Zinc miners Buenaventura and Nexa slumped on Friday as a global sell-off hit metals, with Buenaventura at a 12-month low.

Key Facts Buenaventura, a Peruvian miner, fell 7.63% to US$19.61 , a 12-month low and 55.1% below its February high.

, a 12-month low and 55.1% below its February high. Nexa Resources, a Peru and Brazil zinc producer, fell 4.82% to US$9.48, a six-month low.

to US$9.48, a six-month low. The cause is a market-wide rout: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%.

the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%. The gold fund fell 3.67% on the day, so even gold gave no shelter.

on the day, so even gold gave no shelter. Both stocks are proxies for zinc , not the metal’s own price.

, not the metal’s own price. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 89.5% (US$47.6 million traded, 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November).

Today’s Focus Shares of the two main Latin American zinc proxies fell hard on Friday, November 20, 2026. Buenaventura, the Peruvian miner, closed at its lowest level in at least 12 months, and Nexa Resources, the Peru and Brazil zinc producer, at its lowest in at least six. The cause was a wave of selling across all markets. Stocks, gold and industrial metals dropped together, and investors who borrowed to buy were forced to sell whatever they could. Both stocks track zinc, the metal used to galvanise steel, meaning to coat it against rust for buildings, cars and bridges. They are proxies, not the metal’s own price, so they also carry company and country risk. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Zinc miners are being sold as part of a global scramble for cash, so the next turn depends on whether stock-market panic eases, not on zinc demand alone.

01 The session in one read

Friday, November 20, 2026 was a day when nothing was safe. The S&P 500 lost 3.70% and ended at 6,910, while the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, leapt 26.20%.

Zinc miners were caught in the slide. Nexa and Buenaventura both dropped sharply, and Buenaventura’s fall was the larger of the two.

Assessment — Forced selling, not zinc fundamentals MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that fund liquidation and fear of higher interest rates overwhelmed everything else, hitting weak, heavily sold stocks hardest. We rate this medium confidence because we found no zinc-specific news for the day, and falling bond yields would normally help miners; the variable to watch is the VIX, which stood at 35.89 at the close.

Zinc — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Buenaventura closed at US$19.61, down -7.63%, its ninth straight losing session. Nexa Resources closed at US$9.48, down -4.82%, its third.

Both prices are for shares in New York, not for zinc itself. Buenaventura also mines gold and silver, so its fall reflects the precious-metals rout as well as zinc.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$9.48 -4.82% Buenaventura US$19.61 -7.63%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-20. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% USD / MXN 19.14 +0.30% USD / CLP 1,022 +0.52% USD / COP 3,483 +3.77% USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,456.71 -0.37% S&P IPSA Chile 10,350.51 +0.16% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,350.51 +0.16% — 10,333.77 10,351 10,249 — IPC MEX 68,456.71 -0.37% +11.28% 68,713.60 69,253 68,306 201,576,684 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.95 +0.24% +11.64% 5.93 5.95 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% +6.14% 6.45 6.54 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.14 +0.30% +4.51% 19.09 19.20 18.95 — USD/CLP 1,022 +0.52% +9.67% 1,017 1,023 1,012 — USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% -6.17% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — USD/PEN 3.45 +0.19% +2.23% 3.45 3.46 3.43 — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.52 -0.80% -5.52% 60.00 60.00 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

The first cause, and the heaviest, is a market-wide sell-off driven by fears that interest rates will rise. Commentary on Friday pointed to rate-hike expectations hardening, gold falling about 4%, and the copper fund sliding into a bear market, which means a fall of more than a fifth from a recent peak.

The second cause is forced selling. The gold fund fell 3.67% in a day and 9.17% in five sessions, a pace that suggests investors were selling winners to cover losses elsewhere. Buenaventura, which mixes gold, silver and zinc exposure, took the full blow.

The signals conflict. The US 10-year Treasury yield eased by 10 basis points to 4.94% and the dollar index slipped 0.05%, both usually kind to metals. The best explanation is that equity panic outweighed them, and we put medium confidence on that.

China, the largest buyer of industrial metals, left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Friday: the one-year loan prime rate stayed at 3.0% and the five-year at 3.5% (RT economic calendar). That gave metals no new support from Beijing.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Buenaventura is 21.02% lower than five sessions ago, 29.76% lower than 20 sessions ago and 46.0% lower than 60 sessions ago.

Nexa is 15.21% lower than five sessions ago and 31.8% lower than 60 sessions ago. It sits 43.3% below its 6 May high of US$16.72, though still 51.7% above its November 2025 low of US$6.25.

Our own price history since 2017 offers a measured note for Nexa. After 25 earlier falls of at least this size over 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 13 cases, or 52%, with a median change of +0.3% and a worst case of -37.8%.

Buenaventura’s record since 2007 is bleaker: in 6 comparable cases it rose in only 1, with a median of -5.2% and a worst case of -28.1%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Peru is the most exposed. Buenaventura is its flagship listed miner, and Nexa’s Peruvian mines, including the Cerro Pasco expansion, are central to its plans. Weak shares raise the cost of funding such projects.

Mexico and Bolivia, also major zinc producers, face the same pressure on mining revenue and royalties if metal prices stay low. Brazil is touched through Nexa’s smelters.

For local investors, the stock falls matter more than the metal’s price. Savers in Lima and Sao Paulo holding mining funds will see the damage first.

06 The names to watch

Nexa Resources is the purer zinc play. Its recent story is expansion in Peru and the shares are testing support near their lowest close in months.

Buenaventura is the more volatile name. It closed exactly on its 12-month low of US$19.61, so any further fall breaks fresh ground, while the 27 February high of US$43.67 is the distant ceiling.

07 What would end it

The simplest signal is a calmer VIX. Until the fear gauge falls from 35.89, forced selling can continue and miners stay vulnerable.

Watch the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting and the next US inflation and jobs reports, because rate-hike expectations drove the slide. A softer tone would help; a harder one would not.

Chart levels are plain: US$19.61 for Buenaventura and US$9.48 for Nexa are the lows to defend, with recent six-month closes the first resistance. We cannot promise a floor, because Buenaventura’s history after such falls leans lower.

08 What to watch

Fear gauge: The VIX at 35.89; a sustained drop would signal that forced selling is ending.

The VIX at 35.89; a sustained drop would signal that forced selling is ending. Fed expectations: Rate-hike pricing drove the rout; the next Fed meeting and US data decide whether it deepens.

Rate-hike pricing drove the rout; the next Fed meeting and US data decide whether it deepens. Buenaventura’s low: A close below US$19.61 would open fresh 12-month lows.

A close below US$19.61 would open fresh 12-month lows. Nexa’s Peru plans: Cerro Pasco progress and funding costs show whether weak shares start to hurt projects.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$47.6 million traded as of 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 89.5%, no change at 8.2%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 1.8% and a 0.25-point cut at 0.4%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on metals and mining shares.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did zinc miners fall on Friday, November 20, 2026?

A broad sell-off hit stocks, gold and copper together, driven by fears of higher interest rates and forced selling by funds.

Are Nexa and Buenaventura the price of zinc?

No. They are shares of miners that track zinc, and they also carry company and country risks.

Which Latin American countries are most exposed?

Peru most directly, then Mexico and Bolivia as major zinc producers, and Brazil through Nexa’s smelters.

Does history say the shares will rebound?

Not reliably. After similar falls, Nexa was higher 20 sessions later in 52% of cases, Buenaventura in only 1 of 6, and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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