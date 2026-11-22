Sunday 22 November is a day for the museums of Centro, Rio’s historic downtown, where several are free.

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, the bank’s free arts centre, stays open until 8pm, so it anchors the day.

Wall Street ended Friday sharply lower, with the S&P 500 index of US shares down 3.7%; the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) has the detail.

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The day in one line: two free museums in Centro, then the gardens in Jardim Botânico if you want fresh air.

The wave-patterned pavement of Avenida Atlântica on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. File photo.

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Instrument Level Session USD/BRL 5.9488 +0.24%

Source: market close, 20 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Check a live forecast before you leave, and plan around the indoor venues in this guide if the sky looks doubtful.

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02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: Sunday 22 November, free museums in Centro — Venue/time: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Centro — 9am to 8pm, free — Markets: Friday’s close was weak in the US; see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: the Paço Imperial closes on Monday 23 November and the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil on Tuesday 24 November — The day for: museum-goers and garden walkers A slow Sunday: free museums in Centro, a garden and an early night.

03

What to See & Do

SUNDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO’S FREE MUSEUMS Spend Sunday in Centro, where two of the best doors are free Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Centro, open 9am to 8pm and free. It is the easiest first stop because it stays open late. Finish at the Paço Imperial on Praça XV in Centro, open 12pm to 6pm and free. Arrive by 5pm to give yourself time. If you want a paid option, the Museu do Amanhã at Praça Mauá in Centro is open 10am to 6pm and charges an entry fee. The single metro fare is R$7.90.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS IN JARDIM BOTÂNICO The Jardim Botânico in Jardim Botânico is open 8am to 5pm and costs R$40 for residents or R$80 for foreigners. Go in the morning, when it is cooler.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Centro is open until 8pm and free, which makes it a quiet indoor place to read or think.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — PRAÇA MAUÁ For a waterfront afternoon, pair the Museu do Amanhã with the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), both at Praça Mauá in Centro. MAR is open 11am to 6pm and costs R$20, free on Tuesdays.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Centro stays open until 8pm, free of charge. Centro empties on Sunday evenings, so choose a restaurant in a busier neighbourhood and take a ride app home.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil — Centro — 9am to 8pm, free; the latest-opening venue on the list Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — 12pm to 6pm, free Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am to 6pm, paid entry Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am to 6pm, R$20, free on Tuesdays

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$7.90. The Centro museums sit within a short walk of each other, so one fare can cover most of the day.

Check the operators before you set out.

05

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some cash for small entries; the Museu do Amanhã and Jardim Botânico charge at the door. Foreign visitors pay R$80 at the Jardim Botânico, against R$40 for residents, so bring photo ID.

Centro is quiet on Sunday evenings, so leave before dusk and use a ride app rather than walking the empty streets.

06

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

The free museums in Centro are an easy place to meet people, since entry costs nothing and you can talk in the café queues.

07

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the official club pages for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco and Botafogo before you plan an evening around a match.

08

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street ended Friday sharply lower, with technology shares hit hardest and the VIX, the market’s fear gauge, jumping to 35.9 from 28.4 (20 November close). The board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) carries every level.

We have no confirmed cause for the US sell-off, so we offer none.

09

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD SUN 22 — Centro museum circuit: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil and Paço Imperial; both free. MON 23 — The Paço Imperial is closed; the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil and Museu do Amanhã are open. TUE 24 — MAR is free all day, 11am to 6pm; the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil is closed. WED 25 — The Jardim Botânico opens at 11am; the Museu do Amanhã and MAR are closed. THU 26 — The Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open again, 10am and 11am to 6pm.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

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10

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are open in Rio on Sunday 22 November?

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Museu do Amanhã, Museu de Arte do Rio and Paço Imperial are all open. The Jardim Botânico is also open, from 8am to 5pm.

Which of them are free?

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil and the Paço Imperial are free. MAR costs R$20, and the Jardim Botânico R$40 for residents or R$80 for foreigners.

How much is a single metro ride?

A single journey costs R$7.90. The Centro museums are close together, so one ride is often enough.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.