Zinc Latin America Drops as Nexa, Buenaventura Fall

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Key Facts Nexa Resources fell 2.36% to US$12.85 on Friday, reflecting weaker expectations for galvanised-steel demand from Brazilian construction.

to US$12.85 on Friday, reflecting weaker expectations for galvanised-steel demand from Brazilian construction. Buenaventura tumbled 4.96% to US$30.28 as its Peruvian mining exposure dragged the shares lower alongside base-metal proxies.

to US$30.28 as its Peruvian mining exposure dragged the shares lower alongside base-metal proxies. Galvanised-steel demand is zinc’s main driver and accounts for over half of global consumption through construction and infrastructure projects.

and accounts for over half of global consumption through construction and infrastructure projects. Peru, Bolivia and Mexico are major zinc-ore producers feeding global smelters that supply the galvanising lines of steelmakers worldwide.

feeding global smelters that supply the galvanising lines of steelmakers worldwide. Nexa operates zinc mines in Peru and smelters in Brazil making it a direct equity proxy for Latin American zinc and regional construction cycles.

making it a direct equity proxy for Latin American zinc and regional construction cycles. Buenaventura adds Peruvian base-metal exposure through joint-ventures and assets that produce zinc in concentrates alongside precious metals.

Today’s Focus Zinc-linked equities fell on Friday. Nexa Resources, the Brazil-headquartered miner and smelter, closed at US$12.85, a decline of -2.36%. Buenaventura, a Peruvian precious and base-metals producer with zinc output, dropped -4.96% to US$30.28. The moves came as markets reassessed the outlook for galvanised-steel demand in major Latin American construction markets. Peru, Bolivia and Mexico are significant global suppliers of zinc ore, and their mining sectors act as barometers for worldwide infrastructure appetite. Galvanised steel, which is ordinary steel coated in zinc to prevent rust, is the backbone of zinc consumption. When building and public-works pipelines face uncertainty, as they do when higher interest rates squeeze budgets, orders for galvanised steel fall and smelters cut their intake of zinc concentrate. What matters today. Latin America’s zinc proxies sank as construction-demand doubts resurfaced, hitting Nexa and Buenaventura.

Zinc — the daily wrap. (Photo internet reproduction)

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01 The session in one read

Latin America’s two main equity proxies for zinc suffered a downbeat Friday. Nexa Resources retreated -2.36% to US$12.85, while Buenaventura bore the heavier blow, sliding -4.96% to US$30.28 as Peruvian mining risk and base-metal caution combined.

The moves reflect a market adjusting to softer expectations for galvanised-steel offtake in Brazil and Mexico. With no fresh supply disruptions from Peru, Bolivia or Mexico to tighten the concentrate market, attention fixed squarely on the demand side and the health of construction pipelines.

Assessment — Construction fears hit zinc names HIGH The session’s declines were concentrated and clear-cut: both Nexa and Buenaventura moved sharply lower on the same day, pointing to a sector-wide repricing rather than company-specific noise. The trigger was a renewed focus on softening building activity in Brazil and Mexico, where higher financing costs are delaying project approvals and weakening near-term demand for galvanised steel. Peru’s concentrate supply remains steady, so the pressure came entirely from the demand side of the equation. The variable to watch is any signal from Brasília or Mexico City on infrastructure stimulus that could reverse the construction slowdown and lift zinc-linked names from these levels.

02 The board

Nexa Resources, which runs underground zinc mines in Peru and smelters in Brazil, fell to US$12.85, a decline of -2.36% on the day. The drop extends a period of pressure on the name as investors weigh the strength of Brazil’s domestic steel-coating demand against global zinc benchmarks.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura bore an even steeper decline, losing -4.96% to settle at US$30.28. Although Buenaventura is better known for gold and silver, its base-metal exposure, including zinc in concentrates, means shifts in smelter demand and treatment-charge expectations feed directly into how the market values its earnings stream.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$12.85 -2.36% Buenaventura US$30.28 -4.96%

Source: EODHD close, 2026-07-31. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 178,000.24 +0.00% L 176,783 day range H 178,557 +33.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 4 names 25% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.09 +0.26% USD / MXN 17.31 -0.01% USD / CLP 925.12 -0.64% USD / COP 3,228 +0.79% USD / ARS 1,494 +0.57% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 178,000.24 +0.00% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 66,935.53 -0.58% S&P IPSA Chile 11,049.81 +0.30% S&P MERVAL Argentina 3,274,443 -0.51% MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,384.67 -0.31% BVL S&P Perú Peru 57,378.30 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783 — IPSA 11,049.81 +0.30% — 11,016.85 11,050 10,970 1,513,213,483 IPC MEX 66,935.53 -0.58% +17.74% 67,327.01 67,088 66,430 96,864,576 MERVAL 3,274,443 -0.51% +43.16% 3,291,323 7,565,867 3,270,357 — COLCAP 2,384.67 -0.31% — 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.09 +0.26% -8.12% 5.07 5.09 5.05 — EUR/BRL 5.86 -0.06% -8.63% 5.86 5.87 5.83 — USD/MXN 17.31 -0.01% -8.25% 17.31 17.35 17.28 — USD/CLP 925.12 -0.64% -2.30% 931.10 930.47 921.95 — USD/COP 3,228 +0.79% -21.69% 3,203 3,249 3,144 — USD/PEN 3.39 -0.08% -2.34% 3.39 3.40 3.37 — USD/ARS 1,494 +0.57% +10.59% 1,486 1,494 1,480 — USD/UYU 40.27 +0.17% +3.16% 40.20 40.27 40.20 — USD/PYG 5,936 +0.08% -18.27% 5,931 5,936 5,931 — USD/BOB 12.07 -0.25% +82.02% 12.10 12.20 12.07 — USD/DOP 58.13 +0.24% -1.73% 57.99 58.13 57.68 — USD/CRC 448.42 +0.00% -7.62% 448.40 448.42 448.40 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,228 +0.79% USD/CLP 925.12 -0.64% IPC MEX 66,935.53 -0.58% USD/ARS 1,494 +0.57% MERVAL 3,274,443 -0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 -0.31% IPSA 11,049.81 +0.30% USD/BRL 5.09 +0.26% The session read The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 1 of 4 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 3 Aug 2026 Milei 2027 Running Mate Villarruel Sidelined in Rift Read →

03 What moved it

The session’s selling was driven by renewed concerns over construction and infrastructure spending in Latin America’s largest economies. Galvanised steel, which accounts for over half of global zinc use, is the primary link: when builders delay projects, mills order less coated steel and smelters reduce concentrate purchases.

Brazil’s construction sector has been wrestling with elevated financing costs, and Mexico’s pipeline of public works has faced approval delays. Neither Peru nor Bolivia reported any mine disruptions that would tighten concentrate supply, leaving the demand side to dictate pricing for zinc-exposed equities.

04 The Latin American read

Peru, Bolivia and Mexico sit at the heart of the global zinc supply chain as major producers of zinc ore. Peruvian mines in the Andes feed concentrate to smelters worldwide, while Bolivia’s polymetallic deposits add marginal tonnes that become valuable when demand is tight.

Mexico plays a dual role: it is both a sizeable zinc miner and a significant consumer of galvanised steel for its automotive, appliance and construction industries. When Mexican factory orders slow, the effect ripples back through the zinc market and lands on producer shares from Lima to São Paulo.

05 The names to watch

Nexa Resources remains the purest Latin American zinc proxy. Its integrated model, spanning Peruvian concentrate output and Brazilian smelting, ties its share price directly to zinc market conditions, treatment charges and the health of Brazil’s galvanised-steel customers.

Buenaventura offers a broader lens on Peruvian mining but carries enough base-metal exposure that zinc price moves and smelter demand shifts alter its earnings outlook. Together, these two names give investors a real-time read on how global markets are pricing Latin American zinc risk and construction-led demand.

06 The outlook

Until Latin American construction indicators stabilise or governments signal fresh infrastructure programmes, zinc-linked equities are likely to remain sensitive to every data point on building permits, steel orders and public-works budgets. The supply side looks adequate: Peru’s mines are producing and Bolivian exports are flowing, which means any rally must be built on demand recovery. For now, the market is sending a clear signal that it expects galvanised-steel consumption to stay subdued, and Nexa and Buenaventura are bearing the cost of that view.

07 What to watch

Brazilian construction permits: A rise in building approvals would signal galvanised-steel demand recovery and support Nexa’s earnings outlook.

A rise in building approvals would signal galvanised-steel demand recovery and support Nexa’s earnings outlook. Mexican infrastructure budgets: Any increase in public-works spending would lift domestic zinc consumption and benefit regional producer sentiment.

Any increase in public-works spending would lift domestic zinc consumption and benefit regional producer sentiment. Peruvian mine disruptions: Unexpected supply tightness from the Andes could firm zinc prices even if construction demand stays flat.

Unexpected supply tightness from the Andes could firm zinc prices even if construction demand stays flat. Treatment-charge negotiations: Smelter terms for 2027 concentrate supply will reveal whether the market expects surplus or deficit, directly affecting Nexa and Buenaventura margins.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is zinc used for?

Zinc is mainly used to galvanise steel, coating it to prevent rust in buildings, bridges, vehicles and household appliances.

Why did Nexa Resources fall?

Nexa fell -2.36% as markets priced in weaker construction demand in Brazil, which reduces orders for galvanised steel and zinc.

What does Buenaventura have to do with zinc?

Buenaventura operates Peruvian mines that produce zinc in concentrates, so its earnings are partly tied to zinc prices and smelter demand.

Which Latin American countries produce zinc?

Peru, Bolivia and Mexico are all major zinc-ore producers, feeding global smelters that supply galvanised-steel makers.

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