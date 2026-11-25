Peru's Nexa Resources and Buenaventura fell 3.85% and 3.24% on 24 November 2026 as a broad metals sell-off and US rate fears hit miners.

Think of a miner’s share price as a bet on the metal under the ground. On Tuesday, November 24, 2026, that bet turned sour for Peru’s two best-known listed miners.

Nexa Resources, which digs zinc at Cerro Lindo and other Peruvian mines, ended at US$10.00. Buenaventura ended at US$20.00, within a whisker of its lowest close of the past year.

Key Facts Peru’s Nexa Resources fell 3.85% to US$10.00; gold-and-silver miner Buenaventura fell 3.24% to US$20.00.

gold-and-silver miner Buenaventura fell 3.24% to US$20.00. Buenaventura sits 54.2% below its 12-month high of 43.67 and 2.0% above its low.

its 12-month high of 43.67 and 2.0% above its low. The cause was broad: investors sold metals as fears of a US rate rise returned.

investors sold metals as fears of a US rate rise returned. The dollar and Treasury yields eased, yet miners still fell.

yet miners still fell. The next test is the Federal Reserve’s December meeting.

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Zinc — the daily wrap.

Today’s Focus Zinc, the grey metal that coats steel to stop it rusting, had a poor Tuesday, November 24, 2026, or at least its Latin American champions did. Nexa Resources, the Peru and Brazil zinc miner, fell 3.85%, and Buenaventura, Peru’s big gold and silver producer, lost 3.24%. Both are stock-market stand-ins for the metal, not the metal itself. They fell because investors dumped metals across the board, with gold and silver hit hard and copper losing a brief rebound. The deeper cause is the fear that the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, may raise interest rates again. Higher rates make borrowing dearer for builders and factories, the main buyers of zinc. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Latin American miners are being sold as a group on US rate fears, and the weakest chart in the group belongs to Buenaventura, which is 54.2% below its February peak.

01 The session in one read

Neither share price is the zinc price. They are proxies, and their fall tells us how investors feel about metals, not what a tonne of zinc fetched in London.

02 The board

The board shows two red numbers, but the more telling detail is how long the pain has lasted. Nexa is down 7.24% over five sessions, and Buenaventura is down 14.86% over the same stretch.

Over 20 sessions the gap widens: Nexa has lost 16.32% and Buenaventura 30.39%. Buenaventura is a gold and silver miner, so its steeper slide fits a week in which precious metals were hammered.

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: a flight from metals. A leading gold fund fell 2.27% on the day and is 7.67% lower over five sessions. Copper erased a rebound that had followed strong results from chipmaker Nvidia.

Second: fear of a Fed mistake. US inflation for October came in above forecasts, which raised bets on a December rate rise. Dearer money hurts construction and galvanised steel, the steel used in roofs, bridges and car bodies, which together take most of the world’s zinc.

Third, the conflicting signals. The US dollar index eased 0.45% to 103.85, and the 10-year Treasury yield slipped two basis points to 4.93%; a weaker dollar and lower yields normally help metals. The S&P 500 fell 0.50% to 7,201 and the VIX fear gauge stood at 26.36, so this looks like forced selling and de-risking more than a reading of rates alone.

Our confidence is medium. The inflation-and-Fed link is well documented, but the exact trigger for Tuesday’s extra leg down is our inference from the cross-asset pattern.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a fresh shock. Nexa is 40.2% below its 12-month high of 16.72, reached on 2026-05-06, and has shed 26.5% over 60 sessions.

Its 12-month low of 6.25 was set on 2025-11-24, exactly a year earlier, so the shares remain 60.0% above that floor. Buenaventura has lost 41.7% over 60 sessions.

Zinc itself drifted lower through November, helped by a firmer dollar and US rate worries earlier in the month. It is a top zinc producer, and Weaker zinc and silver prices trim the mining royalties and taxes that fund the Peruvian budget.

Bolivia and Mexico, also large zinc producers, share the exposure, though we found no fresh output figures for either.

For currencies, commodity exporters such as Peru’s sol usually soften when metals slide. For importers, such as steel and construction firms buying zinc, cheaper metal is a modest relief.

06 The names to watch

Here the RT archive helps. Nexa has fallen 16.3% in 20 sessions; in 31 earlier cases of a fall that large since 2017, it was higher 20 sessions later in 16, or 52%, with a median gain of 1.3% and a worst result of minus 58.4%. History is not a forecast.

Buenaventura’s record is bleaker. After 6 earlier falls of its size since 2007, it was higher 20 sessions later in only 1 case, with a median of minus 3.9% and a worst of minus 28.1%.

07 What would end it

Watch the lines on the chart. For Buenaventura, support is the 19.61 low of 20 November, and the round US$20 level that it only just holds; a close below would open fresh lows. For Nexa, the US$10 round number is the first test, with the year-ago 6.25 low a distant floor and 16.72 a distant ceiling.

The dated catalysts are the Fed’s December meeting and the US inflation and jobs reports before it. US markets close Thursday for Thanksgiving, so thin trading can exaggerate moves.

Does it stop? It stops when investors stop fearing a rate rise, and a soft inflation print would do more than any mining news. Until then, expect these shares to trade with the Fed, not with the zinc underground.

08 What to watch

US inflation and the Fed: The December Fed meeting and the data before it; a hot reading revives rate-hike bets and pressures metals.

The December Fed meeting and the data before it; a hot reading revives rate-hike bets and pressures metals. Nexa shares: Whether the US$10 round number holds.

Whether the US$10 round number holds. Buenaventura’s floor: A close below 19.61 would be a new 12-month low and a bearish signal for Peru’s miners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did zinc miners fall on Tuesday, November 24, 2026?

Investors sold metals broadly on fears of a US rate rise. Nexa Resources and Buenaventura, Peru’s leading listed miners, were caught in that sell-off.

Is the Nexa share price the zinc price?

No. Nexa’s New York shares are a proxy that reflects zinc, company costs and general mood, not the price of the metal itself.

Why does a US rate rise matter for zinc?

Higher rates slow construction and manufacturing, which use zinc to galvanise steel against rust. That cuts expected demand.

Does a falling share price mean a rebound is due?

Not necessarily. Nexa rose after similar falls about half the time, while Buenaventura rose in only 1 of 6 cases. History is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Source: RT close, 2026-11-24. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Assessment — Broad metals rout, not zinc news MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that Tuesday’s fall came from a market-wide exit from metals, driven by renewed US rate-hike worries, rather than anything specific to zinc or to these two companies. We rate that medium confidence, because no zinc-only trigger surfaced in our search, and the dollar and yields moved the wrong way for a simple rate story. The variable to watch is the Fed’s December decision and the US inflation data that feed into it.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$10.00 -3.85% Buenaventura US$20.00 -3.24%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81 -0.43% L 164,023 day range H 167,580 +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.43% USD / MXN 19.42 +1.29% USD / CLP 1,033 +1.62% USD / COP 3,605 +8.92% USD / ARS 1,592 +0.76% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 167,580 164,023 — IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — IPC MEX 69,932.54 +0.83% +10.84% 69,355.62 70,179 69,141 155,016,795 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.43% +9.63% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.77% +4.40% 6.52 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.42 +1.29% +5.03% 19.18 19.46 19.40 — USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% +9.80% 1,016 1,033 1,033 — USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% -4.92% 3,310 3,613 3,605 — USD/PEN 3.48 +0.72% +3.03% 3.46 3.48 3.48 — USD/ARS 1,592 +0.76% +11.77% 1,580 1,592 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% +3.70% 39.32 40.72 40.72 — USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% -7.07% 6,104 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% +73.52% 11.29 11.72 11.72 — USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% -4.42% 58.35 59.74 59.74 — USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% -9.78% 432.38 440.90 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% +2.03% 7.39 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Read →