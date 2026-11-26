Miners bounced as Southern Copper gained 3.03% and Freeport-McMoRan 1.72%, but the copper fund is only 4.3% above its 12-month low.

Copper stood still on Wednesday while the shares of its producers jumped. That gap is the story: the metal’s price drifted, but investors in mining companies decided that the sell-off had gone far enough for a day.

The CPER fund rose +0.03%, Southern Copper +3.03% and Freeport-McMoRan +1.72%. A fund tracks futures, which are contracts to buy copper at a set future date, so it can differ from the spot price that factories actually pay.

Key Facts Copper fund: CPER, a copper futures fund, is down 19.39% in 20 sessions, 21.5% below its September peak.

CPER, a copper futures fund, is down 19.39% in 20 sessions, 21.5% below its September peak. Wednesday: the fund edged up 0.03% to US$32.51, its first rise after a 4.66% drop over five sessions.

the fund edged up 0.03% to US$32.51, its first rise after a 4.66% drop over five sessions. Miners bounced: Southern Copper rose 3.03% to US$140.99 and Freeport-McMoRan 1.72% to US$48.55.

Southern Copper rose 3.03% to US$140.99 and Freeport-McMoRan 1.72% to US$48.55. Macro pressure: US growth and inflation beat forecasts; the gold fund GLD is down 4.03% in five sessions.

US growth and inflation beat forecasts; the gold fund GLD is down 4.03% in five sessions. Floor: the fund sits just 4.3% above its 12-month low of 31.18.

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Today’s Focus Copper, the metal in power cables, electric cars and air conditioners, has lost almost a fifth of its value in a month. The CPER fund, which follows copper futures contracts rather than the metal’s spot price, closed Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at US$32.51, up only +0.03%. The sell-off has been driven less by copper’s own story than by the wider mood. Strong US data has strengthened bets that interest rates will rise (RT economic calendar, 25 November), and that has weighed on anything tied to global growth. Chile, the world’s largest producer, and Peru, also among the top three, feel this directly through their mining revenues and currencies. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A copper slump this size is a verdict on global growth and borrowing costs, and Chile and Peru sit closest to the consequences.

01 The session in one read

Assessment — Oversold, but not yet turning MEDIUM Wednesday looks like a pause inside a downtrend rather than a reversal, because the fund barely moved while fear gauges rose. The miners’ bounce shows buyers are testing the water, yet the macro pressure of rate fears is unresolved. The variable to watch is whether the copper fund holds above its 12-month low of 31.18.

Copper — the daily wrap.

02 The board

Read the board as a split screen. The metal’s proxy is flat, while the two best-known copper miners in the United States, both with large mines in Latin America, rebounded sharply after steep falls.

A rebound this size after such losses usually reflects bargain hunting and investors closing bets against the shares. It rarely marks a lasting low by itself.

03 Why it moved

First, and heaviest, is the macro squeeze. US third-quarter growth of 4.3% against 3.5% expected and core PCE inflation of 3.3% against 3.2% (RT economic calendar, 25 November) reinforced bets that US interest rates will rise, and higher rates slow factories, the biggest buyers of copper. Gold tells the same tale, with the GLD fund down 4.03% in five sessions, so this is a broad retreat from raw materials and not a copper quirk. Confidence: medium-high.

Second, China, the buyer of roughly half the world’s copper. We found no fresh Chinese demand data for the day, so we cannot say whether factory caution there added to the pressure. Confidence: low.

The usual drivers did not fully explain Wednesday. The dollar index slipped -0.11% to 103.70 and the 10-year US Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 4.86%, both normally helpful for copper, yet the metal only managed a flat close. The S&P 500 fell -0.25% to 7,183 and the VIX fear gauge rose +7.32% to 28.29, so nervousness outweighed the easier dollar and yields. Oil, via the USO fund, rose +3.29%.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. The copper fund is down 4.66% over five sessions, 19.39% over 20 and 16.8% over 60, and it sits 21.5% below its 12-month high of 41.43 reached on 22 September.

The miners have fallen further because they magnify the metal’s moves. Southern Copper is 35.1% below its 25 August high of 217.40, and Freeport-McMoRan is 39.2% below its high of 79.91 set the same day.

Our own archive since 2007 offers a modest comfort for Southern Copper. After 8 earlier falls at least as large as its 26.52% drop in 20 sessions, the shares were higher 20 sessions later in 5 of 8 cases (62%), with a median gain of 8.5% and a worst case of a 47.4% further fall.

For Freeport, the odds were a coin toss. After 14 earlier falls at least as large as its 27.10% drop, it was higher in 7 of 14 cases (50%), with a median move of -2.1% and a worst case of -61.0%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile and Peru live and die by copper. Lower prices shrink the tax and royalty income their governments collect, and they tend to weigh on the Chilean peso and the Peruvian sol, which makes imports and foreign holidays costlier for locals.

Southern Copper, with major operations in Peru and Mexico, is the most direct listed stake, and its 20-session fall of 26.52% shows how much market value has gone.

For visitors, a weaker currency can stretch a travel budget, but the reason is a slowdown in mining income, which is not good news for local jobs.

06 The names to watch

Southern Copper at US$140.99 is 13.8% above its 12-month low of 123.95, which is the level bulls need to protect. Freeport-McMoRan at US$48.55 is 18.2% above its low of 41.07.

The US Geological Survey’s annual mineral summary still ranks Chile first by a wide margin, a reminder that supply is concentrated in a few vulnerable countries. That concentration is why any strike, flood or political shock in Chile or Peru can move prices quickly, in either direction.

07 What would end it

The nearest support is the copper fund’s 12-month low of 31.18, only 4.1% below Wednesday’s close. The next resistance is far above, at the 22 September high of 41.43, about 27% higher, so recovery would need to come in stages.

What would change the picture is a calming of rate-hike fears, shown by steadier US inflation data and lower Treasury yields. Firmer Chinese factory orders would confirm it. Until then, the honest answer is that the slide is slowing but has not stopped.

08 What to watch

US inflation data: Hotter readings would raise rate expectations again and press on copper and gold.

Hotter readings would raise rate expectations again and press on copper and gold. The 31.18 floor: A close below the copper fund’s 12-month low would signal a new leg down.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is copper falling?

Mainly because strong US data has lifted bets on higher interest rates, which pushes investors out of growth-linked commodities.

Does CPER show the actual copper price?

No. It tracks copper futures contracts, so it can differ from the spot price paid for physical metal.

Which countries are most exposed?

Chile, the world’s largest producer, and Peru, also among the top three, depend heavily on copper for exports and government revenue.

Is this a buying opportunity?

Our archive shows Southern Copper was higher 20 sessions later in 5 of 8 comparable falls, but it also fell a further 47.4% in the worst case, so history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

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Source: RT close, 2026-11-25. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$32.51 +0.03% Southern Copper US$140.99 +3.03% Freeport-McMoRan US$48.55 +1.72%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61 +1.58% L 164,042 day range H 167,105 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% USD / MXN 19.59 +0.95% USD / CLP 1,038 +0.44% USD / COP 3,553 +0.84% USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P IPSA Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 167,105 164,042 — IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% — 10,331.15 10,429 10,173 — IPC MEX 69,438.37 +0.20% +12.90% 69,301.41 71,441 69,091 216,850,077 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% +2.82% 6.46 6.39 6.39 — USD/MXN 19.59 +0.95% +6.57% 19.41 19.60 19.56 — USD/CLP 1,038 +0.44% +11.03% 1,034 1,038 1,038 — USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% -6.56% 3,524 3,684 3,537 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.37% +2.89% 3.48 3.48 3.47 — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +10.68% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% +4.14% 39.24 40.72 40.70 — USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% -6.65% 6,201 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% +74.85% 11.38 11.78 11.70 — USD/DOP 59.59 +0.07% -3.96% 59.55 59.69 59.59 — USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% -9.25% 432.97 441.10 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% +2.52% 7.40 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →