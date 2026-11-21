Key Facts The dollar traded between 3,419 and 3,477 pesos on Friday, above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10.

on Friday, above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10. We do not print a COLCAP close because we could not confirm it.

because we could not confirm it. The cause was global: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX jumped 26.20% to 35.89.

the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX jumped 26.20% to 35.89. The dollar is still more than 10% below its December 2025 peak of 3,864 pesos.

its December 2025 peak of 3,864 pesos. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, puts “no change” in Colombia’s December rate decision at 60.0% and a 0.25-point rise at 33.4% (US$44,000 traded, 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November).

Today’s Focus Colombia’s currency took the hit on Friday as investors dumped riskier markets worldwide. The dollar traded between 3,419 and 3,477 pesos (RT, Friday), above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10. Wall Street set the tone: the S&P 500, America’s main share index, fell 3.70% and the VIX, a gauge of expected market swings, rose 26.20% to 35.89 (RT, Friday close). Emerging-market currencies are often the first thing sold in such a panic. We could not confirm Friday’s closing level of the COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s biggest listed companies, nor the official peso close, so we leave both out rather than guess. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A weaker peso makes imports, foreign travel and dollar debts dearer in Colombia, whatever the share index did.

Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of the peso as a smoke alarm for global fear: it sounds first and loudest. On Friday the dollar never fell below 3,419 pesos (RT), above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10.

We do not print the COLCAP close because we could not confirm it from a second source. The last level we could confirm was 2,399.23 on Tuesday 17 November.

Assessment — A global shock, not a Colombian one MEDIUM The evidence points to world risk appetite rather than home-grown trouble. The S&P 500 fell 3.70%, the VIX surged, the gold fund fell 3.67%, and the dollar index barely moved at −0.05%, so the peso’s slide looks like a sell-off of emerging-market risk rather than a broad dollar rally. The variable to watch is whether the dollar holds above 3,400 pesos.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read COLCAP index — — Not confirmed for Friday US dollar in pesos (USD/COP) 3,419 to 3,477 — Whole Friday range above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10 Distance from 12-month high 3,864 (18 Dec 2025) — Dollar is still more than 10% below that peak Distance from 12-month low 3,044 (24 Aug 2026) — Dollar is more than 12% above that trough Key technical level 3,500 pesos per dollar — Round-number resistance; 3,400 is the first support

The table shows a currency under pressure while the share index level stays unconfirmed.

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The dollar remains below its 18 December 2025 high of 3,864 and well above its 24 August 2026 low of 3,044. The peso has given back much of its summer strength without reaching last winter’s weakness.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46 — Market breadth · 6 names 17% advancing 1 ▲ advancing5 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,483 +3.77% Brent crude 89.87 -2.29% WTI crude 83.62 +0.49% Sector heatmap · average move today Energy 0.00% ECOPETROL Industrials 0.00% TECNOGLASS Mining 0.00% BUENAVENTURA Other -2.35% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Financials -2.92% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% Ibovespa166,376.43 -0.69% Mexico 68,456.71 -0.37% S&P/BMV IPC68,456.71 -0.37% Chile 10,350.51 +0.16% S&P IPSA10,350.51 +0.16% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% -6.17% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — BRENT 89.87 -2.29% +41.80% 91.98 90.38 87.70 25,582 WTI 83.62 +0.49% +41.39% 83.21 84.07 80.78 275,335 ECOPETROL 13.37 +0.00% +35.63% 13.37 13.67 13.09 3,092,331 BANCOLOMBIA 81.53 -2.01% +34.53% 83.20 84.20 81.20 267,333 GRUPO AVAL 3.43 -4.99% -14.04% 3.61 3.60 3.42 204,484 TECNOGLASS 47.72 +0.00% +0.91% 47.72 48.05 45.87 689,243 CREDICORP 336.71 -1.76% +35.85% 342.75 346.70 333.07 394,978 BUENAVENTURA 19.61 +0.00% -14.81% 19.61 20.36 18.92 5,692,876 SOUTHERN COPPER 134.04 -5.25% +12.75% 141.46 140.48 132.73 1,779,475 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 134.04 -5.25% GRUPO AVAL 3.43 -4.99% USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% BRENT 89.87 -2.29% BANCOLOMBIA 81.53 -2.01% CREDICORP 336.71 -1.76% WTI 83.62 +0.49% COLCAP 2,452.46 — The session read The MSCI COLCAP was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 1 of 6 names higher. Energy led, while Financials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — a global sell-off hit the peso

The first and heaviest cause is a worldwide flight from risk, in which we have high confidence. The S&P 500 fell 3.70% on the session and 8.61% over five sessions, and the VIX rose 26.20% to 35.89.

Investors in such moments sell currencies of commodity-exporting, higher-risk countries first. Colombia’s peso fits that description, and the dollar index at 103.84 (−0.05%) shows this was no simple dollar rally.

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The second cause is the peso’s own momentum, with medium confidence. Traders who follow the trend added to the move once the dollar passed Thursday’s close.

The third is oil, which kept the index steady. The USO fund, a listed vehicle that tracks US crude prices, rose 1.12% on the session, though it is down 4.09% over five sessions.

The official US weekly report (eia.gov, Weekly Petroleum Status Report) showed commercial crude stocks at 417.8 million barrels, up 3.4 million on the week. That is a mildly heavy supply signal, so oil support is fragile.

Cross-asset check: the US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on America’s government borrowing, sits at about 4.9%, down about 10 basis points on the session. The gold fund GLD fell 3.67%, a sign that investors sold even traditional havens to raise cash.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note S&P 500 (US shares) 6,910 −3.70% Down 8.61% over five sessions; the main source of the shock VIX fear gauge 35.89 +26.20% Up 85.96% over five sessions Oil (USO fund) 139.63 +1.12% Cushion for Colombia; still down 4.09% over five sessions US 10-year yield about 4.9% about −10 basis points Basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point US dollar index (DXY) 103.84 −0.05% Dollar index steady; the peso move is risk selling Gold fund (GLD) US$322.87 −3.67% Havens sold too, a sign of forced selling

No verified per-company moves are available for Colombia today, so we show the forces behind the market rather than individual shares. That is the more useful read anyway.

The pattern is clear: fear soared, oil held up and the broad dollar did not move. That mix explains why the currency weakened.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change COLCAP Colombia — IPC Mexico −0.12% IPSA Chile — Merval Argentina — BVL Peru —

Mexico’s IPC slipped 0.12% to 68,629, the one regional share close we could confirm for this edition. Brazil’s B3 exchange was shut for a public holiday, and we leave the other closes blank rather than guess.

On currencies, the dollar rose 0.31% against the Mexican peso, 0.52% against the Chilean peso and 0.93% against Argentina’s peso (RT, Friday close). For readers in Mexico City, Santiago or Buenos Aires, the lesson is shared exposure: the same fear hit every currency.

06 The technical picture

Charts give readers a map, not a forecast. The first support for the dollar is the round 3,400 pesos, and below it sits the 24 August low at 3,044, which is about 11% below the bottom of Friday’s trading range.

Resistance is the round 3,500, and beyond it the 12-month high of 3,864 from 18 December 2025. Friday’s high of 3,477 sits 0.7% below 3,500.

History is not a forecast, but sharp peso falls often pause and sometimes reverse.

07 What to watch

Dollar at 3,500: A close above 3,500 pesos would signal the sell-off is turning into a trend; a return below 3,400 would suggest the panic is fading.

A close above 3,500 pesos would signal the sell-off is turning into a trend; a return below 3,400 would suggest the panic is fading. Fear gauge: The VIX at 35.89 is the global mood; a fall back would likely ease pressure on emerging currencies.

The VIX at 35.89 is the global mood; a fall back would likely ease pressure on emerging currencies. Oil supply: US crude stocks rose 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million; further builds would remove the cushion under Colombian oil earnings.

Background: Colombian Peso Slides as Dollar Hits 3,415.

Background: Colombia Stocks Fall 2.2% as Peso Holds.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Colombia’s December decision, with US$44,000 traded as of 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026. It prices “no change” at 60.0%, a 0.25-point rise at 33.4% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 5.7%.

The same site prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rise in December at 89.5% (US$47.6 million traded). These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Colombian peso trade on Friday?

The dollar traded between 3,419 and 3,477 pesos, above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10, so each dollar bought more pesos.

Why did the peso weaken?

Mainly a global sell-off of risk: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge rose 26.20%, which usually hurts emerging-market currencies first.

What does it mean for travellers and expats?

Dollars and euros stretch further in Colombia, but anyone paid in pesos or owing dollar debts faces higher costs; the dollar is still more than 10% below its December 2025 high.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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