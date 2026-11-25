A life-size printed skull and jaws bring a rare record to a classroom: sharks gathering in one Brazilian cove, and a gap between global and national views of how threatened they are.

Environment: Brazil

On 25 May 2023, a drone counted up to 113 sharks together in a cove in Brazil’s Ilha Grande Bay, off Rio de Janeiro state, a 2025 paper reports. In September 2026, a life-size 3D-printed replica of a shark skull, and two jaw replicas, made in Rio, were, according to their maker, put on show at Rio Ocean Week, a marine festival at Rio’s Museu do Amanhã (Museum of Tomorrow).

The replicas are a hook for a bigger story: why sharks gather in one cove, and why Brazil and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global conservation body, rate them differently. Behind it sits a count with real limits.

Key Facts Species. Blacktip and spinner sharks, large coastal species, gather in Piraquara de Fora cove from April to September.

Replicas. Three life-size replicas made in Rio were, their maker says, shown at Rio Ocean Week.

Status. The global conservation union IUCN rates blacktips Vulnerable; Brazil’s national list omits them.

Safety. The project says no incidents between sharks and people have been recorded in the region.

As of. 25 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

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A life-size printed skull and jaws bring a rare record to a classroom: sharks gathering in one Brazilian cove, and a gap between global and national views of how threatened they are.

Ibracon, the Brazilian Institute for Nature Conservation, runs the Ilha Grande Bay Sharks Project with oil company Petrobras as partner. Tribuna do Sertão, a regional Brazilian news site, reported on 7 June 2026 that the team has studied the sharks for over three years.

The paper, in the peer-reviewed journal Aquatic Conservation, has seven authors including project scientist Leonardo Mitrano Neves of the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro. It calls the gatherings the first recorded in the south-west Atlantic, and Ibracon helped fund it.

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José Truda Palazzo Jr., who conceived the project, said on 7 June 2026, in Tribuna do Sertão (our translation), that the bay and its cove “have already won international recognition as a vital area for the survival of blacktip sharks”. He sees the species as a future ecotourism draw, and fisher training is planned.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on 17 July 2026, citing the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the body behind the global Red List, that over one third of shark species face extinction. Brazil bans targeted shark fishing, but unprotected sharks may be landed as bycatch (accidental catch).

ImaginaTech, a Rio 3D-printing company, says in a blog post of 3 October 2026 that the project asked in August 2026 for full-size replicas for children’s education. Founder Marcus Trindade says it printed a great hammerhead’s chondrocranium, or cartilage skull, at 77 cm, plus tiger shark and blacktip jaws at 44 cm and 23 cm.

Trindade says the pieces stood at the project’s stand at Rio Ocean Week, held 17 to 20 September 2026 at the Museu do Amanhã (Museum of Tomorrow), where visitors could hold the tiger shark jaw. Diário do Rio, a Rio news site, confirmed the dates on 8 September 2026, but The Rio Times has not confirmed the replica details with the project.

What the Count Does and Does Not Show

By our calculation, dividing the one-day maximum of 113 by the average of 17.2 sharks on drone surveys of the cove (strips of sea about 1.2 km long and 300 m wide, flown from 2020 to 2024, per the fact sheet of the IUCN Shark Specialist Group, the global expert network, linked here) gives about 6.6 times a typical count. The same sheet says drones found aggregations on all 57 strips flown between April and mid-September, out of 69 flown in total, so by our reading the cove is a recurring seasonal site.

Tribuna do Sertão wrote that the cove holds “the largest concentration ever observed” of the species in the South Atlantic, wording the paper does not use. The count mixes blacktip and spinner sharks, which drones cannot tell apart, so in our reading it is not a single-species headcount.

The 2025 paper logged gatherings in 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024, always between April and September. Local fishers told its authors that sharks gathered in the bay before the nuclear plant was built, the paper says.

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The cove lies partly inside the Tamoios Ecological Station, a federal no-take marine protected area, beside a nuclear plant whose cooling water warms the surface by about 3°C, the paper says. Warmth may not explain everything: the fact sheet records over 50 blacktips by drone in July 2024 outside the warm zone.

Cartilage rarely survives as a fossil, the Brazilian edition of National Geographic reported on 2 October 2019. John Maisey, a palaeontologist at the American Museum of Natural History not involved in the study, said then of digital scans of Moroccan Devonian shark fossils, in our translation from the Portuguese text of National Geographic Brasil: “We are seeing a renaissance of anatomy.”

That 2019 comment concerns fossils, not the replicas, and we found no current independent expert assessing their accuracy. The claim that replicas let children handle fragile cartilage comes from the company, and who paid for them is not stated.

Replica jaws of a tiger shark (44 cm, left) and a blacktip shark (23 cm, right). Photo: ImaginaTech archive (provided to The Rio Times)

Threatened Globally, Not on Brazil’s List

The blacktip is Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, the fact sheet and the paper say, citing the 2020 assessment. Brazil’s Environment Ministry list of threatened fish, a ministerial order, Portaria GM/MMA no. 1.667 of 27 April 2026, omits it but lists the spinner shark as Vulnerable and the great hammerhead as Critically Endangered.

The paper, citing ICMBio, Brazil’s federal conservation agency, in 2024, gives the blacktip as Near Threatened nationally, so calling it threatened with extinction, as Tribuna do Sertão did, holds globally but not nationally. The spinner shark, which shares the cove, is rated Vulnerable on both lists.

The project expects its females to stay in the bay until October 2026, Tribuna do Sertão reported on 7 June 2026. On the paper’s seasonal pattern, in our reading rather than a scheduled event, the next aggregation season opens in April 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do sharks gather in Piraquara de Fora?

The 2025 paper documents recurring seasonal gatherings of blacktip and spinner sharks but does not settle why. Warm water from a power plant may play a part, yet sharks were also found outside the warm zone.

Is the blacktip shark threatened?

It is rated Vulnerable on the global IUCN Red List, but it is not on Brazil’s national threatened list. The answer therefore depends on which list you use.

Have specialists checked the replicas?

The Rio Times found no independent assessment of their accuracy. Their maker says they were printed from scientific scans supplied by the project.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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