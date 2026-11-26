Brazil's biggest miner bounced but is still 44.9% below its April high; Rio Tinto rose 1.90% and CSN Mineração fell 3.24% on the day.

Vale’s New York shares rose on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, ending a slide that had pushed them to 9.37 on 24 November. That was the lowest close in 12 months.

The rebound was modest against the scale of the fall. Vale is still 44.9% below its 12-month high of 17.82, reached on 20 April.

Key Facts Vale rebound: its New York shares rose 4.70% to US$9.81, a day after a 12-month low of 9.37.

its New York shares rose 4.70% to US$9.81, a day after a 12-month low of 9.37. Deep slide: Vale is 44.9% below its 12-month high of 17.82 and has lost 35.1% in 60 sessions.

Vale is 44.9% below its 12-month high of 17.82 and has lost 35.1% in 60 sessions. China: weaker steel demand there keeps iron ore under pressure.

weaker steel demand there keeps iron ore under pressure. Peers: Miner Rio Tinto rose 1.90% to US$74.58; Brazil’s CSN Mineração fell 3.24% to R$4.78 (about US$0.82).

Miner Rio Tinto rose 1.90% to US$74.58; Brazil’s CSN Mineração fell 3.24% to R$4.78 (about US$0.82). History: after 52 earlier falls this large, Vale was higher 20 sessions later in 48% of cases.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “US may name new tariffs on Mexico this week” Get the brief

Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

Today’s Focus Vale, the Brazilian miner that is one of the world’s two biggest iron ore exporters, bounced on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Its New York shares rose after a brutal run that took them to a 12-month low the day before. The bounce looks like bargain-hunting, not a change of mood. Iron ore is the red rock that is melted into steel, and China buys most of it. Chinese crude steel output in October was 70.83 million tonnes, down 1.6% from a year earlier (China’s statistics bureau, via SteelOrbis), so mills are taking less ore. Vale’s shares are still 14.47% down over 20 sessions. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Iron ore demand comes from China’s steel mills, and until they buy more, Brazil’s biggest exporter has no firm floor.

01 The session in one read

02 The board

Vale closed at US$9.81, up 4.70%. That was its first daily gain after a long run of losses, and it sits 5 sessions down 2.29%, so the week is still negative.

Rio Tinto rose 1.90% to US$74.58, while CSN Mineração, a Brazilian producer listed in São Paulo, fell 3.24% to R$4.78. That was its third straight fall.

Miners did not move together, which suggests investors were picking stocks, not buying the whole sector.

03 Why it moved

The first and heaviest cause is weak Chinese demand. China makes more than half of the world’s steel.

The second cause is the wider market mood. The VIX fear gauge rose 7.32% to 28.29 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.25% to 7,183 (RT, 25 November close), which hurts risk-sensitive stocks such as miners.

The usual drivers did not explain the bounce. The dollar index eased 0.11% to 103.70 and the 10-year US Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 4.86%, which usually helps commodities, so those were a mild tailwind at most.

Our best reading, with medium confidence, is that the rise was investors covering bets against Vale after a stretch of selling that had gone too far.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Vale has lost 35.1% in 60 sessions and 14.47% in 20, and its low of 9.37 was only a day old when the bounce came.

Rio Tinto tells the same story. It is 33.4% below its 12-month high of 112.04, set on 13 May, and has lost 26.8% in 60 sessions.

Our price history adds a cautionary note. Vale’s shares have fallen at least as hard as they did over the last 20 sessions in 52 earlier cases since 2007.

In 25 of those 52 cases, or 48%, the price was higher 20 sessions later, with a median move of -2.3%, a worst case of -37.7% and a best case of +31.9%. History is not a forecast, but it says that a drop this size gives no reliable signal that the worst is over.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels this most. Iron ore is one of its largest exports, and Vale is its biggest mining company, so lower prices mean less tax revenue, weaker export earnings and a softer real.

For Brazilian investors, CSN Mineração is the clearest local proxy. It sits 31.6% below its 12-month high of 6.99, reached on 10 September, and 17.2% above its low of 4.08 on 19 May.

Chile and Peru are less exposed, as copper matters more to them. A broad slump in Chinese steel, however, tends to drag down all industrial metals and the budgets that depend on them.

06 The names to watch

Rio Tinto is the global comparison. Its 12-month low of 71.07 was set on 25 November 2025, so the shares sit 4.9% above it a year later.

CSN Mineração is the more fragile name, as a smaller producer with less room to absorb falling prices.

07 What would end it

The first signal is on the chart. If Vale closes below 9.37, the 12-month low, the slide is unbroken; a climb back towards 11 would suggest the bottom is in.

The second is Chinese output. The next Chinese steel output figures will show whether mills are starting to restock.

The third is policy. Only a new stimulus push for Chinese construction and infrastructure would lift demand quickly.

The honest answer is that this probably does not stop until Chinese mills turn profitable again.

08 What to watch

Chinese steel output: The next monthly figures show whether mills keep cutting.

The next monthly figures show whether mills keep cutting. Vale’s 12-month low: A close below 9.37 would confirm the slide; a hold above it would support the rebound.

A close below 9.37 would confirm the slide; a hold above it would support the rebound. China stimulus: Any support for property or infrastructure would be the quickest route to higher ore prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Vale’s share price track iron ore?

Iron ore is Vale’s main product, so when the price of the rock falls, the company’s profits and its share price fall too. That is why its shares serve as a stand-in for the ore itself.

Why does China matter so much?

China is the world’s largest steel producer and the biggest buyer of iron ore. When its mills cut output, demand for ore falls everywhere.

Is Wednesday’s rebound the bottom?

Not yet. The bounce came a day after a 12-month low, and Chinese steel demand has not improved.

How does this affect ordinary Brazilians?

Lower ore prices cut export earnings and tax revenue, and can weaken the real, which raises the cost of imports and foreign travel.

Market data: The Rio Times

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Source: RT close, 2026-11-25. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Assessment — A bounce inside a bear market MEDIUM Wednesday’s gain follows a fall of more than a third in two months, and nothing in Chinese demand has changed yet. Our reading is that this was a technical rebound from an oversold low, not the start of a recovery; we hold that with medium confidence. The variable to watch is Chinese steel output, because a mill that cuts production cannot afford to buy ore.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$9.81 +4.70% CSN Mineração R$4.78 -3.24% Rio Tinto US$74.58 +1.90%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61 +1.58% L 164,042 day range H 167,105 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% USD / MXN 19.59 +0.95% USD / CLP 1,038 +0.44% USD / COP 3,553 +0.84% USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P IPSA Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 167,105 164,042 — IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% — 10,331.15 10,429 10,173 — IPC MEX 69,438.37 +0.20% +12.90% 69,301.41 71,441 69,091 216,850,077 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% +2.82% 6.46 6.39 6.39 — USD/MXN 19.59 +0.95% +6.57% 19.41 19.60 19.56 — USD/CLP 1,038 +0.44% +11.03% 1,034 1,038 1,038 — USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% -6.56% 3,524 3,684 3,537 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.37% +2.89% 3.48 3.48 3.47 — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +10.68% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% +4.14% 39.24 40.72 40.70 — USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% -6.65% 6,201 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% +74.85% 11.38 11.78 11.70 — USD/DOP 59.59 +0.07% -3.96% 59.55 59.69 59.59 — USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% -9.25% 432.97 441.10 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% +2.52% 7.40 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →