Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,415 | Colombia Market Report, Nov 20
Key Facts
- The dollar traded between 3,419 and 3,477 pesos on Friday, above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10.
- We do not print a COLCAP close because we could not confirm it.
- The cause was global: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX jumped 26.20% to 35.89.
- The dollar is still more than 10% below its December 2025 peak of 3,864 pesos.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, puts “no change” in Colombia’s December rate decision at 60.0% and a 0.25-point rise at 33.4% (US$44,000 traded, 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November).
Today’s Focus
Colombia’s currency took the hit on Friday as investors dumped riskier markets worldwide. The dollar traded between 3,419 and 3,477 pesos (RT, Friday), above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10.
Wall Street set the tone: the S&P 500, America’s main share index, fell 3.70% and the VIX, a gauge of expected market swings, rose 26.20% to 35.89 (RT, Friday close). Emerging-market currencies are often the first thing sold in such a panic.
We could not confirm Friday’s closing level of the COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s biggest listed companies, nor the official peso close, so we leave both out rather than guess.
What matters today. A weaker peso makes imports, foreign travel and dollar debts dearer in Colombia, whatever the share index did.
01 The session in one read
Think of the peso as a smoke alarm for global fear: it sounds first and loudest. On Friday the dollar never fell below 3,419 pesos (RT), above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10.
We do not print the COLCAP close because we could not confirm it from a second source. The last level we could confirm was 2,399.23 on Tuesday 17 November.
The evidence points to world risk appetite rather than home-grown trouble. The S&P 500 fell 3.70%, the VIX surged, the gold fund fell 3.67%, and the dollar index barely moved at −0.05%, so the peso’s slide looks like a sell-off of emerging-market risk rather than a broad dollar rally.
The variable to watch is whether the dollar holds above 3,400 pesos.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|COLCAP index
|—
|—
|Not confirmed for Friday
|US dollar in pesos (USD/COP)
|3,419 to 3,477
|—
|Whole Friday range above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10
|Distance from 12-month high
|3,864 (18 Dec 2025)
|—
|Dollar is still more than 10% below that peak
|Distance from 12-month low
|3,044 (24 Aug 2026)
|—
|Dollar is more than 12% above that trough
|Key technical level
|3,500 pesos per dollar
|—
|Round-number resistance; 3,400 is the first support
The table shows a currency under pressure while the share index level stays unconfirmed.
The dollar remains below its 18 December 2025 high of 3,864 and well above its 24 August 2026 low of 3,044. The peso has given back much of its summer strength without reaching last winter’s weakness. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market Board
Colombia — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP
2,452.46
—
—
—
—
—
—
USD/COP
3,483
+3.77%
-6.17%
3,357
3,508
3,404
—
BRENT
89.87
-2.29%
+41.80%
91.98
90.38
87.70
25,582
WTI
83.62
+0.49%
+41.39%
83.21
84.07
80.78
275,335
ECOPETROL
13.37
+0.00%
+35.63%
13.37
13.67
13.09
3,092,331
BANCOLOMBIA
81.53
-2.01%
+34.53%
83.20
84.20
81.20
267,333
GRUPO AVAL
3.43
-4.99%
-14.04%
3.61
3.60
3.42
204,484
TECNOGLASS
47.72
+0.00%
+0.91%
47.72
48.05
45.87
689,243
CREDICORP
336.71
-1.76%
+35.85%
342.75
346.70
333.07
394,978
BUENAVENTURA
19.61
+0.00%
-14.81%
19.61
20.36
18.92
5,692,876
SOUTHERN COPPER
134.04
-5.25%
+12.75%
141.46
140.48
132.73
1,779,475
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — a global sell-off hit the peso
The first and heaviest cause is a worldwide flight from risk, in which we have high confidence. The S&P 500 fell 3.70% on the session and 8.61% over five sessions, and the VIX rose 26.20% to 35.89.
Investors in such moments sell currencies of commodity-exporting, higher-risk countries first. Colombia’s peso fits that description, and the dollar index at 103.84 (−0.05%) shows this was no simple dollar rally.
The second cause is the peso’s own momentum, with medium confidence. Traders who follow the trend added to the move once the dollar passed Thursday’s close.
The third is oil, which kept the index steady. The USO fund, a listed vehicle that tracks US crude prices, rose 1.12% on the session, though it is down 4.09% over five sessions.
The official US weekly report (eia.gov, Weekly Petroleum Status Report) showed commercial crude stocks at 417.8 million barrels, up 3.4 million on the week. That is a mildly heavy supply signal, so oil support is fragile.
Cross-asset check: the US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on America’s government borrowing, sits at about 4.9%, down about 10 basis points on the session. The gold fund GLD fell 3.67%, a sign that investors sold even traditional havens to raise cash.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|S&P 500 (US shares)
|6,910
|−3.70%
|Down 8.61% over five sessions; the main source of the shock
|VIX fear gauge
|35.89
|+26.20%
|Up 85.96% over five sessions
|Oil (USO fund)
|139.63
|+1.12%
|Cushion for Colombia; still down 4.09% over five sessions
|US 10-year yield
|about 4.9%
|about −10 basis points
|Basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point
|US dollar index (DXY)
|103.84
|−0.05%
|Dollar index steady; the peso move is risk selling
|Gold fund (GLD)
|US$322.87
|−3.67%
|Havens sold too, a sign of forced selling
No verified per-company moves are available for Colombia today, so we show the forces behind the market rather than individual shares. That is the more useful read anyway.
The pattern is clear: fear soared, oil held up and the broad dollar did not move. That mix explains why the currency weakened.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|—
|IPC
|Mexico
|−0.12%
|IPSA
|Chile
|—
|Merval
|Argentina
|—
|BVL
|Peru
|—
Mexico’s IPC slipped 0.12% to 68,629, the one regional share close we could confirm for this edition. Brazil’s B3 exchange was shut for a public holiday, and we leave the other closes blank rather than guess.
On currencies, the dollar rose 0.31% against the Mexican peso, 0.52% against the Chilean peso and 0.93% against Argentina’s peso (RT, Friday close). For readers in Mexico City, Santiago or Buenos Aires, the lesson is shared exposure: the same fear hit every currency.
06 The technical picture
Charts give readers a map, not a forecast. The first support for the dollar is the round 3,400 pesos, and below it sits the 24 August low at 3,044, which is about 11% below the bottom of Friday’s trading range.
Resistance is the round 3,500, and beyond it the 12-month high of 3,864 from 18 December 2025. Friday’s high of 3,477 sits 0.7% below 3,500.
History is not a forecast, but sharp peso falls often pause and sometimes reverse.
07 What to watch
- Dollar at 3,500: A close above 3,500 pesos would signal the sell-off is turning into a trend; a return below 3,400 would suggest the panic is fading.
- Fear gauge: The VIX at 35.89 is the global mood; a fall back would likely ease pressure on emerging currencies.
- Oil supply: US crude stocks rose 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million; further builds would remove the cushion under Colombian oil earnings.
Background: Colombian Peso Slides as Dollar Hits 3,415.
Background: Colombia Stocks Fall 2.2% as Peso Holds.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Colombia’s December decision, with US$44,000 traded as of 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026. It prices “no change” at 60.0%, a 0.25-point rise at 33.4% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 5.7%.
The same site prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rise in December at 89.5% (US$47.6 million traded). These prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the Colombian peso trade on Friday?
The dollar traded between 3,419 and 3,477 pesos, above Thursday’s market close of 3,415.10, so each dollar bought more pesos.
Why did the peso weaken?
Mainly a global sell-off of risk: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge rose 26.20%, which usually hurts emerging-market currencies first.
What does it mean for travellers and expats?
Dollars and euros stretch further in Colombia, but anyone paid in pesos or owing dollar debts faces higher costs; the dollar is still more than 10% below its December 2025 high.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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