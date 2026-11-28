A shorter clock to appeal means less time to find a lawyer, and about 170,000 appeals a year now pass through the Board.

A USCIS Application Support Center in Jamaica, Queens, New York (Photo: Tdorante10, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Immigration: United States

The US Justice Department has cut the time to appeal most immigration judge rulings from 30 days to 10, starting with decisions issued on Thursday 17 December 2026. The change applies to appeals of immigration judge rulings in almost every kind of case, whoever files them, and it is not limited to people held in detention.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), the Justice Department unit that runs the US immigration courts, published the final rule in the Federal Register, the US government’s daily legal gazette, on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It governs appeals to the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA), the nation’s top immigration appeals body, which reviews rulings by immigration judges, the Justice Department officials who hear deportation and other immigration cases.

Key Facts Who. The Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), the Justice Department’s immigration court agency, issued the rule.

What. Most appeals to the Board of Immigration Appeals must be filed within 10 days, not 30.

Where. Nationwide: immigrants and DHS, the US immigration enforcement agency, are both covered.

When. Published Tuesday 17 November 2026; applies to decisions issued from Thursday 17 December 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 20:40 GMT.

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A shorter clock to appeal means less time to find a lawyer, and about 170,000 appeals a year now pass through the Board.

The Justice Department brought back the 10-day deadline, which also applied under a 1987 rule, in an interim rule published on 6 February 2026, and a group of legal-aid organisations sued. In Amica Center for Immigrant Rights v. EOIR, a lawsuit by a legal-aid group, a federal court in Washington, DC, cancelled three of its provisions on 8 March 2026 because the department had skipped the public-comment step that US law requires.

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The final rule follows 1,615 public comments, and the department says it now cures that defect. It says it acted because the Board’s backlog of undecided appeals grew from 35,837 at the end of fiscal 2017 (the US government year that starts on 1 October) to 325,774 at the end of fiscal 2026, and wrote that it had issued the interim rule “in an effort to address lengthy and unprecedented appeal backlogs at the Board.”

The Rule Reaches Far Beyond Detention

The final rule applies to appeals of immigration judge decisions in almost all kinds of cases, whoever files them, and detained people are only one group among many. The one exception is an asylum case in which the judge decided an asylum application and did not turn it down under one of three bars, namely a safe-third-country agreement (a deal letting the US send applicants to another country), the one-year filing deadline or an earlier denial; that whole case keeps 30 days.

The Board received 169,538 appeals in fiscal 2026, according to EOIR’s own statistics generated on 22 October 2026, so the scale is about 170,000 appeals a year, not millions of people. TRAC, a Syracuse University data centre, separately counted 3,037,800 active cases in the immigration courts at the end of September 2026, which is the whole court backlog and not the number touched by this rule.

Two other changes arrive with the shorter deadline. Any argument not raised in the written notice of appeal is lost, and a single Board member will dismiss most appeals within 15 days of filing, unless the full Board votes to take the case.

Emilie Raber, a senior attorney at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, a legal-aid group, said when the groups sued in February that the interim version “makes a mockery of due process.” She added that children, detained people, people without a lawyer and speakers of rare languages “will be disproportionately harmed.”

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The Justice Department answers that the 10-day limit, with the other changes, is the best way to handle the backlog. It also says that if the unique circumstances of a case warrant, the Board can still accept a late appeal under its existing “equitable tolling” standard, a doctrine that excuses a missed deadline in exceptional cases.

A federal courtroom in San Francisco. (File photo, Wikimedia Commons)

What It Means for Latin American Families

TRAC data show who dominates the removal docket. Through September 2026, immigration judges ordered 180,403 Mexicans, 104,328 Venezuelans, 99,858 Hondurans, 97,600 Guatemalans and 54,696 Colombians deported (through removal or voluntary-departure orders) in fiscal 2026.

Only 23.4% of people had a lawyer when a removal order was issued in September. Those are deportation orders, not appeals, so they show who is most likely to need an appeal rather than how many will file one.

The 10-day clock runs from the date of the judge’s decision, so the days between a ruling and a filing are the ones that now matter.EOIR publishes a List of Pro Bono Legal Service Providers, updated on 18 November 2026 and issued each January, April, July and October.

It names non-profits and attorneys who have committed at least 50 hours a year of free help before a given immigration court. This article is not legal advice, and the rule’s text and EOIR’s pages are the place to check a specific deadline.

The next fixed date is 17 December, when the 10-day clock starts for new decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who does the 10-day appeal deadline apply to?

It applies to appeals of immigration judge decisions in almost every kind of case, whether an immigrant or DHS files them. Asylum cases decided on the merits, not turned down under one of three bars, keep 30 days.

When does the new deadline start?

The rule takes effect on Thursday 17 December 2026 and applies to decisions issued from that date. Earlier decisions keep the 30-day deadline.

Where can immigrants find free legal help?

EOIR publishes a List of Pro Bono Legal Service Providers on justice.gov/eoir, arranged by immigration court. Check it for the court handling your case.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: EOIR final rule, 91 FR 73876 (Federal Register, 17 November 2026); EOIR appeals statistics (22 October 2026); EOIR pro bono list (18 November 2026); court filings in Amica Center v. EOIR; TRAC data (September 2026); Amica Center press release (27 February 2026) · Federal Register · EOIR statistics · EOIR pro bono list · TRAC

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