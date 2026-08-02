Atacama Lithium: US$3 Billion Plan to End Freshwater Use

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.01% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,226▲ 0.72% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.86▼ 0.09% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,666 ▲ 0.29% ETH 1,865 ▼ 0.93% SOL 73.72 ▲ 0.37% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.39% BNB 589.37 ▲ 0.31% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.45% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.37% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.42% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.00% LTC 44.41 ▼ 0.50% BCH 213.57 ▲ 0.49% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.65% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.27% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.14% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.80% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.55% AAVE 92.65 ▲ 0.71% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.51▼ 0.26% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.15▼ 0.19% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.27% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.43% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.23% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.26% USD/MXN 17.31 ▼ 0.01% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,229 ▲ 0.82% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.58% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.86 ▼ 0.09% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,666 ▲ 0.29% ETH 1,865 ▼ 0.93% SOL 73.72 ▲ 0.37% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.39% BNB 589.37 ▲ 0.31% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.45% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.37% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.42% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.00% LTC 44.41 ▼ 0.50% BCH 213.57 ▲ 0.49% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.65% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.27% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.14% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.80% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.55% AAVE 92.65 ▲ 0.71% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.51 ▼ 0.23% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1513 ▼ 0.12% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4046 ▲ 0.21% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Chile Analysis

Atacama Lithium: US$3 Billion Plan to End Freshwater Use

By · August 2, 2026 · 8 min read

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Mining · Salar de Atacama, 2 August 2026

Key Facts

Project — Novandino Litio, the Codelco–SQM joint venture, has entered its roughly US$3 billion Salar Futuro plan into Chile’s environmental review system.

Timeline — The plan would extend lithium output at the Salar de Atacama from a current horizon near 2030 out to 2060.

Technology — It centres on direct lithium extraction (DLE), which reinjects lithium-depleted brine back into the aquifer.

Water — Novandino proposes a transition of about seven years to phase out continental freshwater use, replacing it with recovered process water.

Filing — The environmental impact study reached Chile’s SEIA in mid-2026, opening a multi-year assessment.

Communities — Indigenous Lickanantay (Atacameño) groups have long contested brine extraction’s effect on the salt flat’s water balance.

Stakes — The water case, not the tonnage, is widely seen as deciding whether Atacama keeps its social licence.

The future of Atacama lithium may be decided less by how much metal Chile can pump than by how much water it can keep in the ground. Novandino Litio — the joint venture that binds state copper giant Codelco to producer SQM — has filed a plan worth about US$3 billion, named Salar Futuro, to run the world’s most prized lithium brine field out to 2060. Its central promise is a technology bet: direct lithium extraction that returns depleted brine to the aquifer rather than leaving it to evaporate.

Chile’s Atacama Lithium Plan: US$3 Billion Bet on Water
Chile’s Atacama Lithium Plan: US$3 Billion Bet on Water
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A US$3 billion bid to run Atacama to 2060

Novandino Litio, the operating company created by the Codelco–SQM partnership, has submitted an environmental impact study for a project it calls Salar Futuro. The filing, lodged with Chile’s environmental assessment system (SEIA) in mid-2026, carries an estimated price tag of about US$3 billion, according to Mining.com and BNamericas.

The plan’s headline aim is continuity. Current permits authorise brine extraction at the Salar de Atacama to roughly 2030; Salar Futuro would extend and reshape the operation through 2060. That is a three-decade horizon for a deposit that ranks among the world’s largest and lowest-cost sources of the battery metal.

The timing is deliberate. Chile is rebuilding its lithium industry around a public–private model in which Codelco takes a controlling stake in the Atacama operation from 2031, with SQM staying on as an operating partner. Salar Futuro is the vehicle meant to carry that arrangement into the next generation.

The wider backdrop is demand. Lithium underpins the batteries in electric vehicles and grid storage, and Chile has long been one of the metal’s largest suppliers. Extending Atacama’s life to 2060 is a bet that the world will still want the salt flat’s output decades from now, and that Chile can produce it on terms its own citizens will accept.

Why water, not tonnage, is the story

For years the debate over Atacama lithium was framed in tonnes. Salar Futuro shifts the axis to water. The salt flat sits in one of the driest places on Earth, and the conventional way of producing lithium there — pumping brine into vast ponds and letting the sun evaporate it — consumes volumes of liquid that the desert does not replace.

Researchers estimate that producing a single tonne of lithium carbonate the traditional way evaporates on the order of half a million litres of brine. Multiplied across decades of output, that adds up to what hydrologists describe as an effectively irreversible drawdown from the basin.

That is the pressure point Salar Futuro is designed to answer. Novandino is not primarily selling more lithium; it is selling a promise to make each tonne with far less water taken permanently out of the system. In a region where lagoons and flamingo habitat depend on a delicate balance, the distinction is everything.

Live Company IntelligenceSociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA ADR B — the full investor dossierInside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks — plus the latest Rio Times coverage.
S
◆ Live Company Intelligence
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile
NYSE: SQMSQM-BBasic MaterialsSpecialty Chemicals7,773 employees
$19.15B
Market cap
Analyst target $84.78

Wall Street view

3.9Moderate Buy/ 5
10 Buy5 Hold1 Sell
Avg. price target $84.78  ·  +17% vs 200-day

Valuation & profitability

Market cap$19.15B
Revenue (TTM)$5.30B
P / E ratio23.4
Profit margin15.4%
Return on equity13.4%

Price & risk

52-wk low
$35.4852-wk high
$97.29
Beta (volatility)0.99
200-day average$72.61

Revenue trend · 6y

20202025
Latest $4.57B

Ownership

Institutions34.2%
Shares outstanding143M
Top holderBaillie Gifford & Co Limited.
Institutional holders5+ funds

Dividend

Yield1.5%
Payout ratio26.1%
Fwd. annual$1.03
What Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile does. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, and iodine and its derivatives in Chile, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, Prop, and Prohydric…
Data: EODHD fundamentals (SQM.US) · figures in USD · as of 3 Aug 2026More company intelligence →

The technology bet: direct extraction and reinjection

At the centre of the plan is direct lithium extraction, or DLE. Rather than relying on open-air evaporation, DLE uses chemical or membrane processes to pull lithium selectively from the brine. The depleted brine that remains is then reinjected into the aquifer instead of being left to evaporate away.

Novandino has paired DLE with forced evaporation and membrane steps in a hybrid design, and has proposed a transition of about seven years during which the operation would progressively cut its use of continental freshwater until it is eliminated, substituting water recovered in the process.

If it works at scale, reinjection is the difference between an operation that mines water and one that borrows it. That single engineering choice is what the company is asking regulators, and communities, to believe in.

DLE is not yet proven at the volumes Atacama demands, and cost, energy use and recovery rates remain open questions. The environmental study is where those claims will be stress-tested rather than simply asserted.

Novandino will also have to show that reinjection does not simply move the problem, for instance by altering brine chemistry or pressure in ways that harm the aquifer over time. Those are the second-order questions a rigorous review is meant to surface.

The social licence question

The Salar de Atacama is not empty land. It is the territory of the Lickanantay, or Atacameño, peoples, whose communities have for years contested the effect of brine and freshwater extraction on lagoons, vegetation and the fragile hydrology of the basin.

In the Atacameño view, often expressed in consultations and litigation, the salt flat’s brine and its freshwater are part of a single living system; disturb one and you disturb the whole. Long-running disputes over aquifers such as the Monturaqui–Negrillar–Tilopozo system have fed a broader distrust of company monitoring data.

This is why reinjection is as much a political proposition as a technical one. Salar Futuro must pass through environmental review and Indigenous consultation, and its fate is likely to turn on whether affected communities accept that returning depleted brine to the ground genuinely protects the water they depend on.

Trust is the scarce resource. Years of disputes over monitoring data and lagoon levels mean that promises alone will not settle the question; communities will look for independent verification and enforceable commitments. For Novandino, winning that argument matters as much as proving the engineering, because a permit granted over community objections would be a fragile kind of victory.

The Codelco–SQM alliance under scrutiny

Salar Futuro is also the first big test of the alliance itself. Codelco, the state copper miner, and SQM, the incumbent lithium producer, agreed to jointly operate the Atacama concession, an arrangement that gives the state majority control while keeping SQM’s operational know-how in place.

The joint venture inherits both SQM’s production base and its baggage: a history of environmental scrutiny and community mistrust that a change of ownership does not erase. A smooth environmental approval would validate the model; a contested one would expose its fault lines.

For Chile, the stakes reach beyond one company. The government has staked its national lithium strategy on the idea that the state can capture more value while doing less harm. Readers following the country’s mining policy will recognise the pattern: technology and social licence, not reserves, are now the binding constraint.

What regulators will weigh

Chile’s SEIA process is lengthy, and a project of this scale can spend years in assessment, with rounds of questions, community consultation and possible conditions. Approval is not a formality, and the water claims will draw the closest reading.

Regulators will look for evidence that reinjection does what Novandino says, that freshwater use really falls to zero on the promised timeline, and that monitoring will be independent and transparent. Investors, meanwhile, will watch whether DLE can deliver the recovery rates and costs that justify a US$3 billion outlay.

The outcome will ripple outward. As other producers across Latin America weigh similar technology, Atacama is fast becoming the reference case for whether desert lithium can be produced without draining the desert.

Key Facts

Investment. about US$3 billion, as reported by Mining.com and BNamericas.

Operator. Novandino Litio, the Codelco–SQM joint venture.

Horizon. extends Salar de Atacama production from roughly 2030 to 2060.

Core technology. direct lithium extraction with reinjection of depleted brine.

Water plan. a transition of about seven years to end continental freshwater use.

Status. environmental impact study submitted to Chile’s SEIA in mid-2026.

Figures reflect company filings and press reports as of 2 August 2026 and may change during environmental review.

This is reporting, not investment advice. Confirm current figures with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Salar Futuro?

Salar Futuro is a roughly US$3 billion project filed by Novandino Litio, the Codelco–SQM joint venture, to continue and modernise lithium production at Chile’s Salar de Atacama. It would extend operations from a current horizon near 2030 out to 2060 and shift the process toward direct lithium extraction. The plan entered Chile’s environmental assessment system in mid-2026, where it faces a multi-year review that includes Indigenous consultation.

What is direct lithium extraction (DLE)?

Direct lithium extraction uses chemical or membrane technologies to separate lithium from brine without relying mainly on open-air evaporation ponds. In Novandino’s design, the lithium-depleted brine is reinjected into the aquifer rather than left to evaporate. Supporters say DLE can sharply cut water loss and land use, though the technology is still being proven at the very large scale that the Salar de Atacama requires, and its costs and recovery rates remain under scrutiny.

Why is water the main concern at the Salar de Atacama?

The salt flat lies in an extremely arid basin where evaporated brine and freshwater are not naturally replenished. Traditional lithium production can evaporate on the order of half a million litres of brine per tonne of lithium carbonate, which hydrologists describe as an effectively irreversible loss. Indigenous Atacameño communities argue the salar’s waters form one connected system, so extraction that lowers water levels threatens lagoons, vegetation and the wider ecosystem.

Who owns Novandino Litio?

Novandino Litio is the operating company created by the partnership between Codelco, Chile’s state-owned copper producer, and SQM, the established lithium miner at the Salar de Atacama. Under the agreement, the state takes a controlling stake in the Atacama operation from 2031 while SQM continues as an operating partner. The arrangement is central to Chile’s national lithium strategy, and Salar Futuro is its first major project.

When could the project be approved?

There is no fixed date. Chile’s environmental assessment system (SEIA) can take years for a project of this size, with rounds of questions, public participation and Indigenous consultation before any decision. Regulators may approve the plan, reject it, or attach conditions. Because the water and reinjection claims are central and contested, most observers expect a detailed and closely watched review rather than a quick sign-off.

Related reading

Connected Coverage

Locarno Latin American Films Take over Swiss Festival 2026

Chile’s Tax Overhaul Is Almost Law: What Changes for Foreign Residents

Sources: Chile’s SEIA.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

In depth

Read More from The Rio Times

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Related Articles

Business

Chile Imacec June 2026 Surges 2.4%, Avoiding Recession

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Chile

Chilean Retailer Ripley Corp Regains A+ Rating as Debt Falls

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Chile

Banco de Chile Adds US$53 Million to Provisions in the Second Quarter

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Chile

LATAM Airlines to Add SES Wi-Fi on 60+ New Jets by 2026

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read
Editor's Pick

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.