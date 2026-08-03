Chile Lithium Stocks: SQM Drops 2% on Codelco Takeover Fears

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.08▲ 0.12% USD/MXN17.32▲ 0.03% USD/CLP925.11▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,226▲ 0.72% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.48 ▼ 7.37% WTI 79.94 ▼ 5.59% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.75% GOLD 4,113 ▲ 1.58% SILVER 58.38 ▲ 1.36% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,859 ▲ 0.59% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.93 ▲ 0.66% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.31% BNB 591.78 ▲ 0.72% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.80% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.38% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.34% LINK 8.22 ▼ 1.74% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.74% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.25 ▲ 0.81% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.69% XLM 0.17 ▼ 0.97% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.82% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.77% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.17 ▲ 1.27% SELIC 14.25% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.52▼ 0.19% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.14▼ 0.19% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.27% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.26% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.08 ▲ 0.12% USD/MXN 17.32 ▲ 0.03% USD/CLP 925.11 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,226 ▲ 0.72% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.58% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.48 ▼ 7.37% WTI 79.94 ▼ 5.59% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.75% GOLD 4,113 ▲ 1.58% SILVER 58.38 ▲ 1.36% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,859 ▲ 0.59% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.93 ▲ 0.66% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.31% BNB 591.78 ▲ 0.72% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.80% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.38% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.34% LINK 8.22 ▼ 1.74% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.74% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.25 ▲ 0.81% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.69% XLM 0.17 ▼ 0.97% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.82% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.77% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.17 ▲ 1.27% SELIC 14.25% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.52 ▼ 0.17% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1511 ▼ 0.14% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4043 ▲ 0.19% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Markets Uncategorized

Chile Lithium Stocks: SQM Drops 2% on Codelco Takeover Fears

By · August 3, 2026 · 7 min read

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Key Facts

  • The LIT lithium and battery ETF slid 0.85% to US$69.22 on Friday, dragging down a broad basket of miners and battery makers as a proxy for lithium supply-chain sentiment.
  • SQM’s New York shares sank -2.00% to US$67.06, the steepest drop among major lithium producers, pressured by the ongoing renegotiation of Chile’s Atacama brine leases.
  • Albemarle eased a modest -0.10% to US$117.64, outperforming SQM as investors judged its long-term contract with Corfo less immediately exposed to Chile’s new state-participation rules.
  • Chile’s Codelco is set to take control of SQM’s Atacama operations from 2031, under a preliminary December 2023 agreement that leaves SQM as the operating partner but reshapes future profit sharing.
  • Global electric-vehicle sales growth dictates lithium demand, since lithium compounds are essential for all major battery chemistries, including the increasingly popular LFP cells championed by Chinese producers.
  • Argentina’s lithium projects from Arcadium Lithium, Ganfeng and POSCO are advancing, but chronic currency instability and inflation continue complicating capital raising for new brine operations.

Today’s Focus

Lithium equities opened the week under pressure, with the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF dropping 0.85% to US$69.22. The ETF holds a mix of companies that pump lithium-rich brine, miners that blast it out of hard rock, and battery manufacturers, making it a broad gauge of investor expectations for the entire lithium chain.

Chilean giant SQM bore the brunt of the selling, tumbling -2.00% to US$67.06 as the market digested the long-term implications of a planned 2031 handover of its Atacama operations to state copper firm Codelco. Under the preliminary deal struck in December 2023, SQM would remain the operator but cede control, clouding the earnings outlook beyond its current lease terms.

Albemarle fared better, slipping just -0.10% to US$117.64, because investors view its separate Corfo contract as more stable amid Chile’s push for majority state ownership in new lithium projects. Meanwhile, EV demand signals remain the ultimate driver, with Chinese battery makers like CATL and BYD expanding capacity while European and US automakers race to secure long-term lithium supply.

What matters today. Whether Chile finalises SQM’s Codelco deal on terms that preserve investment returns, or if uncertainty pushes capital toward Argentina’s more flexible project pipeline.

Lithium daily market wrap.
Lithium — the daily wrap. (Photo internet reproduction)
Lithium (LIT ETF) daily chart

01 The session in one read

Lithium-linked equities fell on Friday as investors weighed Chile’s shifting ownership model against a mixed demand picture from the global electric-vehicle industry. The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, a fund that holds lithium miners and battery producers rather than physical metal, shed 0.85% to settle at US$69.22.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, better known as SQM, led the decline with a sharp -2.00% drop to US$67.06, reflecting unease about the 2031 handover of its core Atacama brine operation to state copper champion Codelco. Albemarle, the other big Atacama producer, fell only -0.10% to US$117.64, because its existing contract with Chilean development agency Corfo insulates current earnings more effectively.

Assessment — Chilean policy risk discounts SQM equity MEDIUM

Friday’s disproportionate hit to SQM reflects a specific discount for the post-2031 earnings gap, rather than a broad lithium bear market. The smaller Albemarle decline suggests the market sees a two-tier landscape emerging in the Lithium Triangle: producers with legacy contracts are shielded, while those approaching renewal face a valuation haircut. The variable to watch is any further detail from Santiago on the Codelco-SQM joint venture terms, which could either validate or widen Friday’s sell-off.

02 The board

The LIT ETF’s decline shows selling across the full lithium supply chain rather than a single-company event. Its portfolio spans brine producers in Chile and Argentina, hard-rock miners in Australia and China, and battery-cell manufacturers whose order books depend on the pace of EV adoption.

SQM’s -2.00% slide marks the stock as Friday’s weakest lithium proxy, widening the performance gap with Albemarle that has been a feature of trading since Chile’s national lithium strategy was unveiled in April 2023. Albemarle’s -0.10% dip was barely a wobble, confirming that traders see less immediate regulatory risk for the US-listed producer.

Asset Level Change
Lithium (LIT ETF) US$69.22 -0.85%
Albemarle US$117.64 -0.10%
SQM US$67.06 -2.00%

Source: EODHD close, 2026-07-31. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market IntelligenceThe live market boardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Latin America — Cross-Market Board

Regional
Aug 3, 2026 · 17:48
Ibovespa · benchmark
178,000.24 +0.00%
L 176,783day rangeH 178,557
+33.86% over 12 months
Market breadth · 4 names
0% advancing
0 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.08
+0.12%
USD / MXN
17.32
+0.03%
USD / CLP
925.11
-0.64%
USD / COP
3,226
+0.72%
USD / ARS
1,494
+0.57%
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 178,000.24 +0.00%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 66,935.53 -0.58%
S&P IPSAChile 11,014.88 -0.02%
S&P MERVALArgentina 3,287,637 -0.11%
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,382.69 -0.39%
BVL S&P PerúPeru 57,378.30
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783
IPSA 11,014.88 -0.02% 11,016.85 11,037 10,970 1,513,213,483
IPC MEX 66,935.53 -0.58% +17.74% 67,327.01 67,088 66,430 96,864,576
MERVAL 3,287,637 -0.11% +43.16% 3,291,323 7,565,867 3,270,357
COLCAP 2,382.69 -0.39% 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133
BVL PERÚ 57,378.30
USD/BRL 5.08 +0.12% -8.25% 5.07 5.09 5.05
EUR/BRL 5.85 -0.23% -8.78% 5.86 5.87 5.83
USD/MXN 17.32 +0.03% -8.19% 17.31 17.35 17.28
USD/CLP 925.11 -0.64% -2.30% 931.10 930.47 921.95
USD/COP 3,226 +0.72% -21.75% 3,203 3,249 3,144
USD/PEN 3.39 -0.09% -2.34% 3.39 3.40 3.37
USD/ARS 1,494 +0.57% +10.59% 1,486 1,494 1,480
USD/UYU 40.27 +0.17% +3.16% 40.20 40.27 40.20
USD/PYG 5,936 +0.08% -18.27% 5,931 5,936 5,931
USD/BOB 12.07 -0.25% +82.02% 12.10 12.20 12.07
USD/DOP 58.13 +0.24% -1.73% 57.99 58.13 57.68
USD/CRC 448.42 +0.00% -7.62% 448.40 448.42 448.40
Largest moves today
USD/COP 3,226 +0.72%
USD/CLP 925.11 -0.64%
IPC MEX 66,935.53 -0.58%
USD/ARS 1,494 +0.57%
COLCAP 2,382.69 -0.39%
USD/BOB 12.07 -0.25%
USD/DOP 58.13 +0.24%
EUR/BRL 5.85 -0.23%
The session read
The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 0 of 4 names higher. BVL PERÚ led, while IPC MEX lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 3 Aug 2026
Milei 2027 Running Mate Villarruel Sidelined in Rift
Read →
Live Company IntelligenceSociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA ADR B — the full investor dossierInside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks — plus the latest Rio Times coverage.
S
◆ Live Company Intelligence
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile
NYSE: SQMSQM-BBasic MaterialsSpecialty Chemicals7,773 employees
$19.15B
Market cap
Analyst target $84.78

Wall Street view

3.9Moderate Buy/ 5
10 Buy5 Hold1 Sell
Avg. price target $84.78  ·  +17% vs 200-day

Valuation & profitability

Market cap$19.15B
Revenue (TTM)$5.30B
P / E ratio23.4
Profit margin15.4%
Return on equity13.4%

Price & risk

52-wk low
$35.4852-wk high
$97.29
Beta (volatility)0.99
200-day average$72.61

Revenue trend · 6y

20202025
Latest $4.57B

Ownership

Institutions34.2%
Shares outstanding143M
Top holderBaillie Gifford & Co Limited.
Institutional holders5+ funds

Dividend

Yield1.5%
Payout ratio26.1%
Fwd. annual$1.03
What Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile does. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, and iodine and its derivatives in Chile, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, Prop, and Prohydric…
Data: EODHD fundamentals (SQM.US) · figures in USD · as of 3 Aug 2026More company intelligence →

03 What moved it

Chilean policy remains the dominant force differentiating lithium stocks. The preliminary December 2023 agreement for Codelco to assume control of SQM’s Atacama leases from 2031 fundamentally alters the company’s long-term production and profit profile, even though details of the post-2031 royalty and operating structure remain under negotiation.

Simultaneously, Albemarle’s parallel discussions with Chilean authorities have not yet produced a binding restructuring, leaving investors to assume its current Corfo contract runs intact. Broader EV demand concerns also tempered enthusiasm, with traders watching Chinese monthly sales data for any sign that the blistering growth of recent years is moderating.

04 The Latin American read

The Lithium Triangle stretching across Chile, Argentina and Bolivia holds an extraordinary share of the world’s brine-hosted lithium, making government policy in Santiago, Buenos Aires and La Paz as important to global battery supply as the geology itself. Chile’s push for majority state participation through Codelco and Enami marks the most aggressive effort yet to capture a greater share of the value chain.

Argentina offers a contrasting picture, with provincial governments granting concessions to Arcadium Lithium, Ganfeng, POSCO and Zijin Mining despite chronic currency instability. Bolivia, sitting on the vast Salar de Uyuni, remains a potential rather than actual supplier, with Chinese-backed direct lithium extraction pilot projects yet to prove they can scale.

05 The names to watch

Albemarle’s next quarterly report will be closely parsed for realized lithium prices, volume guidance and any language on the Corfo contract renegotiation that could jolt the stock beyond Friday’s tiny -0.10% move. SQM faces the heaviest scrutiny, with its capital-spending plans for Atacama dependent on the final Codelco joint-venture terms.

Rio Tinto, which absorbed Arcadium Lithium in 2025, is the main listed vehicle for Argentina’s brine sector and will be watched for updates on the Olaroz and Fénix operations, where expansion timelines intersect with Buenos Aires’ evolving export-tax and capital-control regime.

06 The outlook

The lithium equity market is bifurcating. Names with long-dated, stable contracts trade at a premium, while those facing lease renewals or state-partnership negotiations must price in a new era of higher government take. That dynamic, more than short-term spot lithium prices, will continue to sort winners from losers in the Lithium Triangle.

07 What to watch

  • Codelco-SQM final terms: Any announcement on the post-2031 royalty split, governance or capex obligations will directly move SQM shares and influence how investors price other Chilean resource assets.
  • China EV monthly sales: Strong battery-installation data from CATL and BYD would support the demand thesis for lithium, while any deceleration would reinforce Friday’s cautious tone.
  • Albemarle contract talks: Progress or friction in Albemarle’s talks with Chilean authorities will determine whether the stock can sustain its premium valuation relative to SQM.
  • Argentina policy shifts: New mining regulations, export-tax adjustments or capital-control easing from Buenos Aires could accelerate project approvals and redirect capital flows within the Lithium Triangle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did SQM fall more than Albemarle?

SQM’s preliminary December 2023 deal to hand Atacama control to Codelco in 2031 clouds its earnings beyond existing leases, while Albemarle’s Corfo contract appears less immediately affected by Chile’s state-participation plan.

What is the LIT ETF?

It is an exchange-traded fund holding shares of lithium miners and battery manufacturers, tracking the Solactive Global Lithium Index. It reflects equity-market valuations, not the physical price of lithium carbonate.

Does Bolivia currently produce much lithium?

No. Despite large resources at the Salar de Uyuni, state control through YLB and stalled foreign partnerships have kept commercial production far behind Chile and Argentina.

What links lithium prices to EV sales?

Lithium compounds are essential ingredients in all major lithium-ion battery chemistries, so faster EV adoption directly increases demand for lithium carbonate and hydroxide.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

In depth

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Read More from The Rio Times

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Related Articles

Markets

Americanas Gutierrez Investigation Traces US$461 Million

August 3, 2026 · 7 min read Markets

Brazil’s Dexco Sells Urussanga Plant for US$33.5M in Refocus

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Markets

Oncoclínicas Sheds Saudi Stake and Books US$18M Unimed Deal

August 3, 2026 · 6 min read Markets

Ecorodovias Profit Sinks 74% as Capex and Inflation Bite

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.