Nexa Resources and Buenaventura rebounded on Monday 23 November 2026 as stocks surged and fear eased, but both remain deep below their 12-month highs.

Zinc — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Nexa: the Peru and Brazil zinc miner rose 9.70% to US$10.40 (RT, Monday close).

the Peru and Brazil zinc miner rose 9.70% to US$10.40 (RT, Monday close). Buenaventura: Peru’s gold and silver miner rose 5.41% to US$20.67, still 52.7% below its high.

Peru’s gold and silver miner rose 5.41% to US$20.67, still 52.7% below its high. Trigger: the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%.

the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%. Gold: the gold fund GLD rose 3.14%, which helped Buenaventura.

the gold fund GLD rose 3.14%, which helped Buenaventura. Caution: Nexa remains 37.8% below its 12-month high of 16.72, set on 6 May.

Today’s Focus Zinc-linked mining shares snapped back on Monday 23 November 2026, but the rebound follows a long slide. Nexa Resources closed at US$10.40, a day change of +9.70%, while Buenaventura finished at US$20.67, a day change of +5.41%. The trigger was a broad relief rally. Wall Street’s S&P 500 surged 4.73% in one session, and the VIX, a gauge of how nervous investors are, fell 25.83%. Neither stock is zinc itself. They are shares of companies that dig it up, so they move with the metal but also with the stock market, and Monday was mostly about the stock market. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A one-day jump from a stressed market does not repair months of damage, and both names must hold recent lows to prove the bounce is more than relief.

01 The session in one read

Think of a spring held under water: when the pressure eases, it pops up. That is Monday’s story for mining shares.

Nexa Resources, which mines zinc in Peru and Brazil, and Buenaventura, Peru’s big precious-metals miner, both bounced as US stocks staged their strongest session in this data set.

For a foreign reader the lesson is simple: these shares are a way to bet on Latin American metals, but they respond to global mood as much as to the zinc price.

Assessment — A relief bounce, not a reversal MEDIUM Monday looks like investors buying back beaten-down shares as fear drained from markets, not like fresh good news for zinc. Nexa and Buenaventura had fallen too far, too fast, and a market-wide rally was enough to lift them, so the variable to watch is whether the S&P 500 and the VIX hold their calmer tone.

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02 The board

Nexa Resources closed at US$10.40 (+9.70%), its first up day in a row after a long stretch of losses. Buenaventura closed at US$20.67 (+5.41%), also on a one-session winning run.

Nexa’s gain was the larger of the two, which is typical for a smaller, more heavily indebted-to-the-cycle zinc specialist when markets turn.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$10.40 +9.70% Buenaventura US$20.67 +5.41%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-23. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05 -0.95% L 164,129 day range H 166,374 +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD / MXN 19.17 +0.05% USD / CLP 1,017 -0.59% USD / COP 3,505 +0.64% USD / ARS 1,580 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P IPSA Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 166,374 164,129 — IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% — 10,350.41 10,453 10,368 — IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% +10.93% 68,629.46 69,681 68,823 134,200,665 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% +5.79% 6.49 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.17 +0.05% +3.78% 19.16 19.19 19.15 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% +8.33% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% -5.71% 3,483 3,505 3,505 — USD/PEN 3.45 -0.06% +4.42% 3.46 3.45 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,580 -0.02% +10.88% 1,580 1,580 1,580 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.00% +3.55% 40.61 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +0.00% -9.94% 6,212 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +0.00% +72.93% 11.64 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% -4.66% 59.52 59.54 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +0.00% -9.48% 441.73 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +0.00% +2.09% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 23, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: a market-wide relief rally. Media reports on Monday tied the rebound in stocks to Nvidia news, and the numbers fit, with the S&P 500 up 4.73% and the VIX down 25.83%.

Second: gold’s snap-back. Gold bounced after its worst week since March, and the gold fund GLD rose 3.14%, which helps Buenaventura because gold and silver drive much of its revenue.

The conflicting signals: the dollar index rose 0.49%, which normally weighs on metals priced in dollars, and the US 10-year yield stood near 4.95%. Oil also fell 4.49% in the USO fund, which usually hints at weaker growth.

The best-supported reading is that investors bought back shares they had sold in panic, a process called short covering, and ignored the dollar for a day. We have medium confidence in that, because we have no verified settled zinc price for the session to test a metal-specific cause.

04 The trend behind it

The bounce sits inside a bruising stretch. Nexa fell 2.44% over five sessions, 10.65% over 20 sessions and 22.1% over 60 sessions, and it sits 66.4% above its 12-month low of 6.25 from 24 November 2025.

Buenaventura is in worse shape: down 12.86% over five sessions, 27.32% over 20 and 41.1% over 60, and only 5.4% above its 12-month low of 19.61 set on Friday 20 November.

So this is a continuation of a downtrend with a sharp counter-move, not a new phase.

Our own price history adds a sober note. After Nexa’s earlier 47 falls of this size, it was higher 20 sessions later in 22 of 47 cases (47%), with a median move of -1.9% and a worst case of -57.0%.

For Buenaventura, the picture is harsher: in 9 earlier cases it was higher 20 sessions later in only 2 (22%), with a median of -4.0%, a worst case of -28.1% and a best of +17.4%. History is not a forecast, but it says a first up day rarely ends a slide.

05 What it means for Latin America

Peru is the centre of this story. Nexa runs the Cerro Lindo and Cerro Pasco mines there, and Buenaventura is the country’s best-known listed miner, so both feed Peruvian tax receipts and jobs.

In Brazil, Nexa’s Aripuanã mine produced 13,000 tonnes of zinc in the third quarter, matching its best quarter, and its smelters were recovering. That gives the company some operating strength behind a weak share price.

Bolivia and Mexico are also major zinc producers, but we found no fresh output data for either, so we make no claim about them. For a Lima or São Paulo investor, the point is that local miners are swinging with Wall Street’s mood, not just with local metal fundamentals.

06 The names to watch

Nexa Resources is the purer zinc play. Mechanical completion of its Cerro Pasco integration project in Peru is on track for December, but environmental approvals have slipped to March or April 2027, which is the risk to watch.

Buenaventura is more a gold and silver story, so its next moves depend on whether the gold rebound lasts, with the GLD fund’s 3.14% gain a test of that. An industry brief ahead of LME Week 2026 flagged record-low treatment charges, the fees miners pay smelters, and war-hit supply chains, a backdrop worth tracking for zinc.

07 What would end it

For Nexa, support is the 12-month low of 6.25, and the round number of 10 is the nearest line to watch. Resistance is the 12-month high of 16.72.

For Buenaventura, support is Friday’s low of 19.61, and the round number of 20 is the immediate hurdle. Resistance is the February high of 43.67.

We have no verified dated event to name, so the honest answer is that the slide stops when the stock market stays calm and the dollar stops rising. A renewed jump in the VIX would put both names back under pressure.

08 What to watch

Market fear: Whether the VIX stays below Monday’s calmer level, because miners followed it.

Whether the VIX stays below Monday’s calmer level, because miners followed it. The dollar: The dollar index rose 0.49% on Monday; further gains would weigh on metals.

The dollar index rose 0.49% on Monday; further gains would weigh on metals. Gold: The GLD fund’s 3.14% jump needs follow-through to support Buenaventura.

The GLD fund’s 3.14% jump needs follow-through to support Buenaventura. Support levels: Nexa at 6.25 and Buenaventura at 19.61, the 12-month lows to defend.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did zinc miners rise on 23 November 2026?

Mostly because of a broad stock market rally and a sharp drop in the VIX fear gauge, not because of a zinc-specific event.

Are Nexa and Buenaventura the same as zinc prices?

No. They are company shares that tend to follow metals, but they also respond to the stock market, debt and company news.

Is the downtrend over?

Not yet. Both shares remain far below their 12-month highs, and in our history rebounds after falls this steep were followed by gains in only a minority of cases.

Which Latin American countries matter for zinc?

Peru, Bolivia and Mexico are major producers, and Nexa also operates in Brazil.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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