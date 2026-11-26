Lithium miners sit 42.3% below their May high; Albemarle and Chile's SQM bounced on Wednesday while the broader LIT fund slipped.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

Key Facts LIT fund: closed at US$52.86 (-1.55%), 42.3% below its 11 May high of 91.62.

closed at US$52.86 (-1.55%), 42.3% below its 11 May high of 91.62. Near the floor: the fund is 1.7% above its 12-month low of 51.98, struck on 20 November.

the fund is 1.7% above its 12-month low of 51.98, struck on 20 November. Slide: LIT is down 15.68% over 20 sessions and 29.2% over 60.

LIT is down 15.68% over 20 sessions and 29.2% over 60. Producers bounced: Albemarle rose 1.08% to US$81.50 and Chile’s SQM 2.05% to US$47.84.

Albemarle rose 1.08% to US$81.50 and Chile’s SQM 2.05% to US$47.84. History: after 12 earlier falls this large, LIT was higher 20 sessions later in 10; not a forecast.

Today’s Focus Lithium, the light metal at the heart of electric-car batteries, is having its worst stretch in years. The lithium-miners fund LIT closed Wednesday at US$52.86, down 1.55% on the day and 42.3% below its 11 May peak. The main cause is oversupply. China, which refines most of the world’s lithium, has seen carbonate prices drop to their lowest this year as stocks pile up and demand cools. SQM, Chile’s lithium giant, confirmed the pain on 17 November by warning that fourth-quarter prices could be substantially lower. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Yet two leading producers rose on Wednesday: Albemarle +1.08% and SQM +2.05%, both bouncing from fresh lows. What matters today. Lithium is being repriced after a boom, and Chile, Argentina and their miners must now live on much thinner margins.

01 The session in one read

Wednesday, November 25, 2026, offered a split screen. The LIT fund, which holds a basket of lithium miners and battery-related companies rather than the metal itself, fell 1.55% to US$52.86.

Albemarle, the US lithium producer, rose +1.08%, and SQM, its Chilean rival, rose +2.05%.

The gap suggests selling hit the wider basket while investors bought the two best-known producers after steep falls.

Assessment — Glut-driven slump, with bounce risk MEDIUM The weight of evidence says this is a supply-and-demand reset, not a one-day scare: prices are falling because producers made more metal than batteries are absorbing. The producers’ shares bounced on Wednesday because they have already fallen so far, but a lasting recovery needs Chinese carbonate prices to stabilise, which is the variable to watch.

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02 The board

Read the board as a ladder of pain. LIT is 15.68% lower over 20 sessions and 4.88% lower over five, so the slide is steady rather than sudden.

Albemarle at US$81.50 is 62.2% below its 16 April high of 215.62 and just 2.3% above its 20 November low of 79.70. SQM at US$47.84 is 49.8% below its high of 95.31 and 2.0% above its 24 November low of 46.88.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$52.86 -1.55% Albemarle US$81.50 +1.08% SQM US$47.84 +2.05%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-25. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61 +1.58% L 164,042 day range H 167,105 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% USD / MXN 19.59 +0.95% USD / CLP 1,038 +0.44% USD / COP 3,553 +0.84% USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P IPSA Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 167,105 164,042 — IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% — 10,331.15 10,429 10,173 — IPC MEX 69,438.37 +0.20% +12.90% 69,301.41 71,441 69,091 216,850,077 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% +2.82% 6.46 6.39 6.39 — USD/MXN 19.59 +0.95% +6.57% 19.41 19.60 19.56 — USD/CLP 1,038 +0.44% +11.03% 1,034 1,038 1,038 — USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% -6.56% 3,524 3,684 3,537 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.37% +2.89% 3.48 3.48 3.47 — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +10.68% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% +4.14% 39.24 40.72 40.70 — USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% -6.65% 6,201 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% +74.85% 11.38 11.78 11.70 — USD/DOP 59.59 +0.07% -3.96% 59.55 59.69 59.59 — USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% -9.25% 432.97 441.10 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% +2.52% 7.40 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First cause, high confidence: a glut. Chinese lithium carbonate fell to a new low for 2026, according to the data provider Mysteel (analysis of November), and new supply keeps arriving.

Second cause, high confidence: the producers themselves are warning. SQM said on 17 November that fourth-quarter prices could be substantially lower than in the third quarter.

Third cause, medium confidence: a nervous market. The VIX fear gauge rose 7.32% to 28.29 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.25% to 7,183, so investors were trimming risk, while falling gold added to a cautious mood across commodities.

The usual drivers did not explain the day. The dollar index eased 0.11% to 103.70 and the 10-year US Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 4.86%, which normally helps miners.

Our best reading, with medium confidence, is that lithium’s own glut outweighed any macro relief, while the producers’ bounce was bargain-hunting near lows rather than good news.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. LIT has fallen 29.2% over 60 sessions and has now closed lower two sessions in a row.

The 12-month high of 91.62 on 11 May feels distant, and the fund is hugging its 12-month low of 51.98. Over 60 sessions Albemarle has lost 39.9% and SQM 40.6%, showing the producers have suffered even more than the basket.

Our own price history since 2010 adds a counterweight. After 12 earlier falls of at least this size in LIT, it was higher 20 sessions later in 10 cases (83%), with a median gain of 9.7% and a worst loss of 9.4%.

For Albemarle the record is a coin toss: higher in 22 of 41 cases (54%), median +2.1%, worst -29.7%. For SQM it is better: higher in 25 of 35 cases (71%), median +8.8%, worst -27.5%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile is most exposed. SQM runs the Salar de Atacama, a brine field in Chile’s Atacama Desert, and its Novandino venture with state copper miner Codelco ties the metal to public finances and royalty income.

Lower prices cut export earnings and tax take for Santiago, even if volumes hold. Argentina, whose brine projects are expanding, faces a tougher case for new investment, while Bolivia, with huge but little-developed reserves, has less reason to hurry.

For investors in Sao Paulo, Mexico City or Lima, the lesson is that a boom commodity can lose its glow fast. SQM is 49.8% below its April high, a reminder that Latin American resource stocks swing with Chinese demand.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle is the largest US producer and a bellwether for the whole sector. A close below its 20 November low of 79.70 would signal fresh selling.

SQM matters most for Chile. Its 24 November low of 46.88 is the level to guard, and any update on fourth-quarter pricing would move the shares.

LIT is the broad gauge. Its 12-month low of 51.98 is the line that, if broken, would confirm the slide is still running.

07 What would end it

Support sits at the LIT low of 51.98 and, for the producers, at 79.70 (Albemarle) and 46.88 (SQM). Resistance is far away: the peaks of 91.62, 215.62 and 95.31 are not realistic near-term targets.

A new test arrives on 26 November, when China’s Guangzhou Futures Exchange launches lithium hydroxide futures, with options following on 27 November. Deeper trading could help price discovery and, over time, calmer markets.

The honest answer to whether it stops: not until Chinese stocks drain or producers cut output. Price rebounds without that are likely to be short-lived.

08 What to watch

Chinese carbonate price: Whether it stabilises after its fall to a 2026 low decides whether the miners can recover.

Whether it stabilises after its fall to a 2026 low decides whether the miners can recover. Guangzhou launches: Lithium hydroxide futures begin on 26 November and options on 27 November, adding new price signals.

Lithium hydroxide futures begin on 26 November and options on 27 November, adding new price signals. SQM guidance: Any figure on fourth-quarter prices after its warning of 17 November would reset expectations.

Any figure on fourth-quarter prices after its warning of 17 November would reset expectations. Support levels: LIT’s 12-month low of 51.98 and Albemarle’s 79.70 are the lines the sellers must break.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is lithium falling?

Producers made more lithium than battery makers needed, so stocks piled up, especially in China, and prices dropped to a new low for 2026.

Is LIT the price of lithium?

No. LIT is a fund holding lithium-mining and related shares, so it tracks the industry, not the metal’s spot price.

Why did Albemarle and SQM rise while LIT fell?

Both had slid to lows, and buyers stepped in after steep losses; the wider basket still fell 1.55%.

Is the slump over?

Not yet. Our history shows a rebound after most large falls, but it is not a forecast, and a lasting recovery needs the glut to clear.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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