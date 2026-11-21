Lithium shares hit a 12-month low as Albemarle and SQM fell in a market-wide rout, on top of lithium prices that have been cooling since spring.

Key Facts The lithium-miners fund LIT fell 4.33% to US$51.98 , a 12-month low after seven down sessions.

, a 12-month low after seven down sessions. US lithium producer Albemarle fell 3.89% and Chile’s SQM, a lithium producer, fell 1.84%.

and Chile’s SQM, a lithium producer, fell 1.84%. A market-wide rout drove Friday’s fall , on top of cooling lithium prices.

, on top of cooling lithium prices. Albemarle closed 63.0% below its 16 April high of US$215.62.

its 16 April high of US$215.62. LIT tracks lithium miners , not the metal’s spot price.

, not the metal’s spot price. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 89.5% (US$47.6 million traded, 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November).

Today’s Focus Lithium mining shares fell to their lowest close in at least a year on Friday, November 20, 2026. The lithium-miners fund has now dropped for seven sessions in a row and sits 32.6% below its level 60 sessions ago. The immediate cause was a market-wide rout, not lithium news. The S&P 500 fell 3.70% in one session, the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20% to 35.89, and gold and copper fell too. Under that sits a slower story: lithium prices have been easing from this year’s peak. SQM, Chile’s lithium giant, warned this week that fourth-quarter prices could be substantially lower than the third quarter’s. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Lithium shares are being hit by forced, indiscriminate selling on top of a genuine price cooling, and only calmer markets would separate the two.

01 The session in one read

Lithium shares had a miserable Friday, November 20, 2026. The fund that holds lithium miners, a proxy for the industry rather than the metal’s own price, fell -4.33%.

It was the seventh down session in a row. That run has taken the fund to its lowest close in at least six months and of the past 12 months.

Albemarle, the American producer, has fallen seven sessions running as well. SQM, its Chilean rival, has fallen three.

Assessment — Broad panic meets cooling prices MEDIUM Our best reading is that the market-wide sell-off supplied the speed on Friday, while the producers’ own warnings supplied the direction. We are fairly confident of the first and less so of how much each contributed, because we found no lithium-specific news for the day itself. The variable to watch is the VIX fear gauge: until it settles, lithium shares are likely to trade as part of the herd.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The three names tell the same story at different depths. The fund closed at US$51.98, Albemarle at US$79.70 and SQM at US$46.97.

Each also closed at its lowest level of the past year. Albemarle fell -3.89%, more than SQM’s -1.84%, perhaps because it carries heavier US exposure.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$51.98 -4.33% Albemarle US$79.70 -3.89% SQM US$46.97 -1.84%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-20. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% USD / MXN 19.14 +0.30% USD / CLP 1,022 +0.52% USD / COP 3,483 +3.77% USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,456.71 -0.37% S&P IPSA Chile 10,350.51 +0.16% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,350.51 +0.16% — 10,333.77 10,351 10,249 — IPC MEX 68,456.71 -0.37% +11.28% 68,713.60 69,253 68,306 201,576,684 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.95 +0.24% +11.64% 5.93 5.95 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% +6.14% 6.45 6.54 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.14 +0.30% +4.51% 19.09 19.20 18.95 — USD/CLP 1,022 +0.52% +9.67% 1,017 1,023 1,012 — USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% -6.17% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — USD/PEN 3.45 +0.19% +2.23% 3.45 3.46 3.43 — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.52 -0.80% -5.52% 60.00 60.00 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

The first cause, and the heaviest on Friday, was a market-wide sell-off. The S&P 500 fell 3.70% and is 8.61% lower over five sessions, while the VIX jumped 85.96% over the same five sessions.

Gold’s fund lost 3.67% on the day and the copper fund has fallen into a bear market, a drop of 20% or more from its high. When investors need cash fast, they sell what has already been weak, and lithium shares qualify. Market reports tied the rout to growing expectations of an interest-rate rise.

The second cause is the lithium price itself. SQM said on Tuesday that its average realised price was about US$19.6 per kilogram, 10% below the previous quarter, and that fourth-quarter prices could be substantially lower. Its chief executive, Ricardo Ramos, said market prices have significantly declined since the second-quarter peak.

The usual drivers disagree with the move. The dollar index barely changed at 103.84, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 10 basis points to 4.94%, which would normally help risk assets.

Our best explanation, with medium confidence, is that the fall in yields reflected a flight to safety rather than relief. Lithium shares were sold along with everything else.

China, the largest buyer of industrial metals, left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Friday: the one-year loan prime rate stayed at 3.0% and the five-year at 3.5% (RT economic calendar). That gave metals no new support from Beijing.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. The fund is down 14.34% over 20 sessions and 11.54% over five, and Albemarle is down 41.3% over 60 sessions.

SQM is 41.6% lower over 60 sessions. The peak came in spring, when Albemarle and SQM hit their highs on the same day, 16 April.

The business itself remains strong, which is the paradox. Albemarle’s third-quarter net income was US$296.8 million, against a loss a year earlier, and SQM’s was US$544.2 million, up 205%. But those are results for a quarter of high prices, and shares trade on what comes next.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile feels it most directly. SQM is the country’s flagship lithium company, and Novandino is its venture with state copper giant Codelco in the Salar de Atacama.

Lower lithium prices mean lower royalties and tax receipts for Santiago over time, and a weaker case for new investment.

Argentina and Bolivia are the other two corners of the Lithium Triangle, the brine-rich region where most South American lithium sits. We found no fresh data on either, but projects that need high prices to pay off are the most exposed to this slide.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle is the most stretched. Its shares are 63.0% below their April high, so any recovery in lithium prices would help it most, and any further decline would hurt it most.

SQM has a stronger balance sheet story, but it also gave the clearest warning.

On history, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 14 of 19 earlier cases of a fall this large, a 74% rate, with a median gain of 4.3% and a worst case of a 14.9% further fall. For Albemarle the split was 22 of 44 cases, 50%, median -0.4%, worst -29.7%. For SQM it was 28 of 40, 70%, median +8.1%, worst -27.5%. History is not a forecast.

07 What would end it

The fund has no floor on its chart: 51.98 is itself the 12-month low, so the US$50 mark is the next level traders will watch. Resistance is far away, at the 91.62 peak, so the nearer test is simply whether a rebound can hold.

The first thing that would help is calmer markets, a VIX that stops climbing. The second is the next Federal Reserve decision on rates, which has driven the fear.

The honest answer is that the sell-off may pause soon, since seven down days is a long run. But a durable turn needs lithium prices themselves to stop falling, and SQM has just said they may not.

08 What to watch

VIX fear gauge: It closed at 35.89 and drives the broad selling that is dragging lithium shares.

It closed at 35.89 and drives the broad selling that is dragging lithium shares. Fed rate path: Rising rate-hike expectations are behind the wider sell-off.

Rising rate-hike expectations are behind the wider sell-off. SQM fourth-quarter prices: The company has warned of substantially lower prices than in the third quarter.

The company has warned of substantially lower prices than in the third quarter. The 51.98 low: A close below it opens the way to new lows with no earlier support.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$47.6 million traded as of 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 89.5%, no change at 8.2%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 1.8% and a 0.25-point cut at 0.4%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on lithium shares.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is LIT the price of lithium?

No. It is an exchange-traded fund holding lithium-mining shares, so it reflects company outlooks and market mood as well as the metal.

Why did lithium stocks fall on Friday?

A market-wide sell-off hit just as SQM warned of lower lithium prices. We rate this explanation medium confidence.

Who is hurt in Latin America?

Chile most, through SQM and its Salar de Atacama venture with Codelco. Argentina and Bolivia are also exposed through their lithium projects.

Does this usually reverse?

In 14 of 19 earlier falls this large, the fund was higher 20 sessions later. History is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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