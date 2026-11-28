A sentencing hearing is due today in a case that began with five men found dead in an armoured pickup truck. The prosecutors’ account of why they died is the only one so far.

Category: Mexico

Prosecutors in the Mexican state of Sonora say a 29-year-old man shot dead five fellow members of a criminal cell in a rural area of Santa Ana on 22 November 2026. The state prosecutor’s office, the Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de Sonora (FGJES), said on Friday 27 November 2026 that he has accepted guilt.

A judge is due to read and explain his sentence on Saturday 28 November 2026. Sonora is the northern state of Mexico that borders Arizona, and the account of the motive comes only from the prosecutors.

Key Facts Who. The accused, a 29-year-old known as Eleodoro, admitted guilt in an abbreviated procedure.

What. Prosecutors say five men died in a dispute inside a criminal cell.

When. Killings on 22 November; sentencing hearing on Saturday 28 November 2026.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

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A sentencing hearing is due today in a case that began with five men found dead in an armoured pickup truck. The prosecutors’ account of why they died is the only one so far.

The case began on Monday 23 November 2026, when the FGJES said it was investigating five men found dead inside a white, armoured RAM pickup truck without licence plates. The report reached the office at about 10:01 a.m., and the vehicle bore bullet impacts.

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The office named one line of inquiry, a possible link to a criminal structure attributed to Saúl Francisco, alias “El Ponchis”, for whom an active reward notice exists. It said it had not confirmed that the victims belonged to that group.

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On Tuesday 24 November 2026 the state’s Attorney General, Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez, said the five deaths came from an internal conflict among members of a criminal cell operating in the region. He said the person responsible had been detained.

Salas Chávez said the victims belonged to a structure headed by Salú (Saúl) Francisco “N”, known as “El Ponchis” or “El Fantasma”, a group of nine people from states including Nayarit, Michoacán and Sinaloa. He said the dead all belonged to that cell.

He added that two of the dead were involved in the killing of an officer of the AMIC (Agencia Ministerial de Investigación Criminal, the state’s investigative police) in Magdalena de Kino. Ten firearms were secured at the scene, including an AK-47.

File photo: open-pit copper mine at Cananea, northern Sonora.

On Friday 27 November 2026 the FGJES, through Deputy Prosecutor for Proceedings Jesús Francisco Moreno Cruz, gave details. The accused, named only as Eleodoro, 29, a member of the same cell, found that a fellow member called “Conrado” was exchanging text messages with his wife.

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The FGJES said he confronted Conrado, drew a weapon and shot him, then shot the other members present, saying he was pre-empting an attack. Five men died, and one more person was wounded and escaped.

Eleodoro was brought before a control judge (the judge who oversees pre-trial rights) and heard five homicide charges and one of attempted homicide. He accepted criminal responsibility through an abbreviated procedure, which under Mexico’s National Code of Criminal Procedure gives an accused who admits the charge a shortened trial and a reduced sentence.

The FGJES has not published the names of the victims or the identity of the wounded survivor. It has not said whether others are being sought, where in the Santa Ana area the shooting took place, or what sentence the accused faces.

The motive account is the prosecutors’ alone, and nothing public yet tests it. The accused is held in pre-trial detention in Magdalena de Kino, and the judge is due to read and explain the sentence on Saturday 28 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an abbreviated procedure?

It is a shortened trial open to an accused who admits the charge and agrees to the evidence. It normally ends in a reduced sentence.

Who says the victims belonged to a criminal cell?

Only the Sonora prosecutors, in public statements and remarks by the Attorney General. They have not published the victims’ names.

Why does a Sonora case matter to readers in the United States?

Sonora shares a border with Arizona. The prosecutors’ account does not describe any cross-border element.

Sources Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de Sonora (FGJES) statement of 23 November 2026

remarks by Attorney General Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez, 24 November 2026

statement by Deputy Prosecutor Jesús Francisco Moreno Cruz, 27 November 2026

Mexico’s National Code of Criminal Procedure

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