United States: Economy

President Donald Trump said on Thursday 26 November 2026, US Thanksgiving, that economic numbers published before the midterm elections (the national vote halfway through his term) were fake, and he demanded an investigation. He posted the claim on Truth Social, his own social network, and offered no evidence.

The target is US gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of the economy. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the Commerce Department’s statistics agency, had raised third-quarter growth the day before to 4.3% at an annual rate, the pace if the quarter’s growth lasted a full year.

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Key Facts Who. US President Donald Trump, posting on his own social network, Truth Social.

What. He called the GDP numbers fake, asked for an investigation and gave no evidence.

Data. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the US statistics agency, put third-quarter growth at 4.3%, not 3.4%.

Next. BEA publishes its third estimate on Wednesday 23 December 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:20 GMT

A Thanksgiving post called revised US growth figures fake and asked for an investigation, without evidence. The statistics agency has long said that such revisions are routine.

File photo: the building of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, in Washington.

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The numbers come from a routine two-step. BEA published its advance estimate of third-quarter growth, 3.4% at an annual rate, on Thursday 29 October 2026, five days before the midterm elections of Tuesday 3 November.

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Its second estimate on Wednesday 25 November 2026 lifted growth to 4.3%, against 2.2% in the second quarter. That is a revision of 0.9 percentage point.

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BEA said in that release that the revision mainly reflects upward changes to investment, led by software, and to consumer spending. Spending on goods rose, partly offset by lower estimates for services, mainly health care.

BEA said the contributors to third-quarter growth were investment, consumer spending and government spending, partly offset by a drop in exports. Imports, which are subtracted in the GDP calculation, increased.

A second BEA measure, gross domestic income (GDI), is built from income data instead of spending and rose 4.4% in the quarter, against a revised 2.3% in the second quarter. Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, a gauge of underlying demand, rose 5.8%, also revised up from the earlier estimate.

Trump wrote in his post of 26 November that “It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE”. He then asked, “Why wasn’t the correct number issued before the Election?” and added, “I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation”.

He also wrote: “This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error”. As of 26 November 2026 he had offered no evidence for that charge.

Later that day Trump told reporters that BEA had made a mistake. He said he found it hard to believe a first estimate could be off by nearly a full percentage point.

His complaint is about timing as much as size, since he asks why the higher figure did not appear before the vote. The advance estimate is the first look by design, and BEA’s second estimate followed on 25 November.

BEA has long said that advance estimates rest on incomplete data on inventories, trade and services spending. A May 2026 BEA analysis co-authored by its director, Vipin Arora, found that quarterly estimates were revised by nearly a full point or more at least four times in 25 years, so a 0.9 point revision is large but not unprecedented.

This is not the first time Trump has targeted a statistics agency. In August 2025 he fired Erika McEntarfer, head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS, which publishes US jobs data), after a weak jobs report.

He accused her of manipulating the figures. Whether the GDP series now faces similar pressure is the open question.

GDP is the headline measure that investors and the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, use to judge how fast the economy is growing. If doubt about the series spreads, anyone pricing US assets must weigh whether official data can be trusted.

BEA publishes its third estimate of third-quarter GDP on Wednesday 23 December 2026, according to its release schedule. We found no inquiry, hearing or other date tied to Trump’s demand as of 26 November 2026.

It is not known whether any investigation will start. It is also not known what evidence, if any, Trump relies on.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GDP?

Gross domestic product measures the total value of goods and services an economy produces. Economists watch its growth rate to judge whether the economy is expanding or shrinking.

Is it normal for GDP estimates to change?

Yes. BEA says early estimates use incomplete data, so the figures change as more information arrives.

Has the government opened an investigation?

Not as of 26 November 2026. Trump asked for one in his post, but no inquiry has been announced.

Further reading: Global Economy Briefing, 25 November 2026