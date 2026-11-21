Key Facts The peso closed at 1,580 per US dollar , its weakest in at least 12 months.

, its weakest in at least 12 months. That is 16.6% above its 12-month low of 1,355, set on 13 April.

of 1,355, set on 13 April. Wall Street’s rout set the tone: the S&P 500 fell 3.70%, the VIX hit 35.89.

the S&P 500 fell 3.70%, the VIX hit 35.89. Argentine shares in New York fell: Galicia 3.0%, YPF 2.9%, Banco Macro 3.2%, Supervielle 5.3%.

Galicia 3.0%, YPF 2.9%, Banco Macro 3.2%, Supervielle 5.3%. We do not print a Merval close because our two data sources disagreed.

because our two data sources disagreed. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, puts Argentina’s 2026 inflation at 30.0% to 34.9% with 94.8% probability (US$107,000 traded, 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November).

Today’s Focus Argentina’s peso ended the session at 1,580 to the US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months. That is 16.6% above its 12-month low of 1,355, set on 13 April. The Merval — Buenos Aires’s main stock index, a basket of the biggest listed companies — traded under the same cloud. Our two data sources disagreed on its exact settle, so the live board above carries the number rather than a guess from us. The main cause was global. Wall Street’s tech-led sell-off pushed investors out of riskier markets, and Argentina is among the first places they leave. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Argentine companies listed in New York fell too: the iShares MSCI Argentina fund ARGT lost 3.0% (RT, Friday close). Local news could not outrun a worldwide rush for cash. What matters today. A weaker peso at a 12-month extreme, set against a global fear spike, tells you the market is reacting to the world first and to Buenos Aires second.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of Argentina’s market as a small boat on an ocean swell: when the global tide drops, it feels it first. This session followed that script.

The peso slid to 1,580 per dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months. The dollar has now risen five sessions in a row, a climb of 2.32% over those five sessions.

Argentine shares listed in New York fell across the board. Grupo Galicia lost 3.0% and YPF 2.9%, while the bank Supervielle lost 5.3% (RT, Friday close).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

We do not print a Merval settle here, because our two data sources gave different closes for the day. The live board above carries the confirmed figure.

Assessment — Global fear, not local policy, drove it MEDIUM The evidence for a global cause is strong: US stocks fell hard, the VIX jumped, the gold fund fell 3.67% and Colombia’s peso weakened against the dollar. The evidence for a local cause is thinner: we found no confirmed local trigger for Friday. The variable to watch is the VIX, the Wall Street fear gauge, which closed at 35.89 — while it stays that high, the peso and Argentine shares stay under pressure.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval — — Live board carries the close; our sources conflicted on the settle Session range — — Not confirmed, so left blank US dollar vs peso 1,580 pesos +0.93% Weakest peso close in at least 12 months Five sessions 1,580 pesos +2.32% Five rises in a row 52-week positioning 1,355 to 1,580 +16.6% Dollar now 16.6% above its 13 April low and at its 12-month high Key technical level 1,580 pesos — Resistance is the 12-month high; support is 1,355

The peso is the cleaner story. At 1,580 per dollar it sits at the very top of its 12-month range of 1,355 to 1,580.

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The dollar is up 3.29% over 20 sessions and 4.4% over 60 sessions, so this is a slow grind rather than a lurch. What a weaker peso means for Argentines paid in pesos: dearer imports and dollar debts, while exporters and visitors paid in dollars gain. For a visitor, each dollar buys more pesos, though local prices rise too.

The Merval row and the session range stay blank on purpose. A wrong index level is worse than an empty cell.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — Market breadth · 11 names 64% advancing 7 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Brent crude 89.87 -2.29% Soybeans 1,221 +1.08% Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +2.03% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Utilities +0.76% PAMPA, CEPU Energy +0.29% YPF, TGS Consumer Disc. 0.00% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Telecom -0.36% TELECOM ARG Financials -0.59% GGAL, COME, BYMA Mining -3.58% TXAR Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% Ibovespa166,376.43 -0.69% Mexico 68,456.71 -0.37% S&P/BMV IPC68,456.71 -0.37% Chile 10,350.51 +0.16% S&P IPSA10,350.51 +0.16% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — YPF 5,825 +0.43% +4.57% 5,800 5,955 5,645 1,949,024 GGAL 4,560 +0.16% -37.53% 4,553 4,650 4,365 4,121,106 PAMPA 4,405 +1.79% -17.35% 4,328 4,460 4,200 2,391,550 TXAR 700.50 -3.58% -12.02% 726.50 736.50 700.50 1,735,146 ALUAR 865.00 +2.19% -17.75% 846.50 867.00 832.00 904,703 TGS 6,985 +0.14% -22.95% 6,975 7,060 6,555 256,827 CEPU 1,755 -0.28% -19.36% 1,760 1,785 1,721 1,047,038 MIRGOR 1,680 +0.00% -92.90% 1,680 1,730 1,620 18,550 COME 27.43 +0.81% -58.87% 27.21 27.90 26.20 10,099,363 LOMA NEGRA 2,855 +1.87% -16.03% 2,803 2,880 2,700 336,770 BYMA 203.00 -2.75% -29.80% 208.75 218.00 197.50 6,281,827 TELECOM ARG 3,468 -0.36% -3.52% 3,480 3,545 3,328 87,380 GLOBANT 41.63 +0.00% -33.79% 41.63 44.91 39.12 3,946,638 MERCADOLIBRE 1,355 0.00% -30.58% 1,355 1,391 1,334 1,048,067 Largest moves today TXAR 700.50 -3.58% BYMA 203.00 -2.75% ALUAR 865.00 +2.19% LOMA NEGRA 2,855 +1.87% PAMPA 4,405 +1.79% USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% COME 27.43 +0.81% YPF 5,825 +0.43% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 7 of 11 names higher. Materials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — a global sell-off meets local doubts

Cause one, high confidence: a global sell-off. In the latest settled session the S&P 500, the benchmark of 500 large US companies, fell 3.70%, and the Nasdaq, home of the big technology firms, fell 5.28%.

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 26.20% to 35.89. When fear spikes, investors trim emerging markets first, which fits Colombia’s peso weakening against the dollar and the Chilean peso falling to a 12-month low.

Cause two, medium confidence: Argentina’s own assets sold off harder than the world. The ARGT fund fell 3.0%, and Banco Macro, Galicia and YPF shares in New York fell 3.2%, 3.0% and 2.9%.

Cause three is the peso’s momentum. The dollar has risen five sessions in a row, which pulls in traders who follow the trend.

The cross-asset check says this was not a strong-dollar story. The dollar index, which tracks the US dollar against major currencies, was at 103.84, down 0.05%, and the US 10-year yield was about 4.9%, down about 10 basis points.

The gold fund GLD fell 3.67%, which is odd for a fearful day. Our best-supported reading, at medium confidence, is that investors sold whatever they could to raise cash.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Grupo Galicia (GGAL) NYSE −3.0% Largest private bank by trading YPF (YPF) NYSE −2.9% State-linked oil and gas giant Pampa Energía (PAM) NYSE −2.3% Power and gas producer Banco Macro (BMA) NYSE −3.2% Bank BBVA Argentina (BBAR) NYSE −3.9% Bank Supervielle (SUPV) NYSE −5.3% Bank, after a 10.4% fall on Thursday Telecom Argentina (TEO) NYSE −4.7% Telecoms group Edenor (EDN) NYSE −5.9% Power distributor, the weakest of the group Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) NYSE −3.6% Gas pipeline operator

Every name on the list fell. Grupo Galicia, the biggest bank, lost 3.0%, and the power distributor Edenor lost 5.9%.

These are the New York prices of Argentine companies, not Buenos Aires closes, which we could not confirm. Shares listed abroad trade with the peso and with Wall Street, so they show how foreign investors saw Argentina.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Merval Argentina — IPC Mexico −0.12% IPSA Chile — COLCAP Colombia — BVL Perú Peru —

Mexico’s IPC fell 0.12% to 68,629, the one regional close we could confirm for this edition. Brazil’s B3 exchange was shut for a public holiday, and we leave the other closes blank rather than guess.

Currencies were more uniform: the dollar gained 0.52% on the Chilean peso and 0.31% on the Mexican peso, and the Colombian peso also weakened. Readers in Bogotá, Santiago or Mexico City saw the same pressure as Buenos Aires, just milder, except in Colombia, where it was stronger.

06 The technical picture

The peso’s chart has a clear ceiling: 1,580 per dollar is both today’s close and the 12-month high. A move above it would put the round 1,600 in view.

The floor is far away. The 12-month low is 1,355, set on 13 April, and the next round number, 1,500, is a psychological marker that now sits well below the market.

For the Merval we give no levels, because our sources did not agree on the settle. Chart readers should use the confirmed close on the live board.

Globally, the S&P 500 is 11.6% below its 52-week high of 7,819, with its 52-week low at 6,344. Does this stop? Streaks end when fear fades, and a VIX settling well below 35.89 would be the first sign.

07 What to watch

The 1,580 ceiling: A close above the 12-month high of 1,580 would extend the peso’s slide and bring 1,600 into view.

A close above the 12-month high of 1,580 would extend the peso’s slide and bring 1,600 into view. Wall Street’s fear gauge: The VIX at 35.89 is the main driver; a sustained fall would ease pressure on emerging markets.

The VIX at 35.89 is the main driver; a sustained fall would ease pressure on emerging markets. Buenos Aires on Monday: Watch whether the Merval, the main index of Buenos Aires, follows the New York-listed shares lower when local trading resumes.

Watch whether the Merval, the main index of Buenos Aires, follows the New York-listed shares lower when local trading resumes. New York-listed Argentine shares: The ARGT fund fell 3.0%; a rebound would signal that foreign selling is easing.

Background: Argentina Stocks Fall 1% as Peso Slides.

Background: Argentina Airport Operator Sales Rise 14%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on Argentina’s annual inflation for 2026, with US$107,000 traded as of 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026. It prices a rate of 30.0% to 34.9% at 94.8%, 35% to 39.9% at 4.7% and 25% to 29.9% at 1.0%.

The same site prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rise in December at 89.5% (US$47.6 million traded). These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Argentine peso do?

The peso closed at 1,580 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months. It is 16.6% weaker than at its 13 April level of 1,355.

Why did Argentine assets come under pressure?

Mainly a global sell-off led by US technology shares, with the VIX fear gauge at 35.89. Argentine shares listed in New York fell 2.3% to 5.9%, adding to the pressure.

What is the Merval?

The Merval is Buenos Aires’s main stock index, tracking the biggest listed companies, including YPF, Grupo Galicia, Banco Macro and Pampa. The live board above carries its confirmed close.

Is the peso weakness good news for visitors?

Each dollar buys more pesos, so a dollar budget stretches further. Local prices also rise over time, so the gain can fade.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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