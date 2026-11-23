The US$205 billion is a legal ceiling on DFC's exposure worldwide, not an Africa budget and not money already spent.

Place de la Nation in N'Djamena, Chad, pictured at the Dary festival in 2018 (file photo). The photo does not show any travel advisory. Photo: Yacoub Doungous / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Africa: US Investment

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Washington’s government-owned overseas investment agency, can commit up to US$205 billion worldwide. Congress set that ceiling in December 2025, and a DFC executive described its Africa business this month.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The ceiling is a worldwide limit, not money set aside for Africa. DFC’s own release of 18 December 2025 calls it a “Maximum Contingent Liability”, the cap on what the agency may have at risk.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. DFC, the US government’s overseas investment agency, led by chief executive Ben Black.

What. A worldwide investment cap of US$205 billion, authorised through 31 December 2031.

Africa. DFC’s Jim Kelly says it has more than US$14.5 billion committed in Africa.

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

The US$205 billion is a legal ceiling on DFC’s exposure worldwide, not an Africa budget and not money already spent.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on DFC Email address Follow

Congress renewed DFC through the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual US defence-spending law, signed in December 2025. DFC says the law gives it a six-year authorisation through 31 December 2031 and the new cap.

The law also limits spending in rich countries, DFC says: no more than 10 percent of the cap may go to high-income countries. That holds such spending to at most US$20.5 billion.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “South Africa's first woman deputy president dies at 71” Get the brief

In the agency’s release of 18 December 2025, chief executive Ben Black said DFC’s team “will advance President Trump’s foreign policy objectives and secure returns for American taxpayers”. The release thanks four lawmakers by name, two senators and two House members.

Jim Kelly, a senior DFC business-development official, spoke about the agency’s Africa business in mid-November. Reports of his remarks describe the new capacity as a big jump from the US$60 billion DFC started with in 2019, and say it can now invest in more countries and across the capital structure, including loans and equity.

File photo: the central market in N’Djamena, Chad.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Kelly put DFC’s investment commitments in Africa at more than US$14.5 billion; the figure is DFC’s own, and the reports we found give no period or country breakdown. Reports on his remarks speak of US$205 billion over five years, while DFC’s own release gives a six-year term, which is the binding text.

Minerals are one visible strand of that Africa business, as in our report on a US stake in Mozambique graphite. More coverage is on our Africa page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the US$205 billion going to Africa?

No. It is a worldwide ceiling on DFC’s total exposure, and DFC’s December 2025 release mentions no Africa allocation.

What does DFC do?

It makes loans and equity investments abroad for projects in developing countries. Kelly says its role is to complement private capital, not to crowd out commercial investors.

Sources US International Development Finance Corporation, press release “DFC Secures Expanded Authorities with FY26 NDAA Signed into Law”, 18 December 2025 (dfc.gov); remarks by DFC’s Jim Kelly, mid-November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error