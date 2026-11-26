Peru's Buenaventura rose 1.45% to US$20.29, just 3.5% above its 12-month low, as US yields eased and the gold fund lost 4.03% in five sessions.

Open pits and tailings lake at the Antamina copper and zinc mine in Áncash, Peru, another large Andean mine (file photo, January 2026, not the disputed area). (Photo: Chillka de Huari, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Nexa bounced: Nexa Resources rose 4.20% to US$10.42, still 37.7% below its 6 May high.

Nexa Resources rose 4.20% to US$10.42, still 37.7% below its 6 May high. Buenaventura: Peruvian miner Buenaventura closed at US$20.29 (+1.45%), 3.5% above its 12-month low of 19.61.

Peruvian miner Buenaventura closed at US$20.29 (+1.45%), 3.5% above its 12-month low of 19.61. Yields: the US 10-year yield fell to 4.86% even as the VIX fear gauge rose 7.32%.

the US 10-year yield fell to 4.86% even as the VIX fear gauge rose 7.32%. Gold link: Buenaventura is down 7.90% over five sessions as the gold fund lost 4.03%.

Buenaventura is down 7.90% over five sessions as the gold fund lost 4.03%. History: after 41 earlier falls this large, Nexa was higher 20 sessions later in 49% of cases.

Today’s Focus Zinc’s Latin American stock-market proxies rose on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, but the move looks like a pause in a long decline rather than a turn. Nexa Resources, the Peru and Brazil zinc producer, gained +4.20% to US$10.42, a rebound after a 20-session fall of 11.84%. The main help came from the bond market. The US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on American government debt, fell 7 basis points to 4.86%, and cheaper money tends to lift industrial metals and the miners that sell them. The bigger picture is still bruising. Nexa is down 20.6% over 60 sessions, and Buenaventura, a leading Peruvian gold and silver miner, is down 39.3% over the same stretch. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A one-day bounce on falling yields has not repaired a three-month slump in Latin America’s zinc and gold miners.

01 The session in one read

Think of the day as a swimmer surfacing for air. Nexa Resources rose +4.20% to US$10.42, and Buenaventura rose +1.45% to US$20.29.

Zinc is the metal used to coat steel against rust, so it follows construction and car-making. The two shares are the market’s most direct Latin American stand-ins for it, which is why we read the metal through them.

Assessment — A bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM The best-supported reading is a relief rally in oversold shares, helped by lower yields rather than a new demand story. Rising market fear and a weaker gold price argue against calling a bottom, so the variable to watch is whether the US 10-year yield keeps falling from 4.86%.

Zinc — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Nexa’s 5-session gain of 2.46% sits against a 20-session loss of 11.84%, so the rebound is small beside the damage. Buenaventura tells a harder story: it is 7.90% lower over five sessions and 29.08% lower over 20.

Both closed with one up day behind them, which is a streak of one, not a trend.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$10.42 +4.20% Buenaventura US$20.29 +1.45%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-25. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61 +1.58% L 164,042 day range H 167,105 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% USD / MXN 19.59 +0.95% USD / CLP 1,038 +0.44% USD / COP 3,553 +0.84% USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P IPSA Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 167,105 164,042 — IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% — 10,331.15 10,429 10,173 — IPC MEX 69,438.37 +0.20% +12.90% 69,301.41 71,441 69,091 216,850,077 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% +2.82% 6.46 6.39 6.39 — USD/MXN 19.59 +0.95% +6.57% 19.41 19.60 19.56 — USD/CLP 1,038 +0.44% +11.03% 1,034 1,038 1,038 — USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% -6.56% 3,524 3,684 3,537 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.37% +2.89% 3.48 3.48 3.47 — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +10.68% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% +4.14% 39.24 40.72 40.70 — USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% -6.65% 6,201 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% +74.85% 11.38 11.78 11.70 — USD/DOP 59.59 +0.07% -3.96% 59.55 59.69 59.59 — USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% -9.25% 432.97 441.10 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% +2.52% 7.40 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First, in our reading: falling yields. The US 10-year yield dropped 7 basis points on the day and 22 basis points over five sessions, and the dollar index slipped 0.11% to 103.70, which makes metals priced in dollars cheaper for foreign buyers. Confidence: medium-high.

The signals conflict. The S&P 500 fell 0.25% to 7,183 and the VIX rose 7.32% to 28.29, so this was not a day of broad risk appetite. The gold fund fell 4.03% over five sessions as strong US data fed bets on higher interest rates (RT economic calendar, 25 November), and that weighs on Buenaventura.

We found no single zinc headline behind the day’s jump. Our best reading, at low-to-medium confidence, is bargain-hunting after a 20.6% fall in 60 sessions, with oil’s 3.29% rise adding support for energy-linked metals.

04 The trend behind it

Nexa’s 12-month range runs from 6.50 on 25 November 2025 to 16.72 on 6 May 2026. It now sits 60.3% above the low but 37.7% below the high, so it is roughly where a long retreat has taken it, not at a final low.

Buenaventura is in a harsher phase: 53.5% below its 27 February high of 43.67. This is a continuation, not a new phase, because the yield relief of the past week has not yet reversed either chart.

05 What it means for Latin America

Peru feels this most. It hosts Nexa’s Cerro Pasco, Cerro Lindo and Atacocha mines and Buenaventura’s gold and silver operations, so falling share prices mirror pressure on mining royalties, local jobs and the sol economy.

Mexico and Bolivia are also major zinc producers, but we have no figures on their output today.

06 The names to watch

Nexa is the cleaner zinc proxy.

Buenaventura is a weaker zinc signal because gold and silver dominate its revenue. Its history is sobering: after six earlier falls this large it was higher 20 sessions later in only 1 of 6 cases, or 17%.

Our records since 2017 show Nexa was higher after 20 sessions in 20 of 41 comparable falls, with a median move of -3.1% and a worst case of -57.0%. Buenaventura’s median in the earlier cases was -10.3%, with a worst of -28.1%. History is not a forecast, but it says a rebound is a coin toss, not a given.

07 What would end it

For Nexa, the round number of 10 is the first support and the 20-session slide shows how easily it can give way. The 12-month low of 6.50 is the deeper floor, and resistance lies far above at the 16.72 peak.

For Buenaventura, the line is the 19.61 low set on 20 November, with 20 as the round number just above the close. A fall through it would open the way to fresh lows.

The next catalyst is the next US inflation data, which drove gold’s slide. The honest answer to whether the slide stops: only if yields keep falling and fear stops rising, and Wednesday did not prove either.

08 What to watch

US yields: Whether the 10-year yield keeps falling from 4.86%; it is the cleanest driver for both miners.

Whether the 10-year yield keeps falling from 4.86%; it is the cleanest driver for both miners. Fear gauge: The VIX at 28.29 has risen 15.19% in five sessions; a calm-down would help miners.

The VIX at 28.29 has risen 15.19% in five sessions; a calm-down would help miners. Buenaventura floor: A close under the 19.61 low of 20 November would signal fresh weakness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did zinc miners rise on Wednesday, November 25, 2026?

Lower US bond yields and a softer dollar helped, and the shares were also oversold after a 20.6% fall in 60 sessions for Nexa.

Is Nexa Resources a direct measure of zinc?

No. It is a leading producer whose shares track zinc, so it reflects the metal but also mine disruptions and company news.

Why does gold matter for Buenaventura?

Buenaventura earns much of its revenue from gold and silver, so a weak gold fund, down 4.03% over five sessions, pulls its shares lower.

Does history say the rebound will last?

Not reliably. After 41 earlier falls this large, Nexa was higher 20 sessions later in 49% of cases, and past patterns are not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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