Nigeria’s Market Is Being Sold Off to Buy Into Dangote

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.30▼ 0.04% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,228▲ 0.79% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.16% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 0.64% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 1.40% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,615 ▲ 0.21% ETH 1,867 ▼ 0.84% SOL 73.73 ▲ 0.38% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.35% BNB 589.99 ▲ 0.41% ADA 0.19 ▲ 1.95% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.32% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.33% LINK 8.22 ▼ 1.76% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.18% LTC 44.43 ▼ 0.46% BCH 214.10 ▲ 0.74% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.61% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.12% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.39% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.88% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.50 ▲ 0.54% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 4.02% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.26% USD/MXN 17.30 ▼ 0.04% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.01 ▲ 1.11% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.16% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 0.64% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 1.40% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,615 ▲ 0.21% ETH 1,867 ▼ 0.84% SOL 73.73 ▲ 0.38% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.35% BNB 589.99 ▲ 0.41% ADA 0.19 ▲ 1.95% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.32% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.33% LINK 8.22 ▼ 1.76% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.18% LTC 44.43 ▼ 0.46% BCH 214.10 ▲ 0.74% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.61% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.12% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.39% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.88% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.50 ▲ 0.54% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 4.02% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Africa Africa Energy

Nigeria’s Market Is Being Sold Off to Buy Into Dangote

By · August 3, 2026 · 6 min read

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NIGERIA · MARKETS

Key Facts

Up to US$5 billion: A public offer of 5% to 10% would be the largest in Nigerian capital-market history. The refinery has been valued at US$40 billion to US$50 billion.

The index it is joining: The NGX All-Share closed July at 245,283.68 points, with market capitalisation of about 158.3 trillion naira. The refinery is to become an index component alongside Dangote Cement and BUA Foods.

What is being sold: Nairametrics reported on 1 August that pension fund administrators and asset managers have been trimming tier-one banks, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa and Dangote Cement. The proceeds are earmarked for subscriptions.

Hard-currency cash flow: At full capacity the refinery’s revenues run at about US$6.4 billion a year, largely denominated in foreign currency. That supports the prospect of dual-currency or dollar dividends.

July was already strong: The All-Share Index rose 6.92% in July to close at 245,283.68. Banking stocks gained 22.10% over the month.

Concentration risk: Eight blue chips account for 63.98% of total market capitalisation. The index is up 57.6% so far this year.

The issuer: The listing entity is Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE. A prospectus has been filed with Nigeria’s SEC, but no offer price, approval or subscription window has been published.

The Dangote Refinery IPO is already repricing the Nigerian Exchange, months before a share changes hands. Institutions are selling the market’s best performers to raise subscription cash, and the reallocation is showing up in the index.

Dangote Refinery IPO - a vessel at the refinery site in the Lekki free zone, Lagos
Nigeria’s Market Is Being Sold Off to Buy Into Dangote. (Photo: Internet reproduction)
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Why the Dangote Refinery IPO is moving other stocks

The mechanism is simple and it is not a judgement on the companies being sold. Pension fund administrators and asset managers hold finite naira, and a subscription of this size has to be funded from somewhere.

That somewhere is the winners. Tier-one banks, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa and Dangote Cement have all been trimmed to build cash.

The result is a market that can fall while sentiment towards it improves. Profit-taking in August is the expected consequence, not a contradiction of the enthusiasm.

The scale of the offer

The refinery has been valued in the range of US$40 billion to US$50 billion. A public offer of 5% to 10% would therefore raise up to about US$5 billion.

That would be the largest offer in the history of the Nigerian capital market by a wide margin. The listing entity is Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

It is worth being precise about what has not happened. A prospectus has been filed with Nigeria’s SEC, but no offer price, regulatory approval or subscription window has been published.

What foreign investors are actually buying

The attraction is not naira exposure. At full capacity the refinery generates revenues of roughly US$6.4 billion a year, largely in foreign currency.

That opens the possibility of dual-currency or dollar dividends, which is unusual for a listed African industrial asset. For a portfolio investor weighing devaluation risk, it is the whole argument.

It also explains why the offer is being marketed beyond Lagos. Institutional money in South Africa, Kenya and Ghana, and frontier funds further afield, are the intended buyers.

The market it is landing in

The exchange enters this from a position of strength. The All-Share Index rose 6.92% in July to close the month at 245,283.68, with market capitalisation of about 158.3 trillion naira.

Banking stocks led, gaining 22.10% over the month. The index is up 57.6% for the year to date.

Concentration is the caveat. Eight blue chips account for 63.98% of total market capitalisation, so a large new component changes the shape of the whole index.

What a refinery listing does for Lagos

A listing of this size changes what the Nigerian Exchange is for. Until now the market has been dominated by banks, consumer goods and telecoms, with no industrial asset of comparable scale.

An energy component with foreign-currency earnings gives domestic pension money a hedge it could not previously buy on the local board. That is a structural change, not a trading opportunity.

It also gives the exchange a reason to court foreign institutions again. Frontier allocators have spent years treating Lagos as too small and too illiquid to bother with.

The dispute sitting underneath

The refinery’s relationship with its own government is not settled. Dangote has told the Federal High Court in Lagos that poor implementation of the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation is damaging its business.

The obligation is meant to route Nigerian crude to Nigerian refiners before export. In practice, Nigeria exported 182.2 million barrels in the first half of 2026, worth about 24.02 trillion naira, or roughly US$17.6 billion.

That was 69% of production. A refinery whose feedstock security is being litigated is a different proposition from one whose supply is guaranteed.

What to watch

The first marker is regulatory: an approved prospectus with a price and a timetable. Everything before that is positioning.

The second is whether the selling pressure reverses once subscriptions close. If the banks and telecoms bought back, the reallocation was mechanical rather than a re-rating.

The third is the crude dispute. How the court and the government handle the supply obligation will shape what the listed company is actually worth.

A fourth marker is liquidity. An index component that large will pull passive and benchmark-tracking money into Nigeria whether or not those investors have a view on refining margins.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Dangote Refinery IPO expected to be?

The refinery has been valued at US$40 billion to US$50 billion, and a public offer of 5% to 10% would raise up to about US$5 billion. That would be the largest offer in Nigerian capital-market history.

Why are Nigerian bank shares being sold?

Pension fund administrators and asset managers are selling tier-one banks, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa and Dangote Cement to raise cash. The proceeds are earmarked for subscriptions to the refinery offer.

Has the Dangote refinery listing been approved yet?

A prospectus has been filed with Nigeria’s SEC, but no offer price, regulatory approval or subscription window has been published. The listing entity is named as Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

Why would foreign investors want the shares?

At full capacity the refinery generates about US$6.4 billion a year in largely foreign-currency revenue. That supports the prospect of dual-currency or dollar dividends, which limits naira devaluation risk.

How has the Nigerian Exchange performed this year?

The All-Share Index rose 6.92% in July to close at 245,283.68 and is up 57.6% for the year to date. Banking stocks gained 22.10% over the month of July.

Connected Coverage

The plan to list across the continent was set out in Dangote’s pan-African listing plan, the company’s own valuation claim in his US$40 billion valuation, and the market’s run in Nigeria’s first-half run as Africa’s best market, with the currency backdrop in the naira in the parallel market. The wider contest for African assets is the subject of our key topic, Africa: The New Scramble, with more on our Western Africa hub.

Sources: Nairametrics.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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