year’s proposal follows the standard timetable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Angola’s budget oil price matter?

It is the price the government uses to forecast oil revenue and plan borrowing. A market price above it creates room, and a market price below it removes the cushion.

Is Angola still a member of OPEC?

No. It left the group at the start of 2024 after rejecting the production quota offered to it.

What happens next to the budget?

Parliament’s specialised committees review it for up to 30 days. The full chamber must then hold its final vote before the legal deadline in mid-December.

Related coverage: Angola Budget Faces Oil Slide as Brent Drops · Angola Oil Exports Earn US$8.33 Billion · More Angola news

Sources Angola’s Finance Ministry proposal for the 2027 General State Budget (submitted to the National Assembly, October 2026); National Assembly of Angola, budget calendar; US Energy Information Administration, Europe Brent spot price series (accessed 27 November 2026)

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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