The attack adds to a run of deadly strikes on Niger’s security forces. It happened in the Sahel, the dry belt south of the Sahara where jihadist groups operate.

Security: Niger

Armed attackers struck a National Guard post at Sanam in western Niger on Thursday 26 November 2026, killing 13 guards. The National Guard is a paramilitary force, meaning a soldier-style police unit, that answers to the defence ministry.

Another 20 guards were wounded, some seriously, in the Tillabéri region, which borders Mali, according to the defence ministry. The attack came two days after a separate ambush in the south-east of the country.

Key Facts Who. Niger’s National Guard, a paramilitary force under the defence ministry, lost 13 guards on 26 November.

Where. Sanam, in the Abala district of the Tillabéri region, western Niger, which borders Mali.

Toll. Provisional: 13 guards killed and 20 wounded, some seriously, with assessments continuing.

Unknown. The ministry names no group; Islamic State, a jihadist group, claimed it online, unverified.

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

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The attack adds to a run of deadly strikes on Niger’s security forces. It happened in the Sahel, the dry belt south of the Sahara where jihadist groups operate.

The defence ministry gave the toll in a statement read on public television on the evening of 26 November. It blamed heavily armed assailants and said the toll is provisional while assessments continue.

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The post stands at Sanam, in the Abala department of Tillabéri, a western region that borders Mali and Burkina Faso. Tillabéri is the epicentre of jihadist attacks in Niger, and the guards were part of an anti-jihadist operation.

The ministry said several attackers were killed and equipment was destroyed, and that combing and pursuit operations continue in the area. The ministry has named no group, but Islamic State, a jihadist group, claimed the attack online, a claim that has not been independently confirmed.

File photo, 1 May 2010: a US Army officer addresses soldiers from Burkina Faso before a counterterrorism exercise in the Sahel. (US Department of Defense photo by Master Sgt. Jeremiah Erickson, US Air Force, public domain)

The ministry has not said who it believes carried out the attack or how many assailants died. The statement also gives no account of how the post was breached, so the sequence of events is unclear.

Two days earlier, on Tuesday 24 November, 11 soldiers died in an attack at Baroua in the Diffa region in the south-east. That attack was attributed to the jihadist group Boko Haram, and the ministry said 22 attackers had been “neutralised”.

That makes 24 security personnel killed in two attacks two days apart. Boko Haram and ISWAP, short for Islamic State West Africa Province, also operate in the south-east around Lake Chad.

A wire report of 13 November said unidentified gunmen killed at least 37 people in an ambush near Tera on 12 November. Tera lies in Tillabéri, which the conflict monitor ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data) found to be the deadliest region in the central Sahel in 2025.

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Niger has been ruled by a military junta, meaning a government run by army officers, since the coup of July 2023. The army has been under strain since a failed mutiny in late August, and the head of the armed forces was replaced on 11 September.

Tillabéri lies in the far west, where Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso meet. Baroua lies on the opposite side of the country, in the south-east.

The ministry says its assessments are continuing, so the provisional toll of killed and wounded guards may still change. Until then the figures of 26 November remain the ministry’s latest account of the attack.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Niger on 26 November?

Armed attackers hit a National Guard post at Sanam in the Tillabéri region, according to the defence ministry. The ministry says the toll is provisional.

Who attacked the National Guard post?

The ministry has named no group and spoke only of heavily armed assailants. The jihadist group Islamic State has claimed the attack online, which is not independently confirmed.

Why does the Tillabéri region matter?

It borders Mali and Burkina Faso and is the epicentre of jihadist attacks in Niger. Conflict monitor ACLED found it the deadliest region in the central Sahel in 2025.

Sources Niger Ministry of National Defence statement of 26 November 2026, read on public television; ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data) regional data for 2025

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