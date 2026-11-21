Steel shares fell to a six-month low as CSN, Gerdau and Ternium sank in a global sell-off on top of cheap Asian imports.

Key Facts The SLX steel-producers fund fell 3.92% , its seventh straight loss and a six-month low.

, its seventh straight loss and a six-month low. Brazilian steelmaker CSN fell 7.31% to US$0.5098 in New York, 76.0% below its January high.

in New York, 76.0% below its January high. Brazil’s Gerdau fell 4.15% , and Mexico’s Ternium, another steelmaker, fell 2.13%.

, and Mexico’s Ternium, another steelmaker, fell 2.13%. The cause is mostly global: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%.

the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%. Cheap Asian imports add pressure on Brazilian mills.

add pressure on Brazilian mills. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 89.5% (US$47.6 million traded, 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November).

Today’s Focus Latin American steel shares fell hard on Friday, 20 November 2026, as a worldwide selloff landed on an industry already struggling with cheap imports. The SLX fund, which holds steel producers around the world, dropped 3.92% to its lowest close in at least six months. CSN’s New York shares closed at US$0.5098, a move of -7.31%, their lowest in at least a year. Gerdau ended at US$4.16, a move of -4.15%, and Mexico’s Ternium at US$45.85, a move of -2.13%. The main cause was fear, not steel: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% in a day and copper, gold and shares dropped together. Underneath that sits a slower problem, Asian steel sold below cost into Brazil and Mexico, which both countries are fighting with tariffs. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Steel shares are being sold as part of a market-wide panic, but the weak Brazilian mills are the ones with the least cushion.

01 The session in one read

Think of steel shares as a boat tied to a harbour wall of global growth, and on Friday the harbour emptied. The S&P 500 lost 3.70%, and the VIX fear gauge rose 26.20% to 35.89, its highest reading in this report’s comparison window.

Steel is a cyclical industry, meaning its fortunes rise and fall with building and manufacturing. When investors fear a downturn, they sell steelmakers first.

Assessment — Panic selling on top of structural pain MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that forced, indiscriminate selling drove Friday, with import pressure and weak earnings explaining why Brazilian mills fell furthest. Mexico’s Ternium, protected by higher tariffs, fell least. The variable to watch is whether the VIX fear gauge, at 35.89, begins to fall back.

Steel — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The SLX fund fell 3.92% and has lost 10.40% in five sessions. Brazil’s CSN took the heaviest blow, with its New York shares down -7.31%.

Gerdau, Brazil’s largest steelmaker and a big player in the United States, fell -4.15%. Ternium, the Mexican producer listed in New York, fell -2.13%, a gentler drop that reflects its home-market protection.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$87.16 -3.92% Gerdau US$4.16 -4.15% CSN (ADR) US$0.5098 -7.31% Ternium US$45.85 -2.13%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-20. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% USD / MXN 19.14 +0.30% USD / CLP 1,022 +0.52% USD / COP 3,483 +3.77% USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,456.71 -0.37% S&P IPSA Chile 10,350.51 +0.16% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,350.51 +0.16% — 10,333.77 10,351 10,249 — IPC MEX 68,456.71 -0.37% +11.28% 68,713.60 69,253 68,306 201,576,684 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.95 +0.24% +11.64% 5.93 5.95 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% +6.14% 6.45 6.54 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.14 +0.30% +4.51% 19.09 19.20 18.95 — USD/CLP 1,022 +0.52% +9.67% 1,017 1,023 1,012 — USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% -6.17% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — USD/PEN 3.45 +0.19% +2.23% 3.45 3.46 3.43 — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.52 -0.80% -5.52% 60.00 60.00 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and by far the heaviest, is a global risk-off wave: the S&P 500 is 8.61% lower over five sessions, copper has fallen into a bear market, and the gold fund GLD lost 3.67% on the day. Funds raising cash sell winners and losers alike, and steel is easy to sell. Confidence: high.

Cause two is the cost of cheap imports. Brazil’s steel lobby says imports are far too high, and reports put 2025 imports at 5.7 million tons, 64% of them from China. Gerdau has said it would cut investment in Brazil over the lack of action. Confidence: medium, because this is a slow pressure rather than a Friday trigger.

The usual drivers did not explain the fall. The dollar index barely moved at 103.84, and the 10-year Treasury yield eased 10 basis points to 4.94%, which normally helps shares. Reports of rate-rise expectations and forced selling are the best explanation, so the market punished anything tied to growth. Confidence: medium.

China, the largest buyer of industrial metals, left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Friday: the one-year loan prime rate stayed at 3.0% and the five-year at 3.5% (RT economic calendar). That gave metals no new support from Beijing.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation with a faster pace. SLX is 23.3% below its 12-month high of 113.57, set on 2 June, and has lost 20.6% over 60 sessions.

It is still 15.0% above its 12-month low of 75.82 from 20 November 2025. CSN has fallen 56.80% in 20 sessions, while Gerdau is 18.43% lower over the same period.

05 What it means for Latin America

In Brazil, the damage falls on the listed mills and on investment plans. Gerdau, CSN and Usiminas called the government’s import-quota system ineffective, though it puts a 25% tariff on volumes above the quotas and covers dozens of product types. Usiminas also brought the complaint behind anti-dumping duties on Chinese cold-rolled and coated steel, which run for up to five years.

In Mexico, protection is stronger, after a tariff law passed in late 2025 that raised duties on many Asian imports.

Buyers of steel, such as builders and carmakers, gain from lower prices but lose when local mills cut investment. We found no reliable construction or auto demand figures for either country, so we make no claim on them.

06 The names to watch

Ternium is the steadiest of the group. Its chief executive told reporters on about 11 November that it will very likely file more anti-dumping cases, mainly against Asian steel, and its new Pesquería slab mill near Monterrey is due to start in February 2027.

CSN is the most fragile: at its 12-month low, it is exposed to every fresh wave of selling. Gerdau sits 20.6% below its October peak but 27.6% above its 3.26 low of 20 March, so both support and resistance are visible. Usiminas is the quiet one, as no price figure was available to us today.

History offers a small comfort. After 39 earlier falls of this size in SLX, in our own records since 2007, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 21 cases, or 54%, with a median move of just +0.5% and a worst case of -35.6%. History is not a forecast.

07 What would end it

The first signal is the VIX fear gauge falling and the S&P 500 stabilising, since that would end the forced selling. On the chart, the line to watch for SLX is the 75.82 low of 20 November 2025, with 113.57 as the distant ceiling. For Gerdau, 3.26 is the support and 5.24 the resistance; for CSN, there is no support below the new low.

The bigger turn would be the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement review, in which steel is central. Does it stop? The panic part usually fades within weeks, but the import problem will not end without new duties.

08 What to watch

Fear gauge: The VIX at 35.89 is the first thing to calm before steel can recover.

The VIX at 35.89 is the first thing to calm before steel can recover. Gerdau support: The 3.26 low of 20 March is the level that matters if selling continues.

The 3.26 low of 20 March is the level that matters if selling continues. Mexico trade talks: The US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement review and the 50% US steel tariff decide Ternium’s export outlook.

The US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement review and the 50% US steel tariff decide Ternium’s export outlook. Brazil import rules: Any change to the 25% over-quota tariff or new duties would hit the mills’ margins.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$47.6 million traded as of 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 89.5%, no change at 8.2%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 1.8% and a 0.25-point cut at 0.4%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on steel shares and Latin American currencies.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latin American steel fall on Friday, 20 November 2026?

A global selloff pushed the S&P 500 down 3.70% and the VIX up 26.20%, and steel shares fell with other growth-sensitive assets. Cheap Asian imports added to the pressure on Brazilian mills.

How low is the SLX steel fund?

It is at its lowest close in at least six months, 23.3% below its 12-month high of 113.57, after seven straight daily losses.

What is Brazil doing about Chinese steel?

It uses import quotas with a 25% tariff on volumes above them, plus anti-dumping duties on products such as cold-rolled steel. Producers say this is still not enough.

Is Ternium safer than the Brazilian mills?

It fell less on Friday and has stronger tariff protection in Mexico, with a new mill due in February 2027. It still depends on US trade talks.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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