DP World Backs US$100M Mombasa Special Economic Zone

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KENYA · BUSINESS

Key Facts —The site. The zone will occupy a 535-acre parcel in Jomvu Sub-County, on the mainland side of Mombasa. —The partners. DP World of Dubai is backing the project alongside the Gulf Group of Companies, controlled by Kenyan businessman Suleiman Shahbal. —The value. The agreement is worth more than KSh 12 billion, or approximately US$100 million. —Tenants already signed. Sixty-seven companies have confirmed participation before construction has begun. —What it will host. The zone is aimed at manufacturers, logistics operators, exporters and technology companies. —Where the land came from. The parcel previously served as a cattle staging ground under the Kenya Meat Commission and is currently leased from the Mombasa County Government. —The date to watch. A formal signing is scheduled for 8 September at State House in Nairobi, in the presence of President William Ruto.

A Mombasa special economic zone covering 535 acres at Jomvu has secured the backing of Dubai’s DP World, in a deal valued at more than KSh 12 billion, or roughly US$100 million. Sixty-seven companies have already committed to the site.

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What the Mombasa special economic zone will be

The project turns 535 acres at Jomvu, on the mainland side of Mombasa, into a fully operational special economic zone. It is designed for manufacturers, logistics operators, exporters and technology firms.

The land has an unusual history. It previously served as a cattle staging ground under the Kenya Meat Commission, and is currently leased from the Mombasa County Government.

The agreement brings together DP World, the Dubai ports and logistics group, and the Gulf Group of Companies, controlled by the Kenyan businessman Suleiman Shahbal. It is valued at more than KSh 12 billion, or roughly US$100 million.

For Shahbal, this is the culmination of an idea he has pushed for more than two decades. The formal signing is set for 8 September at State House in Nairobi, with President William Ruto present.

Sixty-seven tenants before the first slab is poured

The most telling number in the announcement is not the acreage or the headline value. It is that 67 companies have already confirmed they will take space.

Industrial parks across the continent have a long record of being built and then standing largely empty. Pre-committed demand at this scale changes the risk profile of the project substantially.

It also suggests the constraint being solved is a real one. Firms wanting to manufacture or consolidate cargo near Mombasa have had limited serviced industrial land to work with.

Whether all 67 convert into signed leases is the open question. Commitments made before construction are not the same as rent paid after it.

Why a port operator wants land behind the quay

DP World’s involvement follows a pattern the company has repeated in several markets. Controlling the terminal is worth more when you also control the industrial land that feeds it.

A special economic zone next to a major port shortens the distance between factory and ship. That reduces inland transport cost, which is typically the largest single element of the delivered cost of East African exports.

Mombasa is the principal gateway not only for Kenya but for a wider hinterland reaching into Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Cargo that clears through Mombasa serves a market far larger than Kenya alone.

The commercial logic is straightforward. Value captured on land behind the quay can exceed the margin on moving boxes across it.

The corridor is the real asset

A special economic zone is only as valuable as the route out of it. Mombasa’s advantage is that its route serves several countries at once.

Cargo landing at Mombasa moves inland along the Northern Corridor towards Nairobi and onward to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. That gives a factory at Jomvu access to a regional market rather than a national one.

It also exposes the project to problems it cannot fix alone. Corridor delays, roadside checks and customs friction all raise the delivered cost of anything made in the zone.

This is why the pre-commitment of 67 companies is worth taking seriously without treating it as settled. Firms are betting that serviced land next to the quay outweighs the friction further up the road.

If they are right, Jomvu becomes a manufacturing base for the wider region. If the corridor stays slow, it becomes a well-located warehouse park — useful, but a smaller prize than the one being described.

What it says about Gulf capital in East Africa

Gulf investment in African ports and logistics has grown steadily, and DP World has been among the most active parties. Each new site extends a network that now spans several African coastlines.

For Kenya, the appeal is capital that arrives without adding to sovereign debt. A privately funded zone is a different proposition from a state-borrowed infrastructure programme.

That distinction matters given the fiscal pressure Kenya is under. Investment that does not enlarge the public balance sheet is, at present, the most welcome kind.

The signing on 8 September will confirm the terms. The more meaningful test comes later, when the first tenants either take occupancy or quietly withdraw.

Frequently asked questions

How big is the Mombasa special economic zone? The zone covers a 535-acre parcel in Jomvu Sub-County on the mainland side of Mombasa. Who is behind the project? DP World of Dubai is backing it alongside the Gulf Group of Companies, controlled by the Kenyan businessman Suleiman Shahbal. How much is the investment worth? The agreement is valued at more than KSh 12 billion, or approximately US$100 million. How many companies have committed to the site? Sixty-seven companies have confirmed participation ahead of construction. When will the agreement be signed? A formal signing is scheduled for 8 September at State House in Nairobi, in the presence of President William Ruto.

Connected Coverage Port and corridor investment is one of the clearest expressions of the competition mapped in Africa: The New Scramble. Kenya’s funding choices are set out in its 2026/27 domestic borrowing plan, and the wider commercial opening is explored in Africa–Latin America trade towards US$1 trillion.

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