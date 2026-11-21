Oil edged up, but Latin America's biggest oil companies fell as a Wall Street rout hit shares of Petrobras, Ecopetrol and YPF.

Brazil Puts 23 Pre-Salt Oil Blocks on the Block in Rio.

Key Facts Brazil’s Petrobras fell 1.72% to US$16.01 in New York, 38.80% below its 23 October peak.

in New York, 38.80% below its 23 October peak. Colombia’s Ecopetrol fell 0.07% to US$13.36 after five straight falls, a six-month low.

after five straight falls, a six-month low. YPF, Argentina’s flagship oil company, fell 2.88% to US$32.32.

to US$32.32. The USO fund, which tracks US crude, rose 1.12% to US$139.63 but is 17.64% lower over 20 sessions.

but is 17.64% lower over 20 sessions. Wall Street set the mood: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%.

the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a fall of WTI crude to US$80 in November at 58.5% and a rise to US$90 at 29.0% (US$3.2 million traded, 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November).

Today’s Focus Oil crept up on Friday, but Latin America’s biggest oil companies fell hard. Petrobras of Brazil closed at its lowest in at least three months, and Ecopetrol of Colombia at its lowest in at least six. The reason is a broad panic rather than anything inside the companies. The S&P 500, the main gauge of American shares, fell 3.70% in one session, and investors sold risky assets across the board. Underneath sits a slower story: a world with too much oil. Middle Eastern barrels are flowing again after the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf’s main oil shipping lane, and American drillers are pumping heavily. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Latin American oil shares are trading as risky assets first and oil plays second, so Wall Street’s fear gauge matters more to them than Friday’s small crude bounce.

01 The session in one read

Friday, November 20, 2026 was a day of two stories. Crude edged higher, while the shares of the region’s oil producers fell.

Petrobras lost 1.72%, YPF 2.88% and Ecopetrol 0.07%. None of them had good news to blame; all of them fell in a day when American shares dropped sharply.

Assessment — Fear and glut, not collapse MEDIUM Friday’s bounce in crude looks like a pause inside a downtrend, while the share-price damage looks like a forced, fear-driven sale. The variable to watch is the VIX, which closed at 35.89: until it calms, Latin energy stocks will struggle to recover even if crude steadies.

Oil — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The USO fund, which holds US crude futures, closed at US$139.63, up 1.12% on the day. That ended a run of weakness only partly: it is still 4.09% lower over five sessions.

Petrobras ended at US$16.01 and has now fallen three sessions in a row. Ecopetrol, at US$13.36, has fallen five in a row, and YPF closed at US$32.32.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$139.63 +1.12% Petrobras US$16.01 -1.72% Ecopetrol US$13.36 -0.07% YPF US$32.32 -2.88%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-20. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% USD / MXN 19.14 +0.30% USD / CLP 1,022 +0.52% USD / COP 3,483 +3.77% USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,456.71 -0.37% S&P IPSA Chile 10,350.51 +0.16% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,350.51 +0.16% — 10,333.77 10,351 10,249 — IPC MEX 68,456.71 -0.37% +11.28% 68,713.60 69,253 68,306 201,576,684 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.95 +0.24% +11.64% 5.93 5.95 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% +6.14% 6.45 6.54 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.14 +0.30% +4.51% 19.09 19.20 18.95 — USD/CLP 1,022 +0.52% +9.67% 1,017 1,023 1,012 — USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% -6.17% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — USD/PEN 3.45 +0.19% +2.23% 3.45 3.46 3.43 — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.52 -0.80% -5.52% 60.00 60.00 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First cause, and the heaviest: a market-wide flight from risk. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, leapt 85.96% in five sessions, and the gold fund GLD fell 3.67% in a day, a sign that investors were selling even their safe havens to raise cash. Confidence: high.

Second cause: too much oil. Gulf exports are recovering after the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, and US crude stocks rose last week by 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million. OPEC+, the producers’ club led by Saudi Arabia, held its required December output steady rather than cutting. Confidence: medium-high.

The usual drivers did not explain the day. The dollar index barely moved at 103.84, and the 10-year US Treasury yield fell 10 basis points to 4.94%, which would normally help risky assets. Our best reading is that the equity rout overwhelmed that relief, and that Friday’s small crude bounce did not help shares that are priced on growth and debt worries too. Confidence: medium.

We found no company-specific news from Petrobras, YPF or Ecopetrol for the day, so we treat the falls as sector-wide selling.

04 The trend behind it

The peak for both crude and Petrobras came on 23 October, when the USO fund reached 169.53. It now sits 17.6% below that level, though still 111.0% above its 12-month low of 66.17 set on 16 December 2025.

Petrobras has fared worse than the oil it pumps, falling 12.70% in five sessions alone. This looks like a new, more fragile phase rather than a simple continuation.

Our own price history offers a sobering note. After 28 earlier falls in the oil fund as large as this one, it was higher 20 sessions later in 14 of them, half the time, with a median move of minus 2.0% and a worst case of minus 32.4%. For Ecopetrol, after 7 comparable falls it was higher in only 2, with a median of minus 7.4%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil, Colombia and Argentina are hit through different doors. Petrobras and Ecopetrol are partly state-owned, so weaker shares and cheaper oil squeeze the dividends and taxes that fund government budgets.

Argentina’s YPF, the face of the Vaca Muerta shale boom, is the most volatile: it fell the most on Friday because foreign investors treat it as a high-beta bet. Mexico’s Pemex, already weighed down by heavy debt and falling conventional output, gains no relief from cheaper crude.

Importers such as Chile and much of Central America benefit from softer prices at the pump. Guyana, now one of the region’s fastest-growing producers, and Venezuela, which is trying to lift output, earn less per barrel when crude slides.

06 The names to watch

Petrobras is the bellwether. Its 12-month low is 11.54, set on 7 January, and a close near it would signal capitulation.

Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of 9.21 from 19 December 2025, and YPF is the one to watch for panic selling because it moves most in either direction. Foreign investors reading Brazil, Colombia or Argentina through their New York shares are seeing the sharpest version of every swing.

07 What would end it

The simplest trigger is calmer equity markets. When the VIX falls back from 35.89, the forced selling should ease, and oil shares usually rebound first.

The next dated checkpoint is the US government’s weekly oil inventory report on Wednesday 25 November: another build would reinforce the glut story. US markets close on Thursday 26 November for Thanksgiving, which will thin trading.

The honest answer is that this will not stop on its own while Gulf oil returns and US stocks keep building. Support for the oil fund is the 66.17 low far below, and resistance is the 169.53 peak; for Petrobras, resistance is the 26.16 high.

08 What to watch

Fear gauge: The VIX at 35.89 is the best guide to whether the selling is forced or reasoned.

The VIX at 35.89 is the best guide to whether the selling is forced or reasoned. US inventories: The weekly stock report on Wednesday 25 November shows if the glut is deepening.

The weekly stock report on Wednesday 25 November shows if the glut is deepening. OPEC+ and the big powers: Watch whether OPEC+ cuts output or keeps it steady while US stocks build.

Watch whether OPEC+ cuts output or keeps it steady while US stocks build. Petrobras at 11.54: A close approaching its 12-month low would mark a new stage of the sell-off.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on where WTI crude, the US oil benchmark, will trade in November, with US$3.2 million traded as of 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026. It prices a touch of US$80 on the way down at 58.5% and of US$90 on the way up at 29.0%.

These prices are bets, not polls. The same site prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rise in December at 89.5% (US$47.6 million traded).

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latin American oil stocks fall when crude rose?

Because a wider stock-market rout dominated: the S&P 500 fell 3.70%, and investors sold risky emerging-market shares regardless of oil.

Is the USO fund the same as the oil price?

No. USO is a fund holding US crude futures, so it tracks WTI crude closely but is not the spot price itself.

Is oil in a downtrend?

The fund is down 17.64% over 20 sessions and 17.6% below its 23 October high, and crude has slid for three weeks in a row.

What does this mean for ordinary investors?

Expect volatility in Petrobras, Ecopetrol and YPF while fear is high; history shows rebounds after big falls are far from guaranteed.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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