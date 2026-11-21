A single fault on one high-voltage line cut power in several coastal communes for hours, and the utility has yet to say what caused it.

Energy: French Guiana

A fault on a 90,000-volt power line cut power in several coastal communes of French Guiana on Friday 20 November 2026, with a general outage from about 20:26 local time, according to EDF Guyane, the local arm of France’s state-controlled utility EDF. By 01:10 local time on Saturday 21 November, EDF said every customer on the coastal strip had power again.

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French Guiana is an overseas department of France on the north-east coast of South America, and most of its people live along that coastal strip. The outage lasted more than three hours in several communes (the local municipalities), and its cause is still unknown.

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Key Facts Who. EDF Guyane, local arm of state-controlled utility EDF; the prefecture, the State’s local representative.

What. Power outage along the coast from a fault on a 90,000-volt line; cause not yet established.

Where. French Guiana’s coastal strip, from Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni in the west to Cayenne and Kourou.

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

A single fault on one high-voltage line cut power in several coastal communes for hours, and the utility has yet to say what caused it.

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Two recent mass outages, in August 2022 and August 2023, both involved the high-voltage lines at the Petit-Saut dam, the territory’s main hydroelectric plant. The 2023 outage, on Sunday 27 August, cut about 80% of the grid for about 12 hours, and EDF blamed a simultaneous failure of the lines passing through the dam.

EDF’s stated aim now is to find where Friday’s fault began, and it says a line inspection will take place as soon as conditions allow. EDF’s statements do not mention the Petit-Saut dam, and the cause of Friday’s fault remains unknown.

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The first sign of trouble came at 13:18 local time on Friday, when a disruption was reported on the high-voltage network that carries power at 90,000 volts, known as HTB (high-voltage transmission). It cut electricity to part of the utility’s customers, including Cayenne island, Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni on the Suriname border and several coastal sectors, and EDF said teams were mobilised to locate the fault.

Early reports that evening gave no further information on the origin of the general outage, and the circumstances were still to be clarified. EDF’s later statement pointed to a fault on the HTB network.

At about 20:26 local time (23:26 GMT), the incident became a general outage across the coastal network, EDF Guyane said. The utility said it had identified and isolated the fault on a 90,000-volt line between Balata and Montsinery-Tonnegrande.

An Air France airliner takes off from Cayenne airport in French Guiana in July 2014 (file photo). Photo: Spotting973 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

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Power returned in stages, and EDF Guyane said the outage lasted more than three hours in several communes, and until midnight for some. The first neighbourhood to report its lights back was the route des Plages in Rémire-Montjoly, near Cayenne, at 21:50.

Other neighbourhoods around Cayenne came back through the night: La Chaumière at 22:33, Baduel at 22:51, and Suzini and Rémire Morne Coco at 00:12. The sequence shows a network restored piece by piece rather than in one step.

Kourou, home of Europe’s spaceport, had power back at 23:15, and Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni on the Suriname border followed at 23:30. The La Carapa sector, the last one listed in the live account, was reconnected at 00:57.

Cayenne had power back at 00:07 on Saturday 21 November. At 01:10, EDF said the coastal network had been restored and that all customers had regained electricity.

Cayenne’s main airport, Félix Éboué, was not put in difficulty, because a generator lights the runway for take-offs and landings. Its management said fuel stocks let the airport run on its own for several days.

The prefecture, the French State’s representative in the territory, activated the zonal operational centre, known as COZ. That is the crisis-management structure for a defence and security zone, and it works under the prefect’s authority.

EDF has not said how many customers lost power or when the line inspection will take place. The prefecture has not said how long the zonal operational centre will stay active.

More on the territory is on the French Guiana hub. Related reading covers its regional assembly and its share of France’s overseas budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the French Guiana blackout?

EDF Guyane links it to a fault on its high-voltage network but has not said what caused the fault. A line inspection is due once conditions allow.

Was Cayenne’s airport affected?

The airport said it was not put in difficulty, because a generator lights the runway. Its fuel stocks let it run independently.

Is power back to normal in French Guiana?

EDF said early on 21 November that all customers on the coastal strip had regained electricity. It has not said when the line inspection will take place.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error