Soybeans rose for a third session while wheat slipped 0.79% on 24 November 2026; Brazil's record crop and a softer dollar frame the grain trade.

Grains — the daily wrap.

Key Facts The WEAT wheat fund closed at US$21.35, 23.7% below its 28 August high.

23.7% below its 28 August high. The SOYB soybean fund rose 0.57% to US$25.89, a third gain in a row.

a third gain in a row. The CORN fund held at US$17.00, 3.2% above its 12-month low of 16.47.

3.2% above its 12-month low of 16.47. CONAB, Brazil’s official crop agency, projects record soybean and corn harvests for 2026/27.

record soybean and corn harvests for 2026/27. The dollar index eased 0.45%, a small help for US grain exports.

Today’s Focus Grains split on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The soybean fund rose +0.57% and the corn fund gained +0.06%, while the wheat fund fell -0.79%. The bigger story is wheat. Its tracking fund sits 23.7% below its 28 August high, and it has shed 23.2% in 60 sessions, the steepest slide of the three grains. Behind all three sits Brazil, the world’s biggest soybean exporter. Its official crop agency expects another record harvest,. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Abundant South American supply is capping grain prices, so only a weather scare or a surge in Chinese buying is likely to lift them.

01 The session in one read

Think of the grain market as a scale with Brazil’s warehouses on one side and everyone else’s appetite on the other. On Tuesday, November 24, 2026, soybeans tipped slightly towards buyers while wheat tipped towards sellers.

Soybeans have now risen three sessions in a row, the longest run among the three. Corn has managed two, and wheat’s single down day broke no streak but extended a long slide.

Assessment — Supply glut caps grains, soybeans resist MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that plentiful Brazilian supply is pulling corn and wheat toward their lows, while soybeans find support from a gentler dollar. Soybeans are 8.0% below their 10 September high but 19.2% above their January low, a healthier position than the other two. The variable to watch is Brazil’s weather, because El Niño, a Pacific weather pattern, can disrupt harvests.

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02 The board

Each price on the board is a fund that tracks the crop, not the crop’s own price. Soybeans closed the session at US$25.89, corn at US$17.00 and wheat at US$21.35.

Over five sessions soybeans are up 0.06%, corn is down 1.45% and wheat is down 2.87%. That pattern says soybeans are stabilising, corn is drifting and wheat is still being sold.

Asset Level Change Soybeans (SOYB) US$25.89 +0.57% Corn (CORN) US$17.00 +0.06% Wheat (WEAT) US$21.35 -0.79%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-24. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81 -0.43% L 164,023 day range H 167,580 +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.43% USD / MXN 19.42 +1.29% USD / CLP 1,033 +1.62% USD / COP 3,605 +8.92% USD / ARS 1,592 +0.76% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 167,580 164,023 — IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — IPC MEX 69,932.54 +0.83% +10.84% 69,355.62 70,179 69,141 155,016,795 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.43% +9.63% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.77% +4.40% 6.52 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.42 +1.29% +5.03% 19.18 19.46 19.40 — USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% +9.80% 1,016 1,033 1,033 — USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% -4.92% 3,310 3,613 3,605 — USD/PEN 3.48 +0.72% +3.03% 3.46 3.48 3.48 — USD/ARS 1,592 +0.76% +11.77% 1,580 1,592 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% +3.70% 39.32 40.72 40.72 — USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% -7.07% 6,104 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% +73.52% 11.29 11.72 11.72 — USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% -4.42% 58.35 59.74 59.74 — USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% -9.78% 432.38 440.90 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% +2.03% 7.39 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First, supply. Brazil’s crop agency CONAB projects record soybean and corn crops for 2026/27, with soybean exports of 117.98 million tonnes, up 1.5%. Large harvests in the Southern Hemisphere, where Brazil and Argentina ship to the world, weigh on prices for months before they arrive.

Second, the dollar. The dollar index eased 0.45% to 103.85 and the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.93%, a mild tailwind because cheaper dollars make US grain more attractive abroad.

Our confidence is medium. We found no fresh Chinese purchase data or Argentine export-tax news for the session, so any China link is unconfirmed.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Soybeans are down 1.46% over 20 sessions and 5.0% over 60, corn is down 15.3% over 60 sessions, and wheat has lost nearly a quarter.

The weight of history is a modest comfort for wheat buyers of the fund. After 103 earlier falls of this size in our own price history since 2011, wheat was higher 20 sessions later in 44 cases, or 43%, with a median change of -0.7% and a worst case of -24.6%. History is not a forecast.

Corn’s 12-month low of 16.47 came on 29 June, and the fund is only 3.2% above it. The soybean fund’s January low of 21.71 is a long way down.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil gains in volume and loses in price. A bigger crop and a record export estimate help farmers and ports, but lower soybean and corn prices squeeze revenue per tonne.

Argentina competes for the same buyers, especially in soybean meal and corn. Low prices hurt its farm exports and the tax receipts tied to them.

For importers such as Mexico, which buys large volumes of US corn, cheaper grain eases feed and tortilla costs. Chilean and Peruvian food importers also benefit from lower wheat prices.

06 The names to watch

The three trackers are the cleanest read. SOYB is the one holding up best, WEAT the one under most pressure and CORN the one closest to a test of its floor.

Watch CONAB’s next monthly crop estimate, which has already trimmed total grain output to 366.1 million tonnes from 367.1 million tonnes a month earlier. Another downgrade would be the first real support for prices.

07 What would end it

For corn, the line is the 12-month low of 16.47; a close below it would open fresh lows. For soybeans, the first hurdle is the 10 September high of 28.14, and for wheat it is the 28 August high of 28.00.

The simplest end to the slide is weather. An El Niño-driven shortfall in Brazil, or visible Chinese buying, would turn the scale. Without either, supply keeps winning.

08 What to watch

Brazil weather: El Niño risk to the record soybean and corn crops.

El Niño risk to the record soybean and corn crops. CONAB estimates: The next monthly update on planting and total grain output.

The next monthly update on planting and total grain output. China demand: Any visible soybean purchases, which would lift soybeans.

Any visible soybean purchases, which would lift soybeans. Corn floor: A close below 16.47 would signal a new low.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is wheat falling faster than soybeans?

Wheat is down 23.2% over 60 sessions while soybeans are down 5.0%. Wheat is weighed by crop data and ample supply, while soybeans held steadier.

Why does Brazil matter for grain prices?

It is the world’s biggest soybean exporter, and CONAB projects record soybean and corn crops for 2026/27. More supply means lower prices.

Do these prices show the crop’s own price?

No. SOYB, CORN and WEAT are funds that track soybeans, corn and wheat, so they follow the crops closely but are not the raw prices.

What could lift grain prices?

A weather shock in Brazil, such as El Niño, or stronger Chinese buying. Without those, record supply is likely to keep a lid on prices.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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