Key Facts IPC: Mexico’s main stock index rose 1.26% to 69,491 (RT close), ending six straight losses.

Mexico’s main stock index rose 1.26% to 69,491 (RT close), ending six straight losses. Peso: the dollar closed at 19.1775 pesos, up 0.08%, the weakest peso in at least 12 months.

the dollar closed at 19.1775 pesos, up 0.08%, the weakest peso in at least 12 months. Growth: third-quarter GDP rose 3.3% from a year earlier against 3.1% expected (RT economic calendar).

third-quarter GDP rose 3.3% from a year earlier against 3.1% expected (RT economic calendar). Wall Street: the S&P 500 jumped 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%.

the S&P 500 jumped 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%. Distance: the IPC is 3.5% below its 12-month high of 72,006, set on 11 November.

Today’s Focus Mexican shares ended a six-day losing streak on Monday 23 November. The S&P/BMV IPC, the index of the country’s largest listed companies, rose 1.26% to 69,491 (RT close). The peso stayed weak: the dollar closed at 19.1775 pesos (RT, Monday close), the weakest peso in at least 12 months. A weak peso makes imports and dollar debts dearer in Mexico. A rally on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 jumped 4.73% (RT, Monday close), lifted shares. Mexico’s own data helped, as third-quarter growth came in at 3.3% from a year earlier against 3.1% expected (RT economic calendar, 12:00 Lisbon). Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. The index must climb back through 70,000 to repair the week, while a peso near 19.2 keeps pressure on importers.

Mexico’s IPC and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Monday was the first session after a rough week, and it brought relief. The IPC rose 1.26% to 69,491, ending six straight daily losses (RT close).

Think of the index as a ship that has taken on water for six days; on Monday it bailed a little out. Cemex, the cement maker, and Grupo México, the miner and railway group, each gained 3.2%, while Walmex, the supermarket chain, rose 0.4% (RT closes).

The peso was the exception. The dollar bought 19.1775 pesos, up 0.08% on the day and the highest in at least 12 months (RT, Monday close).

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Assessment — A borrowed rebound, with a soft peso MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that Monday’s gain was imported. US shares surged, the VIX (Wall Street’s fear gauge) fell 25.83% to 26.62, and Mexican shares, which track Wall Street closely, bounced with them (RT closes). Mexico’s own news was mixed: third-quarter growth beat forecasts, but monthly economic activity fell 0.7% in September against a forecast of −0.6% (RT economic calendar). The variable to watch is whether Wall Street’s technology rebound holds, because the peso has followed it all week.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC (23 Nov) 69,491 +1.26% Ends six straight daily losses Session range 69,025–69,618 — Intraday low and high USD/MXN (pesos per dollar) 19.1775 +0.08% Weakest peso in at least 12 months 12-month high of the index 72,006 — Set on 11 November; the IPC is 3.5% below it 12-month low of the index 62,528 — Set on 17 December 2025 Key ceiling 70,000 — Round-number resistance, 0.7% above the close Peso best of the past year 16.88 — Reached in early September 2026

Read the table as a story of distance. The index is 3.5% below its high and 11.1% above its December low of 62,528, so this is a wobble inside a strong year, not a collapse.

The currency is different. A rise in USD/MXN means a weaker peso, and at 19.1775 it has given back most of its gains since early September, when the dollar cost about 16.9 pesos.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 69,490.83 +1.26% L 68,823day rangeH 69,681 +10.93% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 57% advancing 8 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 19.17 +0.05% Brent crude 86.88 -6.15% Gold 3,645 +3.69% Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +2.84% CEMEX Mining +2.80% GMEXICO Industrials +1.59% GAP, ASUR, OMA Financials +0.63% GFNORTE Consumer Staples +0.05% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Other -0.20% AMX ADR Telecom -1.58% TELEVISA, AMX Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% Ibovespa164,796.05 -0.95% Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P/BMV IPC69,490.83 +1.26% Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P IPSA10,449.80 +0.96% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% +10.93% 68,629.46 69,681 68,823 134,200,665 USD/MXN 19.17 +0.05% +3.78% 19.16 19.19 19.15 — WALMEX 54.74 +0.48% -11.04% 54.48 55.07 54.17 8,756,632 GMEXICO 197.63 +2.80% +28.75% 192.25 202.98 197.06 5,788,735 FEMSA 241.76 -0.07% +39.37% 241.94 244.56 239.55 1,723,778 CEMEX 18.46 +2.84% -0.54% 17.95 18.68 18.03 12,076,938 GFNORTE 197.69 +0.63% +15.20% 196.45 201.00 197.00 6,089,817 BIMBO 71.01 -0.15% +20.68% 71.12 71.54 70.51 2,540,036 TELEVISA 7.92 -2.70% -22.43% 8.14 8.22 7.88 4,326,894 AMX 23.76 -0.46% +11.21% 23.87 24.06 23.68 24,584,805 GAP 423.23 +0.00% -0.56% 423.21 435.00 421.60 444,739 ASUR 278.27 +2.08% -7.86% 272.60 279.38 272.96 73,649 OMA 249.83 +2.70% +4.74% 243.27 250.53 242.50 675,380 KOF 224.53 +0.72% +40.96% 222.92 225.76 222.00 308,161 GRUMA 286.74 -0.75% -8.19% 288.91 290.00 280.33 536,513 KIMBER 39.09 +0.08% +6.93% 39.06 39.29 38.81 3,084,482 AMX ADR 24.76 -0.20% +6.72% 24.81 25.11 24.70 1,288,542 Largest moves today CEMEX 18.46 +2.84% GMEXICO 197.63 +2.80% TELEVISA 7.92 -2.70% OMA 249.83 +2.70% ASUR 278.27 +2.08% IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% GRUMA 286.74 -0.75% KOF 224.53 +0.72% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 1.26%, with breadth positive — 8 of 14 names higher. Materials led, while Telecom lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 US Stocks Drop 3.7% as Fed Rate-Hike Bets Grow Read →

03 Why it moved — a Wall Street rebound and strong growth data

The heaviest cause, with HIGH confidence, was Wall Street. The S&P 500, America’s benchmark index of 500 large companies, rose 4.73% to 7,237 after Friday’s 3.70% fall (RT closes).

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The VIX, a gauge of expected market turbulence, fell 25.83% to 26.62. When fear drains like that, investors buy back the riskier assets they sold, and Mexican shares are among those most closely tied to the US market.

The second cause, with MEDIUM confidence, was Mexico’s own data. Third-quarter GDP grew 3.3% from a year earlier against 3.1% expected and 2.2% before, and 0.9% from the previous quarter against 0.8% expected (RT economic calendar, 12:00 Lisbon).

Monthly economic activity for September rose 3.0% from a year earlier against 2.7% expected and 3.6% before. It fell 0.7% on the month against −0.6% expected (RT economic calendar).

The third cause, again MEDIUM, is the rate backdrop. Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, cut its benchmark rate to 6.25% on 5 November in a 3–2 vote, which narrows the extra return that foreigners earn by holding pesos.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Volaris MXN 16.28 +7.1% Budget airline; best of the names we checked Alpek MXN 12.91 +4.7% Petrochemicals maker Peñoles MXN 670.11 +4.0% Silver and gold miner Cemex MXN 18.50 +3.2% Cement maker Grupo México MXN 198.42 +3.2% Miner and railway group Asur MXN 531.05 +1.6% South-east airports operator Banorte MXN 198.14 +1.0% Leading domestic bank Walmex MXN 54.66 +0.4% Mexico’s biggest retailer América Móvil MXN 23.81 −0.3% Telecoms giant Femsa MXN 241.62 −0.1% Owner of the OXXO shops Gruma MXN 286.08 −1.1% Tortilla maker; weakest of the names we checked

Airlines and industrials led the board. Volaris rose 7.1%, while Alpek gained 4.7% and the miner Peñoles 4.0% (RT closes).

Losses were small and rare. Gruma fell 1.1% and América Móvil 0.3%, and we show only the eleven large names whose closes we checked.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.95% IPSA Chile +0.96% Merval Argentina Closed (holiday) COLCAP Colombia — S&P/BMV IPC Mexico +1.26%

Brazil’s Ibovespa fell 0.95% while Chile’s IPSA rose 0.96% (RT closes). Argentina’s exchange was shut for a national holiday, and we could not verify Colombia’s COLCAP close, so we leave it blank.

The regional picture split: Mexico and Chile rose with Wall Street, while Brazil fell on oil and budget worries. Currencies were mixed, with the Chilean peso firming 0.63% against the dollar while Mexico’s weakened 0.08% (RT).

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the nearest ceiling for the IPC is the round 70,000, then the 12-month high of 72,006 from 11 November. The floor is the 12-month low of 62,528, which is 10.0% below Monday’s close.

For the peso, 19 per dollar was the line that gave way. The next markers are 18 on the way back, and about 16.9, the September best, much further off.

So what for ordinary readers? Travellers and expats paid in dollars get more pesos for their money, while Mexicans with dollar debts or imported goods feel the pinch.

Does it stop? Not until Wall Street’s technology rebound proves lasting; the peso has followed the US market all week.

07 What to watch

Wall Street tech: Whether the US rebound holds, since the peso and the IPC followed it down and then up.

Whether the US rebound holds, since the peso and the IPC followed it down and then up. The 70,000 line: The IPC needs to close above this round number to show the week’s damage is healing.

The IPC needs to close above this round number to show the week’s damage is healing. Peso at 19: Whether the dollar stays above 19 pesos or retreats toward 18.

Whether the dollar stays above 19 pesos or retreats toward 18. Banxico and US rates: Any sign the US could raise rates in December, which would pressure the peso again.

Background: Mexico Stocks Edge Down as Peso Hits 19.14.

Background: Mexico Stocks Fall 0.6% as Peso Hits 19.09.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Mexico stock market close on 23 November 2026?

The S&P/BMV IPC closed at 69,491, up 1.26%, ending six straight daily losses.

What happened to the Mexican peso on 23 November?

The dollar closed at 19.1775 pesos, up 0.08%, the weakest peso in at least 12 months.

Why did Mexican shares rise?

Mainly a rebound on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 rose 4.73%, plus third-quarter growth of 3.3% against 3.1% expected.

How far is the IPC from its high?

It is 3.5% below its 12-month high of 72,006, set on 11 November, and well above its December low of 62,528.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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