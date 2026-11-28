The steel fund SLX rose 2.99% to US$93.12 on Friday, 27 November, as Gerdau gained 6.94% and CSN jumped 16.96%, but all stay far below their highs.

Latin American steel had a strong day on Friday, 27 November 2026. Gerdau, CSN and Ternium all rose, and the US steel-producers fund SLX moved with them.

The reason was a wider metals bounce, as copper recorded a sharp jump as short sellers, who profit when prices fall, were forced to buy back.

Key Facts The steel-producers fund SLX rose 2.99% to US$93.12 , still 18.0% below its June high.

, still 18.0% below its June high. CSN, a Brazilian steelmaker, jumped 16.96% to US$0.63 , yet is 70.2% below its January high.

, yet is 70.2% below its January high. Gerdau rose 6.94% to US$4.78 , its fourth gain in a row.

, its fourth gain in a row. Ternium, Mexico’s main steelmaker, gained 4.05% to US$50.82 .

. A copper rally and wider risk appetite lifted metals everywhere.

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Steel — the daily wrap.

Today’s Focus Steel shares bounced on Friday, 27 November 2026, after a punishing month. The cause was global rather than local: copper had its sharp jump, and traders who had bet on falling prices rushed to close those bets. The move was sharpest in Brazil’s CSN, a steelmaker and iron-ore miner whose shares had fallen 46.0% in 60 sessions. A bounce from such a low base says more about exhausted sellers than about a recovery in steel itself. The deeper problem has not gone away. Cheap Asian steel keeps pressing on Brazilian and Mexican mills, and governments in both countries are answering with tariffs and anti-dumping duties, which are extra charges on goods sold below fair price. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A relief rally lifted every Latin American steel name, but only tariffs, local demand and China’s own steel exports will decide whether it lasts.

01 The session in one read

For a foreign reader the lesson is that steel shares in Sao Paulo and Mexico City still trade on China’s mood, even when their own governments are building walls against Chinese steel.

02 The board

The steel fund SLX, which holds a basket of global steel producers, closed at US$93.12 after a gain of +2.99%. That is a rebound, not a recovery, because the fund sits 15.2% above its 12-month low of 80.86 from 28 November 2025 but well beneath June’s high.

CSN’s New York shares closed at US$0.6316 after a rise of +16.96%, Gerdau’s at US$4.78 after +6.94%, and Ternium’s at US$50.82 after +4.05%. All figures are in US dollars, because these are the American-listed shares of the companies.

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest was China. The copper bounce and a wider risk rally pulled steel shares up with other metals; we put medium confidence on this as the main trigger.

Second was positioning. CSN had fallen to a 12-month low of 0.51 on 20 November, and after a drop that steep, even a modest change in mood forces bearish traders to cover, which magnifies the rise.

Third was a calmer world. The S&P 500 rose 1.60% to 7,297 and the VIX fear gauge fell 11.16% to 23.81, so investors felt braver about cyclical companies that depend on factories and building sites.

Not everything agreed. The US dollar index edged up 0.36% to 104.03 and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.94%, which normally weighs on metals; gold reports also noted lingering worry that the Federal Reserve might raise rates. The rebound therefore looks driven by China and short covering rather than easier money.

04 The trend behind it

The fund has now risen two sessions in a row, yet it is still 18.0% below its 12-month high. Gerdau has done better, with four straight gains and 10.14% over five sessions, while CSN has lost 70.2% from its January high.

This looks like a pause inside a downtrend, not a new phase. Our own history since 2007 shows 81 earlier cases when the steel fund fell as much as it did over 20 sessions, and 20 sessions later it was higher in 44 of them (54%), with a median gain of 0.9% and a worst fall of 37.5%.

CSN’s record is gloomier: after 65 comparable falls of 19.0% or more, it was higher 20 sessions later in only 28 cases (43%), with a median of minus 1.8% and a worst case of minus 48.8%. History is not a forecast, but it says a bounce like Friday’s often fades.

05 What it means for Latin America

In Brazil, the story is protection. The government imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on Chinese cold-rolled steel in February 2026, with some suppliers facing more than US$600 a tonne for up to five years, and imports above a quota face a 25% tariff.

It is working in part: China’s share of Brazil’s steel imports fell from 64% to 50% in the year to August. But Vietnamese shipments rose more than fivefold, so the trade simply found a new route, and the president of Aço Brasil, the steel industry body, calls the problem structural.

In Mexico, tariffs on steel from countries without trade treaties, including China, were raised in 2026, to as much as 50% on some products.

For ordinary investors, Brazilian steel shares are bets on tariffs and construction, while Mexican steel is a bet on trade policy with Washington.

06 The names to watch

Gerdau, Brazil’s largest steelmaker, is the quality name in the group and sits 46.6% above its 12-month low of 3.26 from 20 March. Usiminas, a Brazilian steelmaker, matters for another reason: it filed the petition that produced the cold-rolled duties.

CSN is the high-risk name, since it combines steel with iron ore and has the deepest drawdown. Its move on Friday was large, but a 12-month low only a week earlier shows how fragile the footing is.

Ternium’s chief executive, Máximo Vedoya, said recently that the company will very likely file more anti-dumping cases against Asian steel.

The next catalyst is Ternium’s Pesquería slab mill, due to start in February 2027. The company expects it to lift margins from 2028 by using local slab.

07 What would end it

For the bounce to hold, the steel fund needs to clear its recent range and keep China’s support story alive. The nearest support is the 12-month low of 80.86, while 113.57 is the distant ceiling; for CSN, 0.51 is the line to guard.

The decisive event is the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting, since any hint of a rate rise would strengthen the dollar and hit metals again. In Brazil, watch for any new tariff decision and for Vietnamese import volumes.

So does the slump stop? Not yet: one day of short covering has not repaired a 60-session fall, and the lasting relief will come only when imports fall far enough to lift local prices.

08 What to watch

China policy: Whether Beijing’s promised stock-market support turns into concrete measures that lift demand for steel and copper.

Whether Beijing’s promised stock-market support turns into concrete measures that lift demand for steel and copper. Vietnamese imports: If Vietnamese steel keeps rising in Brazil after the fivefold jump, the duties on Chinese steel are only moving the problem.

If Vietnamese steel keeps rising in Brazil after the fivefold jump, the duties on Chinese steel are only moving the problem. Ternium cases: Further anti-dumping filings by Ternium against Asian steel, and the February 2027 start of its Pesquería slab mill.

Further anti-dumping filings by Ternium against Asian steel, and the February 2027 start of its Pesquería slab mill. CSN’s 0.51 low: A close below the 20 November low would show the rebound failed and sellers had returned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latin American steel shares jump on Friday, 27 November 2026?

Copper had a sharp rise, and short sellers closed bets against metals. Together these lifted Gerdau, CSN and Ternium.

Are Brazilian tariffs on Chinese steel working?

Partly. China’s share of Brazil’s steel imports fell from 64% to 50% in the year to August, but Vietnamese imports rose more than fivefold.

Is the steel rally likely to last?

Our history since 2007 shows the steel fund was higher 20 sessions later in 54% of comparable falls, with a median gain of 0.9%. That is not a forecast, and CSN’s record is weaker at 43%.

How does Mexico protect its steel industry?

It raised tariffs on steel from countries without trade treaties, including China, in 2026 to as much as 50% on some products.

Market data: The Rio Times

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Assessment — A relief bounce, not a turn MEDIUM The evidence points to short covering and a China-led mood swing, not a change in steel fundamentals: the steel fund is still 8.07% lower over 20 sessions and 15.5% lower over 60. A true turn would need Brazilian and Mexican mills to show that tariffs are lifting prices and margins, so the variable to watch is whether Chinese and Vietnamese steel keeps flowing into both markets.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$93.12 +2.99% Gerdau US$4.78 +6.94% CSN (ADR) US$0.6316 +16.96% Ternium US$50.82 +4.05%

Sources RT close, 2026-11-27. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35 -0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% USD / CLP 1,030 -1.06% USD / COP 3,473 -2.15% USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — IPSA 10,718.92 +1.69% — 10,541.04 10,744 10,626 — IPC MEX 71,637.33 +1.83% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% -1.67% 6.38 6.21 6.02 — USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — USD/CLP 1,030 -1.06% +11.22% 1,041 1,038 1,027 — USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% -6.99% 3,550 3,547 3,462 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.09% +3.07% 3.47 3.47 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% +3.73% 39.22 40.70 40.69 — USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% -6.98% 6,219 6,405 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% +75.10% 11.42 11.80 11.78 — USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% -3.14% 58.00 60.44 59.52 — USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% -9.73% 428.88 441.10 440.56 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% +2.17% 7.39 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026 Read →