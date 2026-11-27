Mexico Stocks Fall 1.13% as Peso Hits 19.71 | Mexico Market Report, Nov 26
Key Facts
- Mexico’s IPC, the main stock index, fell 1.13% to 70,563, 2.0% below its 11 November high.
- The peso weakened to 19.71 per dollar, its weakest close in 12 months and a fourth straight loss.
- Unemployment rose to 3.0% in October, against 2.7% expected.
- Miners and bottlers fell: Grupo México lost 3.6%, Peñoles 3.2% and Femsa 2.4%; cement maker GCC gained 4.3%.
- Wall Street was shut for Thanksgiving, so Mexican traders had no US lead.
Today’s Focus
Mexico’s stock market slipped on Thursday and the peso did the talking. The IPC, the index of Mexico’s biggest listed companies, closed at 70,563, down 1.13% (BMV close, 26 November 2026).
The dollar bought 19.71 pesos, up 0.58% on the day and the most pesos in 12 months (RT, 26 November). For anyone paid in pesos, imported goods, foreign holidays and dollar debts now cost noticeably more.
The index itself is not in trouble: it remains 12.9% above its December low and up 2.69% over five sessions (RT, BMV closes).
What matters today. The peso at a 12-month low is the real warning light for Mexican borrowers, importers and travellers, while visitors with dollars get more for their money.
01 Mexico’s peso sinks to a 12-month low as shares dip
The IPC fell 1.13% to 70,563, which leaves it 2.0% below its highest close in 12 months, 72,006 on 11 November (BMV close, RT). The index sits 12.9% above its 12-month low of 62,528 from 17 December 2025.
The peso weakened 0.58% to 19.71 per dollar, the fourth loss in a row since 20 November (RT, 26 November). The dollar costs 16.8% more pesos than in early September, when it stood near 16.88 (RT).
US exchanges were closed for Thanksgiving, which thinned trading and left local investors without Wall Street’s lead. What it means for readers: exporters and dollar earners such as miners gain from a weaker peso, while importers, travellers abroad and anyone with dollar debts lose.
The fall in shares was modest and concentrated in miners and consumer names, while the peso’s slide is the bigger story. We rate this medium confidence because we could not tie the move to one confirmed trigger, and a holiday-thinned market can exaggerate currency moves.
The variable to watch is whether the dollar closes above 20.00 pesos.
02 The numbers: an index near highs, a peso near lows
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P/BMV IPC
|70,563
|−1.13%
|First loss after Wednesday’s 3.0% jump
|USD/MXN (pesos per dollar)
|19.71
|+0.58%
|Weakest peso close in 12 months
|IPC vs 12-month high
|72,006 (11 Nov)
|−2.0%
|Index sits just below its peak
|IPC vs 12-month low
|62,528 (17 Dec 2025)
|+12.9%
|Far above the floor
|USD/MXN, 20 sessions
|—
|+4.89%
|A month of steady peso weakness
Read the table from the bottom up. The index is in the upper part of its 12-month range, so this looks like a pause rather than a break (RT, 26 November).
The peso tells a different story: the dollar is at its 12-month high, which is why the currency leads today’s report. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Mexico — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX
70,563.45
-1.13%
+11.24%
71,372.25
71,480
70,247
38,032,719
USD/MXN
19.70
+0.53%
+7.39%
19.59
19.73
19.69
—
WALMEX
53.79
-0.13%
-12.55%
53.86
54.04
53.47
2,484,284
GMEXICO
194.69
-3.12%
+23.27%
200.95
202.05
193.21
1,990,282
FEMSA
244.59
-2.34%
+40.98%
250.44
250.53
243.52
437,252
CEMEX
19.40
-0.46%
+0.26%
19.49
19.57
19.19
5,213,816
GFNORTE
203.86
-1.16%
+15.38%
206.25
206.89
202.65
1,063,859
BIMBO
71.56
-1.95%
+24.40%
72.98
72.87
71.52
657,345
TELEVISA
8.04
-1.23%
-19.22%
8.14
8.22
7.91
1,347,475
AMX
24.34
-0.45%
+15.89%
24.45
24.50
23.97
10,845,609
GAP
444.70
-1.94%
+2.55%
453.51
453.55
440.03
202,351
ASUR
281.34
+0.00%
-6.52%
281.34
282.75
272.38
91,162
OMA
257.55
+0.00%
+4.81%
257.55
258.54
250.05
111,295
KOF
226.71
-2.95%
+41.36%
233.61
233.07
226.71
173,307
GRUMA
294.79
+1.02%
-6.96%
291.80
295.47
284.99
199,388
KIMBER
39.43
-0.18%
+5.36%
39.50
39.69
38.45
2,536,609
AMX ADR
24.88
+1.02%
+8.73%
24.63
24.97
24.22
3,230,175
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why the peso fell: a firm dollar and soft jobs
Unemployment rose to 3.0% in October against 2.7% expected and 2.8% in September (INEGI, Mexico’s statistics office, via RT economic calendar, 26 November). A weaker labour market complicates the case for further central bank easing.
Annual inflation was 3.96% in the first half of November, just under the 4% upper limit of the central bank’s tolerance range (INEGI, 24 November). That leaves Banxico, the central bank, little room to cut rates while the peso is falling.
Mexico’s October trade balance is due on 27 November at 12:00 UTC, with a forecast of 2.077 against −0.606 previously (RT economic calendar). It tests how well exporters are coping.
04 Miners and bottlers drag, cement holds
|Stock
|Close
|Change
|Note
|Grupo México (GMEXICOB)
|MXN 193.62
|−3.65%
|Copper and mining group
|Peñoles (PE&OLES)
|MXN 676.13
|−3.24%
|Silver and gold miner
|Femsa (FEMSAUBD)
|MXN 244.41
|−2.41%
|Convenience stores and drinks
|América Móvil (AMXB)
|MXN 24.29
|−0.65%
|Telecoms group
|Walmex (WALMEX)
|MXN 53.95
|+0.17%
|Walmart’s Mexican arm
|Alpek (ALPEKA)
|MXN 13.88
|−5.51%
|Petrochemicals, biggest loser in our scan
|GCC (GCC)
|MXN 172.72
|+4.31%
|Cement producer, biggest gainer in our scan
The index lost only about one per cent because Walmex and América Móvil, two heavyweights, barely moved (BMV closes, RT, 26 November). Grupo México (miner), Femsa (drinks and retail) and Peñoles (silver miner) did most of the damage, while Walmex held its ground.
05 Mexico lags a Latin American rally
|Index
|Country
|Change
|IPC
|Mexico
|−1.13%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|+6.07%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+1.20%
|Merval
|Argentina
|+3.2%
Brazil’s Ibovespa jumped 6.07% on the choice of banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco as finance minister, and Chile’s IPSA gained 1.20% (RT closes, 26 November). Mexico was out of step with its neighbours.
Argentina’s Merval rose about 3.2% (Buenos Aires exchange close, 26 November). The Mexican peso’s slide of 0.58% was sharper than Chile’s 0.15% (RT).
06 Where the IPC and the peso stand
For the index, the nearest floor is the round 70,000 line, just below Thursday’s close (BMV close, 26 November). The ceiling is the 11 November high of 72,006, 2.0% above the close.
For the peso, 20.00 per dollar is the round number everyone watches. A move back towards 19 would be the first real relief.
07 What to watch
- USD/MXN at 20.00: A close above 20.00 pesos would confirm the slide is widening; a return towards 19 would signal relief.
- IPC 70,000 and 72,006: Holding 70,000 keeps the uptrend intact; a close above 72,006 would set a new high.
- Trade balance: Mexico’s October figure is due on 27 November at 12:00 UTC, with a forecast of 2.077 against −0.606 previously (RT economic calendar).
- Wall Street’s return: US markets reopen on Friday, and Mexican shares will trade with fresh guidance.
Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 0.20% as Peso Weakens.
Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 0.83% as Peso Weakens.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Mexico stock market close on 26 November 2026?
The S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico’s main stock index, fell 1.13% to 70,563, which is 2.0% below its 12-month high of 72,006 set on 11 November.
Why did the Mexican peso weaken?
The dollar rose 0.58% to 19.71 pesos, the strongest in 12 months. Unemployment came in at 3.0% against 2.7% expected, and trading was thin with Wall Street closed.
What does a weaker peso mean for visitors and expats?
Dollars go further: one dollar buys about 19.71 pesos. Imported goods and electronics, however, tend to get more expensive.
Which Mexican companies fell most?
Alpek fell 5.51%, Grupo México 3.65% and Peñoles 3.24%, while cement maker GCC rose 4.31%.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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