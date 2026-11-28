Buenaventura rose 7.39% and Nexa Resources 5.18% on Friday, 27 November, as metals rallied, though both zinc proxies remain far below their highs.

Key Facts Buenaventura’s New York shares rose 7.39% , yet stay 50.1% below their February high.

, yet stay 50.1% below their February high. Nexa Resources, a Peru-and-Brazil zinc producer, gained 5.18% to US$10.96 .

. A wider metals bounce lifted both : copper rose 2.31% as short sellers retreated.

: copper rose 2.31% as short sellers retreated. Fear eased : the VIX fell 11.16% and the S&P 500 rose 1.60%.

: the VIX fell 11.16% and the S&P 500 rose 1.60%. The damage is far from repaired: Nexa is 8.67% lower over 20 sessions.

Today’s Focus Latin America’s two best-known zinc stocks bounced hard on Friday, November 27, 2026. Buenaventura, the Peruvian miner, gained +7.39%, and Nexa Resources, which runs zinc mines in Peru and smelters in Brazil, added +5.18%. The best-supported reason is a broad rush back into industrial metals. copper had a sharp jump as short sellers closed bets, and global shares rallied. Zinc matters because it coats steel to stop rust, so demand follows construction and car-making, where China dominates. Peru, Bolivia and Mexico supply much of the world’s ore, which is why these shares act as proxies for the metal. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. One strong day is not a recovery. Both stocks are still deep below their highs, and the dollar and bond yields moved against them. What matters today. A China-led risk rally gave zinc miners a lift, but they remain far below their highs, and the next test is whether the buying lasts.

01 The session in one read

Miners that had been punished for weeks were suddenly bought on Friday, November 27, 2026. Buenaventura rose +7.39% and Nexa Resources rose +5.18%, each its second straight gain.

Zinc is a plain metal with a big job: it is melted onto steel to galvanise it, meaning to protect it from rust. That ties its fortunes to building sites, bridges and car factories.

Assessment — A relief rally, not yet a turn MEDIUM The move fits a broad metals bounce led by copper and China headlines, with falling fear gauges adding fuel, rather than anything specific to zinc. Because the dollar and yields rose and still did not stop it, we judge this as short-covering and risk appetite, with medium confidence. The variable to watch is whether China follows its promise with concrete support for stocks and construction.

Zinc — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Nexa Resources closed at US$10.96 and Buenaventura at US$21.79, both US dollar prices for shares that stand in for the metal rather than its spot price. Buenaventura’s jump was the larger, which is typical of a stock that had fallen further.

Over five sessions Nexa is up 10.04%, against 2.64% for Buenaventura. The gap shows Nexa’s rebound began earlier, while Buenaventura’s is mostly Friday’s burst.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$10.96 +5.18% Buenaventura US$21.79 +7.39%

Sources RT close, 2026-11-27. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35 -0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% USD / CLP 1,030 -1.06% USD / COP 3,473 -2.15% USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — IPSA 10,718.92 +1.69% — 10,541.04 10,744 10,626 — IPC MEX 71,637.33 +1.83% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% -1.67% 6.38 6.21 6.02 — USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — USD/CLP 1,030 -1.06% +11.22% 1,041 1,038 1,027 — USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% -6.99% 3,550 3,547 3,462 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.09% +3.07% 3.47 3.47 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% +3.73% 39.22 40.70 40.69 — USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% -6.98% 6,219 6,405 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% +75.10% 11.42 11.80 11.78 — USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% -3.14% 58.00 60.44 59.52 — USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% -9.73% 428.88 441.10 440.56 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% +2.17% 7.39 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First, and heaviest, was a risk-on day. The S&P 500 rose 1.60% to 7,297 and the VIX fell 11.16%, after dropping 33.66% over five sessions, so investors were shedding caution and buying cyclical assets, those that rise and fall with the economy.

Second was China. Gold and silver rose, and copper jumped as short sellers retreated; zinc shares tend to travel with copper because both depend on Chinese construction and manufacturing.

The usual drivers disagreed. The dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.03 and the 10-year yield rose 8 basis points, both normally a drag on metals, yet the shares jumped. Our reading is short-covering plus the China headline, with medium confidence; Fed rate-hike worries remain the risk to it.

04 The trend behind it

Friday’s bounce sits inside a long slide. Nexa is 34.4% below its 12-month high of 16.72 set on 6 May 2026, and 17.8% lower over 60 sessions, although it is 58.2% above its 12-month low of 6.93 from 2 December 2025.

Buenaventura is 36.3% lower over 60 sessions and 50.1% below its February peak, having touched its 12-month low of 19.61 on 20 November 2026. It is now 11.1% above that floor.

This looks like a bounce within a downtrend, not a new phase.

05 What it means for Latin America

Peru is the centre of this story: Nexa’s mines at Cerro Lindo, Atacocha and El Porvenir and Buenaventura’s operations make mining a pillar of Peruvian exports and tax income. Higher metal prices help the government’s budget and the sol, though one day of share gains changes little.

Mexico and Bolivia are also major zinc producers, and their mining firms and state revenues benefit when China’s appetite returns. Brazil gains through Nexa’s smelters, which earn more when zinc and fees improve.

For investors in Lima, Mexico City or São Paulo, the lesson is that these shares react to Beijing’s policy as much as to local news.

06 The names to watch

Nexa Resources is the cleaner zinc proxy, since zinc is the core of its business. History shows that after earlier falls of 8.7% over 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 26 of 53 cases (49%), with a median of -0.3% and a worst case of -54.5%; history is not a forecast.

Buenaventura mixes gold, silver and copper, so it moves with all metals. After earlier falls of 21.0% in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 16 of 28 cases (57%), with a median of +2.3% and a worst case of -28.1%.

07 What would end it

The rally fails if China’s promise stays words, if the dollar keeps rising, or if the 10-year yield, now 4.94%, climbs further on Fed hike fears. Support sits at Buenaventura’s 19.61 low and Nexa’s 6.93 low; resistance is the 16.72 and 43.67 highs, a long way off.

The nearest catalysts are Chinese policy follow-through, the next US jobs and inflation reports, and the Fed’s December meeting. The honest answer: the bounce can run a few sessions, but only a lasting copper and China recovery would end the slide.

08 What to watch

China support: Whether Beijing turns its stock-market vow into measures that reach construction and metals demand.

Whether Beijing turns its stock-market vow into measures that reach construction and metals demand. Copper: Zinc shares followed copper’s sharp jump; a reversal would remove the main prop.

Zinc shares followed copper’s sharp jump; a reversal would remove the main prop. Fed and yields: Hike fears and a 10-year yield of 4.94% are the main threat to metals.

Hike fears and a 10-year yield of 4.94% are the main threat to metals. Nexa and Peru: Any news on mine output in Peru and Brazil.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did zinc miners rise on Friday, November 27, 2026?

A broad metals rally, driven by copper’s sharp jump and falling market fear, lifted Nexa Resources and Buenaventura.

Are these shares the zinc price?

No. They are proxies: shares of producers that tend to move with the metal but also reflect company news and other metals.

Why does zinc matter?

Zinc coats steel to prevent rust, so demand follows construction and manufacturing, especially in China.

Is this the start of a recovery?

Not yet. Nexa is 34.4% below its 12-month high and Buenaventura 50.1% below its peak, so the move is a bounce inside a downtrend.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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