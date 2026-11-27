Tariff increases, not extra water sold, lifted the profit of Santiago’s water utility, and one rating agency raised its credit grade to the top level.

The Santiago business district seen from Cerro San Cristóbal. File photo.

CHILE · COMPANIES

Aguas Andinas, the water utility that serves Santiago, earned 105.3 billion Chilean pesos (about US$102 million) in the first nine months of 2026, up 8.2% from a year earlier. Higher tariffs drove the gain, because the water its customers used grew by only 0.4%.

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The company released the figures on Thursday 26 November 2026. It is controlled indirectly by Veolia, the French water and waste-management group, through its Spanish unit Agbar.

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Key Facts The profit 105.3 billion pesos (US$102 million) in nine months, up 8.2%.

The cause Revenue rose 6.4% to US$535 million; water use grew 0.4%.

Next step A partial early bond redemption is planned for Monday 28 December.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 27 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

Tariff increases, not extra water sold, lifted the profit of Santiago’s water utility, and one rating agency raised its credit grade to the top level.

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The pattern was already visible in August. In its half-year release of 20 August 2026, the company said revenue rose 6.6% mainly because of “a higher average tariff” from inflation-linked formulas and from the eighth tariff process, the five-year pricing agreement with the water regulator (translated from Spanish).

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A year earlier, in the first nine months of 2025, the company earned 97.3 billion pesos (about US$94 million) on revenue of 520.9 billion pesos (about US$503 million), according to the company’s figures. Profit therefore grew 6.5% in 2025 and 8.2% in 2026, so the tariff-driven climb is now two years old.

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Operating profit before depreciation, known as EBITDA, rose 8.9% to 276.9 billion pesos (about US$268 million). Bad debts fell to 0.9% of revenue from 1.3%, and the company added 24,678 drinking-water customers to reach 2,393,347.

Consumption is the weak spot. Water use grew only 0.4%, and in August the company had described it as only slightly above the level of the first half of 2025.

Aguas Andinas spent 147.1 billion pesos (about US$142 million) on projects to secure supply and respond to extreme weather, and 51% of that belongs to the development plan it agreed with the sanitation regulator, the SISS. Cristian Torres, the company’s new finance chief, said the results “reflect the capacity of Aguas Andinas to combine growth, financial discipline and operational resilience” (translated from Spanish).

Feller Rate, a Chilean credit-rating agency, raised the company’s local rating to AAA, its top grade, from AA+, with a stable outlook. Moody’s Local Chile, a local rating agency, kept AA+, and S&P Global Ratings, the US rating agency, confirmed its international rating at A-, also stable.

Net financial debt fell to 3.46 times EBITDA from 3.61 times at December 2025. On Monday 28 December the company plans to redeem 1.2 million UF of bonds early, which is 60% of its outstanding AA series (the UF is Chile’s inflation-indexed unit of account).

The nine-month figures imply a third-quarter profit of about 27.7 billion pesos (about US$27 million), our own subtraction of the half-year profit of 77.5 billion pesos. The company has not said how much interest the early redemption will save.

The result shows how a regulated utility can grow profit without selling more of its product, as long as the tariff formula follows inflation. The limit is that demand is flat, so further gains depend on future tariff decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Aguas Andinas’ Profit Rise?

Mainly because its regulated water tariffs went up. Customers used almost the same amount of water as before.

What Does a AAA Rating Mean for the Company?

It is the top grade on Feller Rate’s scale and signals a very low risk of missed debt payments. The other two agencies kept their earlier grades.

Sources: Aguas Andinas S.A., results statement for the first nine months of 2026, 26 November 2026; Aguas Andinas, first-half 2026 results release, 20 August 2026; Aguas Andinas, nine-month 2025 results analysis filed with Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF; RT market-data close for USD/CLP (about 1,035 pesos per US dollar), 26 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error