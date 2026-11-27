A Virginia court has voided the sale terms that moved Libre by Nexus customer data to a successor, in a case that carries an US$811 million judgment upheld in 2025.

The E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, home of the federal district court that ruled on 9 October (Photo: Ajay Suresh, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Justice: United States

A federal judge in Virginia has declared void the parts of a 2024 company sale that handed a migrant bond firm’s customer data and collection rights to a new owner. Chief Judge Elizabeth Dillon found in an order dated Monday 30 March 2026 that the sale broke her own final judgment against Libre by Nexus, a company that sold help with immigration bonds to people held in US detention.

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The order matters because it limits what a penalised firm can pass to a successor: its customer files and the right to collect on their contracts. The underlying judgment is about US$811 million, which the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld in October 2025.

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Key Facts Who. Libre by Nexus and its buyer, Libre Immigration Services, firms that sold bond help to detained migrants.

What. A judge voided sale terms that moved customer data and collection rights to the buyer.

Money. The judgment against the Nexus defendants is about US$811 million, upheld on appeal in October 2025.

As of. Friday 27 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

A Virginia court has voided the sale terms that moved Libre by Nexus customer data to a successor, in a case that carries an US$811 million judgment upheld in 2025.

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The case began in February 2021, when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the federal consumer-finance regulator, and the attorneys general of Massachusetts, New York and Virginia sued Libre by Nexus and its parent, Nexus Services, in federal court in Harrisonburg, Virginia (Fourth Circuit opinion, 15 October 2025). Their 17-count complaint said the companies sold detainees of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) an “easy and affordable” way out of custody while charging steep fees for services they only partly provided.

Under the original 2014–2017 contract, a detainee paid 20% of the bond up front, a US$420 advance and an activation fee of up to US$460, then wore a GPS ankle monitor and paid US$420 a month, the appeals court recorded. The average immigration bond was US$7,500 in 2018 (Fourth Circuit opinion), so those first three payments alone could reach US$2,380.

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A detainee may post an immigration bond in cash or guarantee it through a surety company certified by the US Treasury, the court recorded. Neither Nexus nor Libre was a licensed bail-bond agent or such a surety, and a revised contract from late 2017 or early 2018 swapped the monitor lease for monthly “program fees”.

The facts were treated as admitted after the defendants repeatedly broke court orders in the case. The district court entered default judgment on 11 May 2023, saying that if such a sanction is ever warranted, “it is emphatically so in this case” (quoted in the Fourth Circuit opinion).

In April 2024 the court awarded about US$811 million: US$231 million in restitution to consumers and US$580 million in penalties to the CFPB and three states, the New York attorney general said. “This judgment is a victory for thousands of immigrant families who lost their life savings and were targeted and preyed on by Libre,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

The Fourth Circuit affirmed the judgment on 8 October 2025 and issued a revised opinion on 15 October. The defendants argued that the award wrongly made them repay everything they had collected, and the court called that a “confusing last-ditch effort” and rejected it.

File photo: the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan. The Libre case is heard in the federal court in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

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Libre’s business had meanwhile changed hands, because an April 2024 sale moved assets of Nexus Services and Libre by Nexus to Libre Immigration Services, Inc., the order says. On 30 March 2026 Dillon held Nexus Services, Libre by Nexus, Libre Immigration Services and two of its owners, Micheal Donovan and Evan Ajin, in civil contempt.

She declared void the sale terms that broke her judgment, including any that sold covered customer information or collection rights. She ordered Libre Immigration Services to destroy covered information and contracts, stop collecting on them and return to consumers any money it had collected.

Proof of compliance was due by Friday 17 April 2026, after which the judge said she could add sanctions, including daily fines. She declined to hold Richard Moore, the third individual defendant, in contempt, and said each held party’s contempt would end by separate order once it complied.

For consumers the mechanism is practical: a buyer that keeps a penalised firm’s contracts could go on collecting from the same families, and the order cuts that route. The US$231 million set aside as restitution is the sum the court assessed for people already harmed (New York attorney general, April 2024), but the order does not say how much of it has reached them.

As of the 30 March order, the ruling rules out leaving the data and collection rights with the new owner, and it does not undo the whole sale, only the provisions that broke the judgment. The court gave the parties a choice between accepting that the entire sale be undone and naming the provisions they say survive.

Later developments are only partly confirmed: reporting of 4 June 2026 said the defendants had filed affidavits accepting that the sale be undone and that the CFPB disputed their compliance, but no order ending the contempt could be confirmed. The order also does not say how many customers’ contracts the sale covered.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an immigration bond?

It is a guarantee that lets a detained person leave custody while an immigration case goes on. A detainee can pay in cash or use a surety company certified by the US Treasury.

What did the 30 March order change?

It declared void the sale terms that moved customer information and collection rights to Libre Immigration Services. It also told that company to stop collecting on covered contracts and return the money.

Did the court say the facts were true?

The facts were treated as admitted because of a default judgment entered as a sanction. The Fourth Circuit affirmed that judgment on appeal.

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