Mexico Stocks Rise 1.26% on Growth Data | Mexico Market Report, Nov 23
Key Facts
- IPC: Mexico’s main stock index rose 1.26% to 69,491 (RT close), ending six straight losses.
- Peso: the dollar closed at 19.1775 pesos, up 0.08%, the weakest peso in at least 12 months.
- Growth: third-quarter GDP rose 3.3% from a year earlier against 3.1% expected (RT economic calendar).
- Wall Street: the S&P 500 jumped 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%.
- Distance: the IPC is 3.5% below its 12-month high of 72,006, set on 11 November.
Today’s Focus
Mexican shares ended a six-day losing streak on Monday 23 November. The S&P/BMV IPC, the index of the country’s largest listed companies, rose 1.26% to 69,491 (RT close).
The peso stayed weak: the dollar closed at 19.1775 pesos (RT, Monday close), the weakest peso in at least 12 months. A weak peso makes imports and dollar debts dearer in Mexico.
A rally on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 jumped 4.73% (RT, Monday close), lifted shares. Mexico’s own data helped, as third-quarter growth came in at 3.3% from a year earlier against 3.1% expected (RT economic calendar, 12:00 Lisbon).
What matters today. The index must climb back through 70,000 to repair the week, while a peso near 19.2 keeps pressure on importers.
01 The session in one read
Monday was the first session after a rough week, and it brought relief. The IPC rose 1.26% to 69,491, ending six straight daily losses (RT close).
Think of the index as a ship that has taken on water for six days; on Monday it bailed a little out. Cemex, the cement maker, and Grupo México, the miner and railway group, each gained 3.2%, while Walmex, the supermarket chain, rose 0.4% (RT closes).
The peso was the exception. The dollar bought 19.1775 pesos, up 0.08% on the day and the highest in at least 12 months (RT, Monday close).
The best-supported reading is that Monday’s gain was imported. US shares surged, the VIX (Wall Street’s fear gauge) fell 25.83% to 26.62, and Mexican shares, which track Wall Street closely, bounced with them (RT closes).
Mexico’s own news was mixed: third-quarter growth beat forecasts, but monthly economic activity fell 0.7% in September against a forecast of −0.6% (RT economic calendar). The variable to watch is whether Wall Street’s technology rebound holds, because the peso has followed it all week.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P/BMV IPC (23 Nov)
|69,491
|+1.26%
|Ends six straight daily losses
|Session range
|69,025–69,618
|—
|Intraday low and high
|USD/MXN (pesos per dollar)
|19.1775
|+0.08%
|Weakest peso in at least 12 months
|12-month high of the index
|72,006
|—
|Set on 11 November; the IPC is 3.5% below it
|12-month low of the index
|62,528
|—
|Set on 17 December 2025
|Key ceiling
|70,000
|—
|Round-number resistance, 0.7% above the close
|Peso best of the past year
|16.88
|—
|Reached in early September 2026
Read the table as a story of distance. The index is 3.5% below its high and 11.1% above its December low of 62,528, so this is a wobble inside a strong year, not a collapse.
The currency is different. A rise in USD/MXN means a weaker peso, and at 19.1775 it has given back most of its gains since early September, when the dollar cost about 16.9 pesos. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Mexico — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX
69,490.83
+1.26%
+10.93%
68,629.46
69,681
68,823
134,200,665
USD/MXN
19.17
+0.05%
+3.78%
19.16
19.19
19.15
—
WALMEX
54.74
+0.48%
-11.04%
54.48
55.07
54.17
8,756,632
GMEXICO
197.63
+2.80%
+28.75%
192.25
202.98
197.06
5,788,735
FEMSA
241.76
-0.07%
+39.37%
241.94
244.56
239.55
1,723,778
CEMEX
18.46
+2.84%
-0.54%
17.95
18.68
18.03
12,076,938
GFNORTE
197.69
+0.63%
+15.20%
196.45
201.00
197.00
6,089,817
BIMBO
71.01
-0.15%
+20.68%
71.12
71.54
70.51
2,540,036
TELEVISA
7.92
-2.70%
-22.43%
8.14
8.22
7.88
4,326,894
AMX
23.76
-0.46%
+11.21%
23.87
24.06
23.68
24,584,805
GAP
423.23
+0.00%
-0.56%
423.21
435.00
421.60
444,739
ASUR
278.27
+2.08%
-7.86%
272.60
279.38
272.96
73,649
OMA
249.83
+2.70%
+4.74%
243.27
250.53
242.50
675,380
KOF
224.53
+0.72%
+40.96%
222.92
225.76
222.00
308,161
GRUMA
286.74
-0.75%
-8.19%
288.91
290.00
280.33
536,513
KIMBER
39.09
+0.08%
+6.93%
39.06
39.29
38.81
3,084,482
AMX ADR
24.76
-0.20%
+6.72%
24.81
25.11
24.70
1,288,542
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — a Wall Street rebound and strong growth data
The heaviest cause, with HIGH confidence, was Wall Street. The S&P 500, America’s benchmark index of 500 large companies, rose 4.73% to 7,237 after Friday’s 3.70% fall (RT closes).
The VIX, a gauge of expected market turbulence, fell 25.83% to 26.62. When fear drains like that, investors buy back the riskier assets they sold, and Mexican shares are among those most closely tied to the US market.
The second cause, with MEDIUM confidence, was Mexico’s own data. Third-quarter GDP grew 3.3% from a year earlier against 3.1% expected and 2.2% before, and 0.9% from the previous quarter against 0.8% expected (RT economic calendar, 12:00 Lisbon).
Monthly economic activity for September rose 3.0% from a year earlier against 2.7% expected and 3.6% before. It fell 0.7% on the month against −0.6% expected (RT economic calendar).
The third cause, again MEDIUM, is the rate backdrop. Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, cut its benchmark rate to 6.25% on 5 November in a 3–2 vote, which narrows the extra return that foreigners earn by holding pesos.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Volaris
|MXN 16.28
|+7.1%
|Budget airline; best of the names we checked
|Alpek
|MXN 12.91
|+4.7%
|Petrochemicals maker
|Peñoles
|MXN 670.11
|+4.0%
|Silver and gold miner
|Cemex
|MXN 18.50
|+3.2%
|Cement maker
|Grupo México
|MXN 198.42
|+3.2%
|Miner and railway group
|Asur
|MXN 531.05
|+1.6%
|South-east airports operator
|Banorte
|MXN 198.14
|+1.0%
|Leading domestic bank
|Walmex
|MXN 54.66
|+0.4%
|Mexico’s biggest retailer
|América Móvil
|MXN 23.81
|−0.3%
|Telecoms giant
|Femsa
|MXN 241.62
|−0.1%
|Owner of the OXXO shops
|Gruma
|MXN 286.08
|−1.1%
|Tortilla maker; weakest of the names we checked
Airlines and industrials led the board. Volaris rose 7.1%, while Alpek gained 4.7% and the miner Peñoles 4.0% (RT closes).
Losses were small and rare. Gruma fell 1.1% and América Móvil 0.3%, and we show only the eleven large names whose closes we checked.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−0.95%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+0.96%
|Merval
|Argentina
|Closed (holiday)
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|—
|S&P/BMV IPC
|Mexico
|+1.26%
Brazil’s Ibovespa fell 0.95% while Chile’s IPSA rose 0.96% (RT closes). Argentina’s exchange was shut for a national holiday, and we could not verify Colombia’s COLCAP close, so we leave it blank.
The regional picture split: Mexico and Chile rose with Wall Street, while Brazil fell on oil and budget worries. Currencies were mixed, with the Chilean peso firming 0.63% against the dollar while Mexico’s weakened 0.08% (RT).
06 The technical picture
On the chart, the nearest ceiling for the IPC is the round 70,000, then the 12-month high of 72,006 from 11 November. The floor is the 12-month low of 62,528, which is 10.0% below Monday’s close.
For the peso, 19 per dollar was the line that gave way. The next markers are 18 on the way back, and about 16.9, the September best, much further off.
So what for ordinary readers? Travellers and expats paid in dollars get more pesos for their money, while Mexicans with dollar debts or imported goods feel the pinch.
Does it stop? Not until Wall Street’s technology rebound proves lasting; the peso has followed the US market all week.
07 What to watch
- Wall Street tech: Whether the US rebound holds, since the peso and the IPC followed it down and then up.
- The 70,000 line: The IPC needs to close above this round number to show the week’s damage is healing.
- Peso at 19: Whether the dollar stays above 19 pesos or retreats toward 18.
- Banxico and US rates: Any sign the US could raise rates in December, which would pressure the peso again.
Background: Mexico Stocks Edge Down as Peso Hits 19.14.
Background: Mexico Stocks Fall 0.6% as Peso Hits 19.09.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Mexico stock market close on 23 November 2026?
The S&P/BMV IPC closed at 69,491, up 1.26%, ending six straight daily losses.
What happened to the Mexican peso on 23 November?
The dollar closed at 19.1775 pesos, up 0.08%, the weakest peso in at least 12 months.
Why did Mexican shares rise?
Mainly a rebound on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 rose 4.73%, plus third-quarter growth of 3.3% against 3.1% expected.
How far is the IPC from its high?
It is 3.5% below its 12-month high of 72,006, set on 11 November, and well above its December low of 62,528.
Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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