Chile Water Utility Stakes Sale Could Raise US$150 Million

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Rio Business · Chile, 3 August 2026

Key Facts —What. Chile’s government is studying the sale of the state’s minority stakes in the country’s main water utilities. —Companies. the roughly 5% holdings cover Aguas Andinas, Esval, Essbio and Suralis, the former Essal. —Vehicle. the shares are held through Corfo, the state development agency. —Proceeds. a sale of the listed stakes could raise close to US$150 million, excluding unlisted Suralis. —Mechanism. the disposal could proceed via stock-exchange auctions, without a law or a vote in Congress. —Confirmation. economy and mining minister Daniel Mas said the plan is being analysed under President José Antonio Kast. —Trade-off. some shares carry special rights over water concessions and water-use decisions that would be surrendered.

Chile’s plan to sell its water utility stakes has moved from idea to active study, with the government examining the disposal of the state’s minority holdings in the country’s largest sanitation companies to raise cash and shrink its footprint in business.

A water reservoir in Chile. The state is studying the sale of its minority utility stakes. (Photo: internal archive)

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A First Step in a Wider Asset Review

Chile’s government has confirmed it is studying the sale of the state’s minority stakes in the country’s main water utilities, a move designed to raise cash and pare back the state’s presence in business.

Economy and mining minister Daniel Mas said the plan is being analysed as a first stage, describing it as part of a deeper review of state assets under President José Antonio Kast aimed at freeing up resources for those most in need.

The idea is not new in Chile, where water services were largely privatised from the late 1990s, but returning to the market for the remaining slivers of state ownership would close a chapter left open for more than a decade.

The state’s role in water dates back to the era when public bodies built and ran the networks. Successive governments then sold most of those assets to private and foreign investors, leaving Corfo with only the residual stakes now under review.

Corfo’s role today is largely that of a passive minority holder. It no longer manages the utilities day to day, which is part of the government’s argument that the stakes can be sold without changing how the companies are run.

Critics counter that ownership and influence are not always the same thing, and that even a passive stake can carry symbolic and strategic value in a sector as sensitive as water. That argument is likely to feature prominently in the coming debate.

Which Companies, and How Big the Stakes

The holdings in question are small. Through the state development agency Corfo, the government owns close to 5% each of Aguas Andinas, Esval, Essbio and Suralis, the former Essal.

Those stakes are the residue of an earlier sell-down. Most of the state’s water shares were sold during Sebastián Piñera’s first government to help fund reconstruction after the 2010 earthquake, leaving only the minority positions in place.

Aguas Andinas, which serves greater Santiago, is the largest and most closely watched of the group. Esval and Essbio cover the Valparaíso and Biobío regions, while Suralis operates in the south of the country.

Together the four companies serve a large share of Chile’s urban population, from the capital to the regions. That reach is why even minority state holdings attract attention: they touch a service every household depends on, closely regulated by the state.

Aguas Andinas is publicly listed and closely followed by the market, while Suralis sits outside the exchange, which is why it falls out of the headline valuation. The distinction matters for how, and how quickly, any sale could be carried out.

How Much It Could Raise

According to estimates cited in Chilean media, selling the stakes in Aguas Andinas, Esval and Essbio could raise close to US$150 million. Suralis is excluded from that figure because it does not trade on the stock exchange.

It is a modest sum against Chile’s overall budget, but the government frames it as part of a broader effort to strengthen public finances by disposing of assets it considers idle or inefficiently used.

Finance minister Mario Marcel had already signalled in April that the government was weighing the sale of various state assets, though the water stakes had not been named publicly until now.

The government has been candid that the motive is fiscal. Facing pressure to fund priorities without adding to the deficit, it is looking across the state’s portfolio for assets it can sell without disrupting essential services, and the water stakes fit that description.

The approach mirrors moves elsewhere in the region, where governments under budget strain have looked to trim minority holdings in listed firms. What makes water different in Chile is the political charge attached to the resource itself.

Key Facts —The assets. State stakes of about 5% each in Aguas Andinas, Esval, Essbio and Suralis. —The holder. Chile’s state development agency, Corfo. —The proceeds. Close to US$150 million from the listed stakes, excluding unlisted Suralis. —The mechanism. Auctions on the Santiago stock exchange, without a law or a congressional vote. —The trade-off. Loss of special rights over water concessions and water-use transfers. — Details reflect Chilean government statements and reporting as of 3 August 2026 and remain under study.

A Sale That Skips Congress

Crucially, the disposal would not need a new law or a vote in Congress. Because the holdings are minority stakes in listed companies, they could be sold through auctions on the Santiago stock exchange.

Corfo is expected to assess that mechanism over the coming weeks. Using market auctions would let the government move relatively quickly and avoid a drawn-out legislative fight over the future of water services.

That procedural ease is part of the appeal for an administration keen to show results, but it also limits the scope for public debate about parting with the shares.

Auctioning listed shares is also a familiar route in Chile, which has a deep local capital market and a history of privatisations. Institutional investors, including pension funds, are likely buyers, which could ease execution but would concentrate ownership further in private hands.

Pension funds already hold sizeable positions in the listed utilities, so a state exit would likely deepen an existing pattern rather than introduce new owners. Regulators would continue to set tariffs and standards regardless of who holds the shares.

For households, the immediate impact of any sale would be limited, since prices are set by regulation rather than ownership. The debate is therefore more about strategic control than about bills, though critics will frame it in both terms.

The Veto Rights on the Table

The stakes are not purely financial. Some of the shares carry special rights linked to decisions on water concessions and on the transfer of water-use rights, a sensitive matter in a country that has faced years of drought.

Selling would mean surrendering those rights. Officials quoted in Chilean reporting argue the powers have never actually been exercised and that oversight of the sector rests mainly with the water services regulator.

Critics are likely to see it differently, viewing even unused veto rights as a lever the state should keep over a resource as strategic as drinking water. That tension will frame the political debate.

Water security has moved up the agenda after years of drought in central Chile, sharpening sensitivity to anything touching the resource. Even a technical change in ownership can become a lightning rod when the underlying commodity is as politically charged as drinking water.

Consumer groups and some lawmakers are likely to press for guarantees on price and service before any sale proceeds. The government will need to show that giving up its stake does not weaken oversight of a monopoly service.

Much will depend on the detail of any transaction, including whether the state attaches conditions to the sale. A clean auction would be simplest to execute, but a structured deal could address some of the political concerns about relinquishing control.

Whatever form it takes, the plan puts water back at the centre of Chilean economic debate. For a resource that has already reshaped the country’s politics, even a modest sale of minority shares will be scrutinised well beyond its price tag.

The Politics of Selling Water Stakes

Water is charged terrain in Chile. The constitutional debates of recent years put ownership and management of water at the centre of national politics, and any move by the state to exit even minority positions will draw scrutiny.

For the Kast government, the sale fits a wider narrative of shrinking the state and prioritising spending on those it describes as most in need. For opponents, it risks looking like a giveaway of strategic influence for a one-off gain.

With the mechanism still under study and no timetable confirmed, the plan remains a proposal rather than a done deal. Its progress will be an early marker of how far the new government intends to push its asset review.

The debate also arrives early in the Kast government’s term, making it a signal of intent. How ministers handle the water stakes will shape expectations about which other state assets could follow, from stakes in other companies to under-used property.

For now, officials stress that nothing has been decided and that Corfo must still weigh the mechanism and timing. The plan is real and advancing, but it remains a study rather than a scheduled sale.

This is reporting, not investment advice. Confirm current figures with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Chile planning to sell? The government is studying the sale of the state’s minority stakes, about 5% each, in water utilities Aguas Andinas, Esval, Essbio and Suralis.

How much could the sale raise? Estimates put the proceeds at close to US$150 million from the three listed companies, with unlisted Suralis excluded.

Who holds the stakes? The shares are held through Corfo, Chile’s state development agency, and date from an earlier privatisation completed under a previous government.

Does the sale need congressional approval? No. As minority stakes in listed firms, they could be sold via stock-exchange auctions without new legislation.

What rights would the state give up? Some shares carry special rights over water concessions and water-use transfers, which the state would surrender in a sale.

Related reading

Sources: Daniel Mas, economy and mining minister.

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