Copper's fund fell for a ninth day to a six-month low as a global sell-off hit Southern Copper and Freeport-McMoRan harder than the metal.

Key Facts The copper fund CPER fell 2.49% to US$32.92 , a six-month low after nine down sessions.

, a six-month low after nine down sessions. The fund is 20.5% below its 22 September high of 41.43, a bear market.

of 41.43, a bear market. Copper miners fell harder: Southern Copper lost 5.26% and Freeport-McMoRan 6.37%.

Southern Copper lost 5.26% and Freeport-McMoRan 6.37%. This was a market-wide rout: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%.

the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 89.5% (US$47.6 million traded, 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November).

Today’s Focus Copper has fallen nine sessions in a row, and on Friday, November 20, 2026 the main copper-futures fund closed at its lowest level in at least six months. The metal that powers wires, motors and electric cars has now wiped out its 2026 gains. The shares of the world’s big copper miners fell even faster. Southern Copper, which mines heavily in Peru and Mexico, dropped 5.26%, while Freeport-McMoRan, with large Chilean and Peruvian operations, dropped 6.37%. The cause looks broader than copper. Stocks, gold and metals all sold off together as investors braced for higher interest rates, and forced selling by leveraged funds likely added to the damage. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. For Chile and Peru, which live off copper exports, a falling price cuts into tax revenue and mining profits even if the long-term demand story is intact.

01 The session in one read

Think of copper as a thermometer for the world economy, and on Friday, November 20, 2026 the reading dropped sharply. The fund that tracks copper futures, which are contracts to buy the metal at a set price on a later date, closed at its lowest in at least six months.

It is not a picture of spot copper, the price for immediate delivery. But the direction is plain: the fund has fallen 9.88% over five sessions.

Assessment — Forced selling, not a copper collapse MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that copper was dragged down by a market-wide scramble for cash as rate-hike expectations hardened, rather than by a sudden loss of demand. Miners, which are leveraged to the metal, fell about twice as hard as the fund tracking futures. The variable to watch is whether the VIX fear gauge, at 35.89, calms down.

Copper — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The miners tell the sharper story. Southern Copper has fallen 37.4% over 60 sessions and now sits 38.4% below its 25 August high of 217.40.

Freeport-McMoRan is 42.4% below its high of 79.91 from the same day, and has fallen 22.37% in five sessions. Both closed at their lowest in at least six months.

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$32.92 -2.49% Southern Copper US$134.02 -5.26% Freeport-McMoRan US$45.99 -6.37%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-20. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% USD / MXN 19.14 +0.30% USD / CLP 1,022 +0.52% USD / COP 3,483 +3.77% USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,456.71 -0.37% S&P IPSA Chile 10,350.51 +0.16% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,350.51 +0.16% — 10,333.77 10,351 10,249 — IPC MEX 68,456.71 -0.37% +11.28% 68,713.60 69,253 68,306 201,576,684 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.95 +0.24% +11.64% 5.93 5.95 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% +6.14% 6.45 6.54 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.14 +0.30% +4.51% 19.09 19.20 18.95 — USD/CLP 1,022 +0.52% +9.67% 1,017 1,023 1,012 — USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% -6.17% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — USD/PEN 3.45 +0.19% +2.23% 3.45 3.46 3.43 — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.52 -0.80% -5.52% 60.00 60.00 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, with the most weight: fear of higher interest rates. Rate-hike expectations hardened on the day, and gold fell about 4%. Higher rates make borrowing costlier and tend to slow factories and construction, the biggest users of copper.

Cause two: forced selling. The S&P 500 lost 3.70% and the VIX leapt 26.20%, a pattern in which funds sell whatever they can, including assets that are not the problem.

The usual drivers disagree with the move. The dollar index eased 0.05% and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 10 basis points to 4.94%, which would normally help copper. Our reading, held with medium confidence, is that the shock came from fear about the path of rates and a rush for cash rather than from anything specific to copper.

A third factor, China demand, is the usual swing factor for the metal, but we found no sourced evidence on the day that it changed.

China, the largest buyer of industrial metals, left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Friday: the one-year loan prime rate stayed at 3.0% and the five-year at 3.5% (RT economic calendar). That gave metals no new support from Beijing.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation that has turned into a rout. The copper fund is 17.7% lower over 60 sessions and 20.5% below its 22 September peak of 41.43.

It remains 7.0% above its 12-month low of 30.77, set on 2025-11-20 exactly a year ago. It is a bear market, meaning a fall of more than 20% from a peak.

A bear-market label matters mostly to sentiment, but a nine-day losing streak means the selling has not yet found a floor.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, with roughly 23% of global mine output, and Peru ranks among the top three. Lower prices shrink export earnings and tax take in both, and weigh on their currencies, the Chilean peso and the Peruvian sol.

Mexico gains less from copper but is exposed through Southern Copper’s operations there. Brazil is less directly involved, though weak metals tend to pull down its mining-heavy stock market.

For a traveller, a softer peso or sol makes local prices cheaper in dollars, but the gain comes from a stressed economy.

06 The names to watch

Southern Copper and Freeport-McMoRan are the two most liquid ways for foreign investors to own Latin American copper. Their drops far exceeded the fund’s, which shows how much market pain is priced into mining profits.

The 12-month lows are the lines to watch: 115.21 for Southern Copper, now 16.3% above it, and 39.63 for Freeport-McMoRan, now 16.0% above it.

07 What would end it

The copper fund’s nearest support is the 12-month low of 30.77, and resistance is the 22 September high of 41.43. A calmer VIX and clearer Federal Reserve signals on rates would be the first signs of a floor.

Our own history is a modest guide: after 6 earlier falls of at least this size, copper was higher 20 sessions later in 4 cases (67%), with a median gain of 6.0% and a worst case of 5.7% lower. That is history, not a forecast.

Southern Copper fared worse in similar cases, rising in 3 of 6, while Freeport-McMoRan rose in 6 of 13. Honest answer: it stops when the fear stops, and that depends on the Federal Reserve.

08 What to watch

Federal Reserve: Any signal on rate hikes is the main driver of this sell-off, so watch the central bank’s next meeting and statements.

Any signal on rate hikes is the main driver of this sell-off, so watch the central bank’s next meeting and statements. VIX fear gauge: At 35.89 after a 26.20% jump, a fall back would suggest forced selling is easing.

At 35.89 after a 26.20% jump, a fall back would suggest forced selling is easing. Copper fund support: The 12-month low of 30.77 is the line that, if broken, would deepen the bear market.

The 12-month low of 30.77 is the line that, if broken, would deepen the bear market. China demand: Any sign of stimulus or weaker factory orders from the largest buyer would move the metal, but none was confirmed on the day.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$47.6 million traded as of 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 89.5%, no change at 8.2%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 1.8% and a 0.25-point cut at 0.4%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on copper and the currencies of Chile and Peru.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper fall on Friday, November 20, 2026?

The best-supported reason is a market-wide sell-off tied to fears of higher interest rates, with forced selling adding pressure, held with medium confidence.

Is the copper price in this article the spot price?

No. It is a fund tracking copper futures, which are contracts for future delivery, so it can differ from the spot price.

Who produces the most copper?

Chile is the world’s largest producer, with roughly 23% of global mine output, and Peru is among the top three.

Is copper likely to rebound?

In 4 of 6 earlier falls this large in our records copper was higher 20 sessions later, but that is history and not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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