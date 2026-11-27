Key Facts Colombia’s official dollar rate (TRM) rose 1.08% to 3,630.89 pesos on 26 November, the highest since 30 May.

rose 1.08% to 3,630.89 pesos on 26 November, the highest since 30 May. Six straight rises: the dollar costs 9.14% more pesos than a week ago.

the dollar costs 9.14% more pesos than a week ago. Wall Street was closed for Thanksgiving, so Colombia’s spot market traded on a next-day settlement basis.

so Colombia’s spot market traded on a next-day settlement basis. We could not verify a COLCAP close, Colombia’s main stock index, for Thursday, so we print none.

Colombia’s main stock index, for Thursday, so we print none. Mexico’s peso also weakened, while Brazil’s real and Argentina’s shares rallied on Thursday.

Today’s Focus Colombia’s peso slid to its weakest official level since May, a move that makes imports, travel abroad and dollar debts noticeably dearer. The Superintendencia Financiera, the financial regulator, set the official rate, the TRM, at 3,630.89 pesos per US dollar for use on 26 November, up 1.08% from 3,592.03 (Superintendencia Financiera, 26 November 2026). The TRM is based on the previous day’s trading, so it reflects 25 November. The TRM has risen for six business days in a row and is 9.14% above its level a week ago and 14.98% above a month ago. It is the highest since 30 May 2026, when it closed at 3,678.15. Trading on Thursday itself was unusual: with US markets closed for Thanksgiving, the spot dollar traded on a next-day settlement basis. Reported closing prices differ between sources, so we rely on the official rate. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A dollar costing 14.98% more pesos than a month ago squeezes Colombian importers and borrowers, while visitors and remittance receivers paid in dollars get more pesos.

Colombia’s peso and the dollar.

01 Colombia’s official dollar rate hits a six-month high

The TRM in force on 26 November, based on 25 November trading, was 3,630.89 pesos per dollar, up 1.08% from 3,592.03 (Superintendencia Financiera). It is the sixth consecutive rise and the first time above 3,600 since late May.

The dollar was 3,326.96 pesos a week ago, so the rise is 303.93 pesos or 9.14% in seven days (Superintendencia Financiera). One month ago it stood near 3,158 pesos.

Thursday’s own spot trading will set the TRM for 27 November, which is due after this report.

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Assessment — A sharp slide that has not yet shown a turn MEDIUM Six straight rises and a nearly 15% move in a month make this one of the fastest peso falls of the year. We rate this medium confidence because we could not tie the move to a single trigger on a day with thin US-holiday trading. The variable to watch is whether the dollar breaks above the 30 May level of 3,678.

02 The numbers: six rises, six-month high

Measure Level Change Read TRM, 26 November 3,630.89 +1.08% Highest since 30 May TRM, 25 November 3,592.03 — Previous official rate TRM, a week ago 3,326.96 +9.14% Change from a week ago to now TRM, a month ago about 3,158 +14.98% Change from a month ago to now TRM, 30 May 2026 3,678.15 −1.3% Nearest peak; dollar is 1.3% below it

The table tells a simple story: the official rate has climbed fast and is close to its May level (Superintendencia Financiera). One more rise of about 1.3% would match it.

The COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s largest listed companies, has no verified Thursday close in our data, so we do not print one. Brazil, Mexico and Chile also had a holiday-thinned session.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46 — Market breadth · 6 names 83% advancing 5 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,547 -2.03% Brent crude 91.92 -2.84% WTI crude 85.17 +1.78% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +3.24% TECNOGLASS Energy +3.13% ECOPETROL Financials +1.28% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Mining 0.00% BUENAVENTURA Other -0.35% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 176,799.84 +6.07% Ibovespa176,799.84 +6.07% Mexico 70,563.45 -1.13% S&P/BMV IPC70,563.45 -1.13% Chile 10,541.09 +1.20% S&P IPSA10,541.09 +1.20% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/COP 3,547 -2.03% -5.02% 3,621 3,554 3,482 — BRENT 91.92 -2.84% +45.60% 94.61 92.04 89.77 18,069 WTI 85.17 +1.78% +45.22% 83.68 85.29 83.16 93,017 ECOPETROL 13.34 +3.13% +35.06% 12.93 13.42 12.71 1,404,794 BANCOLOMBIA 82.67 +0.60% +31.87% 82.17 83.17 79.87 371,191 GRUPO AVAL 3.52 +3.23% -15.38% 3.41 3.55 3.26 239,776 TECNOGLASS 57.28 +3.24% +16.73% 55.48 57.86 54.12 986,680 CREDICORP 351.13 +0.00% +37.23% 351.13 352.50 331.93 482,189 BUENAVENTURA 20.29 +0.00% -16.43% 20.29 20.57 19.07 2,205,286 SOUTHERN COPPER 140.99 +0.00% +10.29% 140.99 141.24 130.31 2,602,777 Largest moves today TECNOGLASS 57.28 +3.24% GRUPO AVAL 3.52 +3.23% ECOPETROL 13.34 +3.13% BRENT 91.92 -2.84% USD/COP 3,547 -2.03% WTI 85.17 +1.78% BANCOLOMBIA 82.67 +0.60% COLCAP 2,452.46 — The session read The MSCI COLCAP was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 5 of 6 names higher. Industrials led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Caribbean Group Massy’s Profit Falls 54% Read →

03 What we know about the peso’s slide

Colombia sells oil abroad, so crude prices matter for the dollars flowing into the country. The US Energy Information Administration reported commercial crude stocks at 418.9 million barrels in the week to 20 November, up 1.1 million (EIA, 25 November).

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Higher stocks normally weigh on oil prices, which would reduce Colombia’s dollar income. We could not confirm other drivers for the move.

Mauricio Acevedo, currency strategist at Corfi, the investment bank Corficolombiana, explained that on a next-day day all spot trades can be agreed but are settled the following day (Corfi comment, 26 November). Hedging trades can still be quoted and closed.

04 Colombia’s peso is not alone in weakness

Country Dollar rate Change Read Mexico USD/MXN 19.71 +0.58% Peso weaker Chile USD/CLP 1,040.5 +0.15% Peso weaker Argentina USD/ARS 1,601.5 −0.2% Peso steady after seven losses

Mexico’s and Chile’s pesos also lost ground on Thursday, while Argentina’s wholesale dollar fell about 0.2% (RT and Buenos Aires closes, 26 November). Brazil’s real strengthened after Lula named banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco as finance minister.

05 Colombia in the regional pack

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +6.07% IPSA Chile +1.20% Merval Argentina +3.2% IPC Mexico −1.13%

Brazil’s Ibovespa jumped 6.07%, Chile’s IPSA rose 1.20% and Mexico’s IPC fell 1.13% (RT closes, 26 November). Argentina’s Merval rose about 3.2% (Buenos Aires exchange close).

Colombia’s COLCAP is missing from the table because we could not verify its Thursday close.

06 What the chart levels say

The nearest ceiling for the dollar is the 30 May level of 3,678.15 (Superintendencia Financiera). The nearest floor is the round 3,500 level.

A close below 3,500 would suggest the 20-session surge is unwinding, while a break above 3,678 would mark a new phase.

07 What to watch

The 3,678 level: A rate above the 30 May level would mark a new six-month high.

A rate above the 30 May level would mark a new six-month high. Oil prices: Crude is the anchor for Colombian dollar inflows; US markets reopen on Friday.

Crude is the anchor for Colombian dollar inflows; US markets reopen on Friday. The 3,500 line: A drop below this round number would suggest the surge is unwinding.

A drop below this round number would suggest the surge is unwinding. Brazil and Mexico data: Brazil’s IGP-M inflation (forecast 0.94) and Mexico’s trade balance (forecast 2.077) are due on 27 November (RT economic calendar).

Background: Colombian Peso Weakens to 3,592 per Dollar.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,500.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Colombia’s TRM?

The TRM is the official representative market exchange rate certified by the Superintendencia Financiera. For 26 November it was 3,630.89 pesos per US dollar.

How far has the peso fallen?

The TRM is 9.14% above its level a week ago and 14.98% above a month ago. It is the highest since 30 May 2026.

Why can’t you give the COLCAP close?

We could not verify an official COLCAP close for 26 November, so we do not print one.

What does it mean for visitors and expats?

A dollar buys more pesos, so Colombia is cheaper for visitors paid in dollars. Imported goods and dollar debts cost Colombians more.

Market data: The Rio Times; official rates from Superintendencia Financiera

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