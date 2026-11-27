Key Facts Chile’s IPSA, the main stock index, rose 1.20% to 10,541, a second straight gain.

rose 1.20% to 10,541, a second straight gain. The peso slid to 1,040 per dollar, its weakest close in 12 months and a third straight loss.

its weakest close in 12 months and a third straight loss. The IPSA is still 9.3% below its 28 January high of 11,628.

its 28 January high of 11,628. Wall Street was closed for Thanksgiving, so Chilean traders lacked a US lead.

for Thanksgiving, so Chilean traders lacked a US lead. Unemployment data arrive on 27 November, with 9.8% expected for the quarter to October.

Today’s Focus Chile’s stock market rose and its currency fell on the same day, a pairing that makes sense in a country that lives from selling copper abroad. The IPSA, the index of Chile’s most actively traded listed companies, closed at 10,541, up 1.20% (Santiago exchange close, 26 November 2026). The peso weakened to 1,040 per US dollar, up 0.15% for the dollar and the weakest close of the past 12 months (RT, 26 November). A weaker peso makes exporters’ dollar sales worth more at home, which tends to support their shares. The currency move is the larger story: the dollar is 22.2% above its February low of 851.7 pesos (RT). Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A cheap peso is helping Chilean shares for now, but it also raises import costs and makes Chile cheaper for visitors paid in dollars.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 Chile’s shares rise as the peso sags to a 12-month low

The IPSA gained 1.20% to 10,541 after a 0.82% rise a day earlier (market data provider RT, Santiago closes). It has gained 2.01% over five sessions but is down 0.04% over 20.

The dollar closed at 1,040.5 pesos, up 0.15% on the day and 5.29% over 20 sessions (RT, 26 November). That is the third consecutive rise for the US currency against the peso.

For a visitor, each dollar now buys more pesos, so Chile is cheaper to travel in than a few weeks ago. For a Chilean importer or anyone with a dollar-linked bill, the opposite is true.

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Assessment — A currency story wearing a stock rally MEDIUM The rise in the IPSA is real but modest, and it comes alongside a currency move that is much larger. We rate this medium confidence because we could not confirm a single trigger for either move on a day when Wall Street was shut. The variable to watch is whether the peso stabilises below 1,050 or keeps sliding.

02 The numbers: a modest bounce against a big currency move

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA 10,541 +1.20% Second straight gain USD/CLP (pesos per dollar) 1,040.5 +0.15% Weakest peso close in 12 months IPSA vs 12-month high 11,628 (28 Jan) −9.3% Still well below the peak IPSA, 5 sessions — +2.01% A short bounce USD/CLP vs 12-month low 851.7 (9 Feb) +22.2% The dollar has gained 22.2% since February

The table reads like a tug of war. The index is lifting from the lower half of its yearly range, while the currency sits at the extreme edge of its own (RT, 26 November).

The index is down 0.04% over 20 sessions, so this is a market catching its breath rather than one finding a direction.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,541.09 +1.20% L 10,417day rangeH 10,562 Market breadth · 10 names 90% advancing 9 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,036 -0.33% Copper 5.49 +2.88% Gold 3,603 +1.91% Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +1.87% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Consumer Disc. +1.59% FALABELLA Other +1.44% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Consumer Staples +0.94% CENCOSUD Materials +0.73% SQM-B, CMPC Industrials +0.58% LATAM AIR Energy +0.47% COPEC Utilities +0.29% ENELAM Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 176,799.84 +6.07% Ibovespa176,799.84 +6.07% Mexico 70,563.45 -1.13% S&P/BMV IPC70,563.45 -1.13% Chile 10,541.09 +1.20% S&P IPSA10,541.09 +1.20% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,541.09 +1.20% — 10,416.24 10,562 10,417 — USD/CLP 1,036 -0.33% +11.86% 1,039 1,043 1,033 — COPPER 5.49 +2.88% +7.47% 5.33 5.55 5.43 31,510 SQM-B 50,300 +1.72% -13.28% 49,450 50,300 49,499 98,593 COPEC 6,450 +0.47% -2.12% 6,420 6,495 6,420 141,599 BSANTANDER 82.50 +3.00% +19.53% 80.10 82.87 79.10 97,113,144 FALABELLA 6,725 +1.59% +12.84% 6,620 6,775 6,620 825,109 ENELAM 78.90 +0.29% -12.82% 78.67 80.17 78.90 8,109,352 CENCOSUD 1,625 +0.94% -42.76% 1,610 1,660 1,613 2,748,932 CMPC 934.10 -0.26% -28.31% 936.50 944.55 926.69 657,416 BANCO CHILE 190.60 +0.73% +10.24% 189.21 193.13 189.21 15,260,034 LATAM AIR 24.34 +0.58% +8.56% 24.20 24.34 24.00 191,481,275 SOUTHERN COPPER 140.99 +0.00% +10.29% 140.99 141.24 130.31 2,602,777 Largest moves today BSANTANDER 82.50 +3.00% COPPER 5.49 +2.88% SQM-B 50,300 +1.72% FALABELLA 6,725 +1.59% IPSA 10,541.09 +1.20% CENCOSUD 1,625 +0.94% BANCO CHILE 190.60 +0.73% LATAM AIR 24.34 +0.58% The session read The S&P IPSA rose 1.20%, with breadth positive — 9 of 10 names higher. Financials led, while Utilities lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026 Read →

03 Why Chile’s market moved: weak peso, thin trading

The weak peso is the main supportive cause, with medium confidence, because exporters sell in dollars. Each dollar converts into more pesos and lifts reported profits.

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Trading was thin because US exchanges were closed for Thanksgiving, which removes the usual lead from Wall Street. Chile’s unemployment rate for the quarter to October is due on 27 November at 12:00 UTC, with 9.8% expected against 9.8% before (RT economic calendar).

The central bank, Banco Central de Chile, publishes its decisions at bcentral.cl.

04 Copper stays the reference point

Copper export earnings fund much of Chile’s imports and public spending, and US copper funds could not trade on Thursday because of the holiday. Our last verified copper reading is Wednesday’s, in our copper wrap.

Gold rose 0.56% to US$3,597 and silver 1.27% to US$41.96 per ounce in spot trading (RT, 26 November). Both metals firmed, a sign that investors were not dumping assets tied to commodities.

05 Chile in the regional pack

Index Country Change IPSA Chile +1.20% Ibovespa Brazil +6.07% IPC Mexico −1.13% Merval Argentina +3.2%

Brazil’s Ibovespa jumped 6.07% after Lula chose banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco as finance minister, and Mexico’s IPC fell 1.13% (RT closes, 26 November). Argentina’s Merval rose about 3.2% (Buenos Aires exchange close).

Chile’s currency was weaker against the dollar while Brazil’s strengthened, so the dollar’s move was not uniform across the region.

06 Where the IPSA and the peso stand

The IPSA’s nearest ceiling is the round 10,500 level, which it closed above, and the next is the 28 January high of 11,628 (RT, 26 November). The floor is the round 10,000.

For the peso, the dollar sits at its 12-month high, so the next round-number test is 1,050.

07 What to watch

The peso: Whether the dollar holds above 1,040 or stalls near the 1,050 round number.

Whether the dollar holds above 1,040 or stalls near the 1,050 round number. Unemployment data: Chile’s October rate is due on 27 November at 12:00 UTC; 9.8% is expected (RT economic calendar).

Chile’s October rate is due on 27 November at 12:00 UTC; 9.8% is expected (RT economic calendar). Copper: US copper funds reopen on Friday, giving the first fresh read on the metal.

US copper funds reopen on Friday, giving the first fresh read on the metal. 10,500 and 10,000: Whether the IPSA holds above 10,500 or slips back towards 10,000.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.82% as Peso Weakens.

Background: Chile Stocks Fall 1.13% as Copper Slides.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Chile stock market?

The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main stock index, rose 1.20% to 10,541 on 26 November. It is still 9.3% below its 12-month high of 11,628.

Why is the Chilean peso so weak?

The dollar rose to 1,040.5 pesos, the strongest in 12 months. We could not confirm a single cause, and thin trading with Wall Street closed may have exaggerated the move.

Is a weak peso good or bad for Chile?

It helps exporters, whose dollar sales are worth more in pesos. It hurts importers and anyone with dollar debts, and makes fuel and goods dearer at home.

What does it mean for travellers?

Each dollar buys about 1,040 pesos, so Chile is cheaper for visitors paid in dollars than it was a few months ago.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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