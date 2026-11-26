A fugitive former state investigator, wanted in Mexico over a shooting in Hermosillo, was detained in Colorado, and Mexico has started the extradition process to bring him back.

The Palacio de Gobierno, seat of the Sonora state government, in Hermosillo (file photo, 2023). (Photo: WendyAvilesR, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Mexico

US agents arrested Argel Azael N, a former Sonora state investigator wanted in Mexico over a shooting, in Estes Park, Colorado, on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The letter N is how Mexican prosecutors write a suspect’s withheld surname.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

He is a former agent of AMIC, a Sonora state criminal-investigation agency, and the Sonora state prosecutor’s office (FGJES) announced the arrest a day later. The case shows Mexican and US police working together on a suspect from a state that borders Arizona.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Argel Azael N, a former Sonora state criminal-investigation agent, is wanted for attempted aggravated homicide.

What. Arrested in Estes Park, Colorado, on Tuesday 24 November 2026; extradition to Mexico has begun.

Why. US federal police, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), helped find a man wanted in Sonora.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

A fugitive former state investigator, wanted in Mexico over a shooting in Hermosillo, was detained in Colorado, and Mexico has started the extradition process to bring him back.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Sonora (Mexico) Email address Follow

The prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday 25 November that US agents intercepted him on his way to work at a restaurant. It said he had been a fugitive for more than a year and was subject to an Interpol red notice, which asks police worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, and to a Mexican arrest warrant.

He is wanted on charges of attempted aggravated homicide and failure to perform a legal duty, the prosecutor’s office said. He is a suspect, and no court has ruled on the case.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Washington aims at Brazil’s jets. Mexico waits” Get the brief

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The prosecutor’s office said the location came from intelligence shared among AMIC, Mexico’s Security and Citizen Protection Ministry and four US bodies. The US bodies were the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations unit, and the Department of Justice.

File photo: vehicle lanes at a border crossing between Sonora and Arizona.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Mexican authorities had offered up to 500,000 pesos (about US$25,000 at 19.67 pesos per dollar, RT market data, 26 November 2026) for each of two fugitive former agents, Argel Azael N and Miguel Ángel N. The wanted notice carries the date 6 October 2025.

The case dates to Saturday 24 May 2025, at about 17:30 in Los Olivos, a district of Hermosillo, the state capital. A lawyer, Carlos Arturo N, 40, was shot while driving a grey Toyota Camry, survived and was taken for medical care.

On Monday 26 May 2025, Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez, head of the state prosecutor’s office, spoke of a shooting by AMIC agents in Hermosillo on 24 May. He said the wounded driver “is a private citizen who has nothing to do with the events and is not a criminal” (translated from Spanish), and called the episode a confusion during an operation.

A judge issued arrest warrants on Thursday 29 May 2025 for Argel Azael N and for another former agent, Miguel Ángel N. The prosecutor’s office said AMIC and the Mexican Navy arrested the second man on Tuesday 11 August 2026 in Pueblo Yaqui, a town in Cajeme municipality.

A judge bound Miguel Ángel N over for trial on Sunday 16 August 2026 on charges of attempted aggravated homicide and failure to perform a legal duty. His case is now in complementary investigation, the phase after charging in which both sides gather further evidence.

For US readers, the arrest happened on American soil and drew in four federal bodies, a sign of binational police work on a case that began next to Arizona. The prosecutor’s office said it will follow the case so that no impunity results.

No date for an extradition hearing has been reported. No response from Argel Azael N or a lawyer for him has been made public.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was he arrested in Colorado?

He was wanted in Mexico on an arrest warrant and an Interpol red notice, and US agents located him through shared intelligence. Mexico has now begun extradition proceedings.

Who else has been held in the case?

Another former AMIC agent, Miguel Ángel N, was arrested earlier and bound over for trial. His case is in complementary investigation.

What happens next?

Mexico has started an extradition procedure, but no hearing date has been reported. Until a court rules, he remains a suspect.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office (FGJES) communiqué of 25 November 2026; statements of the state prosecutor’s office of 26 May 2025 · Interpol

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error